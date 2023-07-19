Onkos Surgical Announces Expanded Capability in Pediatric Musculoskeletal Oncology and Unveils New Manufacturing and Innovation Center

Company expands capabilities of its Precision Orthopaedics platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical , a leading innovator of solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures, announced its launch of the JTS Extendible Prosthesis, a novel growing implant designed for pediatric patients with bone cancer, and unveiled its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D innovation center at its Parsippany, NJ headquarters to support the integration and growth of the technology.

The JTS Extendible Prosthesis is a growing implant with a significant body of clinical evidence for pediatric patients with bone cancer. With the use of magnetic technology, the implant expands non-invasively to accommodate the patients natural growth curve, preserving lower limb length equality for young patients with bone loss due to cancer. The addition of the JTS technology expands the company's access and ability to provide solutions for pediatric patients.

Patrick Treacy, Onkos Founder and CEO said, "This is a transformative time for our company, which was founded on serving this group of surgeons treating complex orthopaedic procedures and the patients they care for. Pediatric sarcoma patients, who are candidates for the JTS growing prosthesis, often have complex treatment cycles in which we need to deliver precision designs in a very specific treatment window. Our investment in manufacturing innovation and design expertise will make a big difference in the future for these surgeons, patients, and families and we couldn't be more proud to serve their needs."

"This milestone reflects an exciting evolution for Onkos as the company accelerates our investments to serve the pediatric musculoskeletal oncology space and broaden our Precision Orthopaedics portfolio. The new manufacturing facility and innovation center will enable a more agile production environment and provide a world-class experience for our customers. Everything about the design of the facility is geared toward increasing speed, capacity and ownership of the supply chain to optimize our ability to deliver personalized devices," said Gary Thomas, Onkos VP of Manufacturing.

About Onkos Surgical

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures. With its Precision Orthopaedics approach, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement a more precise reconstruction. Onkos' personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D modeling and printing, implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos Surgical Precision Orthopaedics.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market trends and demand, supply chain interruptions, the availability of skilled labor, equipment failures, and property damage. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

