Fischer Redavid: Holmes et al. v Upchurch Foods Inc et al.

Plaintiff's Official Statement Following Jury Verdict in Phase 2

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we celebrate a fair and just outcome as the jury awarded Olivia $400,000 for past damages and an additional $400,000 for future damages, totaling $800,000. This momentous decision brings meaningful closure to an arduous and protracted legal process. Having previously established the defendants, Upchurch Foods Inc and McDonald's USA LLC, as liable for their wrongful actions, this verdict reaffirms that they must now face the consequences and provide full justice. Despite years of denying any fault and, during this trial, attempting to undermine the extent of Olivia's suffering in the eyes of the community, their efforts have been superseded by the jury's determination.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the jurors who undertook the challenging task of deciding a case of this magnitude. Their dedication and impartiality in reaching a just resolution are greatly appreciated. Furthermore, we express special thanks to Olivia's parents, who exhibited remarkable courage in their unwavering pursuit of justice for their daughter, despite the case's polarization within the court of public opinion. Our law firm exists to champion the rights of individuals like Olivia, and it has been an absolute privilege to be part of this journey. We are elated to have played a role in making Olivia's future a little brighter.

