Involta Elevates Its Manufacturing Practice with the Appointment of John Kehoe as Executive Vice President, Manufacturing

Accomplished Senior Executive, Strategist and Technology Leader to Take Involta's Manufacturing IT Solutions to the Next Level

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an award-winning data center, hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm, is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of John Kehoe, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing. Kehoe brings 25 years of global experience across the digital infrastructure, manufacturing, industrial and technology industries. He has a proven track record of leading IT, operational and logistics divisions, empowering organizations to deliver a superior customer experience, increase operational efficiency and drive digital transformation.

John Kehoe, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, Involta (PRNewswire)

Kehoe's appointment comes on the heels of Involta's completion of the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Framework, achieving an impressive Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) score of 109/110. The SPRS score is used by the Department of Defense as a major part of the rigorous CMMC evaluation process to assess the risk of a supplier. A standard compliance benchmark for all government contractors, the SPRS score is based on value points related to cybersecurity practices, such as access control, identification, authentication and incident response. A strong SPRS NIST score demonstrates Involta is a low-risk technology partner for government contracts, particularly those in manufacturing.

"John is an exceptional senior leader who comes to Involta with a wealth of industry experience and expertise across a wide variety of areas, including manufacturing modernization, digital advancement, applications management, strategic planning and much more," said Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta. "He will play a crucial role in expanding the mission-critical IT solutions and security services that are paramount to manufacturers in order to improve productivity, optimize operations and keep supply chains running smoothly."

Prior to joining the Involta team, Kehoe was Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Xylem, Inc., overseeing global IT operations supporting more than 350 locations across 65 countries. In this role, he led several significant initiatives to modernize business solutions and update key infrastructure, including the replacement of the company's entire global data and communications network, successfully increasing efficiency and reducing operating expenses.

"The Involta team is highly recognized for its exceptional technology solutions, leading-edge security services and innovative spirit, especially when it comes to serving the manufacturing industry," said Kehoe. "I look forward to leveraging my diverse experience and industry background to further drive Involta's manufacturing practice forward and meet the rapidly evolving technology demands of the organizations that keep the world running."

To learn more about Involta's Manufacturing Advisory Board and how the company enables manufacturers to optimize operations and meet the fourth industrial revolution, visit involta.com//industries/manufacturing .

About Involta

Involta, a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology. Providing advanced hybrid cloud solutions, superior data center experiences and first-class fiber and connectivity services, Involta offers a distinctive combination of robust technology and rigorous processes underscored by passionate people that truly deliver.

Involta has continually evolved and grown today to stand as an enterprise provider, empowering our clients to harness the power of technology — without sacrificing the grounded, thoughtful and individualized approach of a trusted regional partner. Always personal, never transactional, our team is always where our clients need us, delivering outstanding, unparalleled experiences that enable them to change their worlds for good.

