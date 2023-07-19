NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastek (MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a Leading Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation Partner, announced today its definitive agreement to acquire BizAnalytica, a premier data cloud and modernization solutions provider headquartered in Boston, USA. The strategic acquisition will bolster Mastek's global Data Services & Generative AI capabilities and grant access to a talented pool of qualified data architects and scientists.

Mastek to Strengthen Data Cloud and Generative AI Capabilities with Acquisition of BizAnalytica

Established in 2017, BizAnalytica offers end-to-end data cloud and modernization solutions, including architectural design, system integration, data migration, automation, management, warehousing, and analytics. The company's expertise empowers enterprises to make intelligent, data-driven decisions that drive revenue growth.

A notable aspect of BizAnalytica's portfolio is its strategic partnerships with leading cloud platforms, such as Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS, further solidifying its position in the market.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Hiral Chandrana, CEO of Mastek Group, said, "As organizations increasingly embrace cloud solutions for their data, optimizing data assets throughout the value chain becomes critical for making informed decisions. This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in accelerating our presence in data engineering, cloud services, and the rapidly evolving Generative AI domain. BizAnalytica's strong data cloud and modernization capabilities, along with its valuable partnerships with industry-leading cloud platforms, will enable us to decomplex the cloud transformation journey for our clients, delivering trust, value, and velocity."

Raman Sapra, President and Chief Growth Officer at Mastek, added, "With organizations across the globe transitioning their data workloads to the cloud, the demand for enterprise-specific Generative AI models is on the rise. BizAnalytica's strong presence in the US market positions us to unlock Mastek's potential in existing verticals such as Healthcare & Retail, as well as new industries like Asset & Wealth Management. This strategic investment will undoubtedly strengthen our Data Cloud & Analytics capabilities, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our esteemed clients."

Lokesh Khosla, CTO and Co-founder of BizAnalytica, expressed his confidence in the deal, stating, "We firmly believe that Mastek is the ideal partner to reinforce our market-specific capabilities in data cloud and Generative AI. This transition marks a turning point for BizAnalytica, and we eagerly anticipate collaborating with our joint customers in their transformation journey. With shared cultural values and vision, BizAnalytica will bring numerous opportunities and contribute significantly to Mastek's growth story."

Mastek remains committed to unlocking the power of data, modernizing applications to the cloud, and accelerating digital advantage for businesses worldwide. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we further solidify our position as a digital engineering and cloud transformation leader.

About Mastek: Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704) is a trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation partner that delivers innovative solutions and business outcomes to clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, and more. The company empowers enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the cloud, and accelerate digital advantage, ensuring customer success and decomplexing digital initiatives. With a strong pool of 2000+ Oracle experts and over 100 industry-specific solutions, Mastek is a preferred Oracle partner. Its workforce of ~6000 operates across 40+ countries in the UK, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and APAC, delivering business value with velocity. MST Solutions, a Mastek company, is a Summit-level Salesforce consulting partner trusted by several Fortune 1000 enterprise clients. For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com.

