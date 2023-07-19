MIXBOOK EXPANDS LICENSING PARTNERSHIP WITH HALLMARK

The #1-Rated Photo Book Brand Expands Its Hallmark Licensed Program to Further Elevate Birthday Gifting with Three New "Hallmark for Mixbook" Birthday Designs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixbook , the #1 rated photo book brand, today announced it is extending its licensing partnership with Hallmark , the beloved brand that helps people live caring connected lives full of meaningful moments. The new Hallmark for Mixbook Birthday Collection includes three distinctive, beautifully designed and customizable photo book templates that effortlessly capture the fun and excitement of birthdays for nearly anyone. The collection offers a uniquely sentimental way to gift friends and loved ones on their special day by blending the beauty of Mixbook photo books with Hallmark's brand quality and trend-forward artwork.

"At Mixbook, we understand how important it is to celebrate the people we love on their birthdays in a unique and thoughtful way," said Leslie Albertson, Director Of Marketing at Mixbook. "By expanding our program with Hallmark–a brand that shares our commitment to creating meaningful connections–we were able to develop a suite of new designs to help our customers express their love for friends and family and capture priceless birthday memories."

Mixbook users can add a personalized "Happy Birthday" note in the beginning of the book and easily rearrange layouts to create something as unique as that individual. As always, Mixbook's user-friendly platform and intuitive mobile app enables customers to seamlessly upload photos directly from their phones, edit captions and layer in a variety of creative elements.

"We are excited to be working with Mixbook to launch this new fully customizable photo book Birthday Collection, offering consumers new and creative ways to create custom photo books that honor special birthday celebrations for friends and family", said Jill Shuler, Brand Licensing Director at Hallmark.

To help people more easily create their Hallmark Birthday Photo Books, Mixbook's updated mobile app includes a powerful new machine learning technology that scans photo metadata and selects, labels and groups photos based on the story they tell. This new feature dramatically simplifies photo curation and the birthday photo book creation process, empowering customers to spend less time organizing their memories, and more time enjoying them.

The Hallmark for Mixbook Birthday Collection is available now at mixbook.com/hallmark.

About Mixbook

Mixbook, rated #1 in photo books, offers unrivaled creativity and the largest selection of designs to create one-of-a-kind stories. With a best-in-class editor and mobile app, "Mixbook actually makes it fun to create", says NYT Wirecutter.

Featuring exclusive designs from partners like Martha Stewart, Hallmark, and Crayola, Mixbook has more than 30,000 5-star reviews and has been recognized by countless media outlets including the Today Show, Good Morning America, and Washington Post. Mixbook is on a mission to empower creativity and deepen human connection by transforming creators' memories into photo stories that celebrate the people and moments that matter most. Visit us at mixbook.com and follow our story @mixbook.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

