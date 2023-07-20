Carrier Hosts Webinar on Building Resiliency in Times of Climate Change

Dr. Joseph Allen to discuss how resilient buildings can help protect indoor air quality

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From wildfires and air pollution to ongoing extreme heat, factors associated with climate change can have a significant impact on indoor environments. Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is pleased to offer a free webinar featuring Dr. Joseph Allen, Associate Professor and Director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, highlighting how resilient buildings can protect indoor air quality (IAQ) and minimize health impacts caused by climate-related events.

Carrier invites industry professionals, including building owners, operators, contractors, managers and engineers, to register for the July 26, 10:30 a.m. ET global webinar here. The webinar will provide the latest scientific research on how best to protect IAQ in buildings, and will include actionable insights to help participants create healthy indoor environments. Continuing education credits are available.

Dr. Allen will discuss the science behind these external factors and their effects on human health and cognitive function. Carrier speakers include Greg Alcorn, Vice President, Healthy Buildings, and Brian Monk, Professional Engineer and ASHRAE Distinguished Lecturer. Carrier presentations will cover how Carrier HVAC equipment, digital solutions and services can help improve outcomes and create greater resiliency in buildings moving forward. Carrier's Healthy Buildings program offers a suite of solutions to help improve IAQ.

"With record heat and wildfire smoke impacting millions, it's more important than ever to protect indoor environments," Alcorn said. "Carrier provides an expanded suite of advanced solutions to help achieve healthier, safer and more efficient indoor environments."

If you are interested in the session but unable to join the live presentation, a link to the recording will be available to those who register for the event. Click here to register.

