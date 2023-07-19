SK-II INVITES YOU TO 'SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE' TO CELEBRATE WORLD PITERA™ MONTH

Discover SK-II's best-kept secrets and embark on a transformational journey towards Crystal Clear Skin* with SK-II's biggest, never-seen-before exhibition of PITERA™

TOKYO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This World PITERA™ Month, global prestige skincare brand SK-II hands you the keys to a never-seen-before exhibition "SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE" to unlock its best-kept secrets behind PITERA™, the Secret Key to Crystal Clear Skin*.

For decades, SK-II iconic and exclusive skincare ingredient PITERA™ has transformed the skin of millions of women, including some of the world's most renowned ones. It has empowered women to choose their skin destinies. Yet, after many years, PITERA™ remains elusive to many. Until now.

Following last year's global-scale, one-day celebration of PITERA™ at 'World PITERA™ Day' in Tokyo, Japan, SK-II is taking things to a whole new level by launching "SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE" exhibition as part of its World PITERA™ Month, a month-long transformational journey powered by PITERA™, The Secret Key to Crystal Clear Skin*.

Located in STANDBY, BA-TSU ART GALLERY in Tokyo, the 'SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE' will hold ten of SK-II's best-kept secrets which visitors can unlock by immersing themselves into multi-sensorial impactful artistic installations of PITERA™.

The SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE will be joined by some of the world's biggest names in beauty, featuring exclusive appearances from SK-II's global celebrity ambassadors including Japanese actress Haruka Ayase, award-winning Chinese actress Tang Wei, MINA of global girl group TWICE and Chinese actress Qiu Tian.

"I am looking forward to unlocking new secrets about SK-II and PITERA™ at SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE that even after more than 10 years with the brand I don't know about," said Haruka Ayase, "I'm always excited to discover more about PITERA™ and how it can transform skin to Crystal Clear."

"I'm particularly eager about joining the SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE because it marks the first time that I'll be meeting and interacting with PITERA™ fans in-person as SK-II's ambassador," said MINA. "I can't wait to share the story of my transformational skin journey – I might even include more secrets of my own!"

"PITERA™ has remained unchanged for over 40 years. Yet, its miracles on skin continue to unfold and its secrets are endless. For the first time in SK-II's history, we will be handing our consumers the keys to unlock the biggest, most closely guarded secrets behind SK-II and our iconic PITERA™," shared Sue Kyung Lee, CEO, Global SK-II. "We hope to continue inspiring women to choose their skin destiny by embarking on their own journey to unlock Crystal Clear Skin transformation with PITERA™, The Secret Key."

The SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE will be open to the public for 2 days only on July 29th and July 30th 2023 with limited access.

SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE:

Saturday July 29th and Sunday July 30th

11:00am to 10:00pm

5-chōme-11-5 Jingūmae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

*With regular use

About SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Haruka Ayase, Tangwei, and MINA of global girl group TWICE. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About PITERA™

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply[1] into your skin delivering all goodness[2].

[1] Within stratum corneum

[2] Over 50 micro-nutrients

