Stella Rosa® Brandy Continues Expansion and Earns National Recognition

Stella Rosa's inaugural spirit expands to six new markets and wins Double Gold at the 2023 SIP Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa®, the #1 imported wine brand in the U.S., is expanding distribution of its award-winning inaugural spirit, Stella Rosa® Premium Imported Brandy, to new states: Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, and Tennesse. Since launch, the Stella Rosa Brandy has sold 74,000+ cases nationwide. The line has quickly become known as "The Spirit of Stella Rosa" to seasoned and new consumers of the renowned Stella Rosa brand.

Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy Collection (PRNewswire)

In the last year, the collection of brandies has won distinguished awards including a Double Gold (Smooth Black) and Gold (Honey Peach) at the SIP Awards, Best Brandy Sidecar Cocktail at the Beverage Testing Institute Awards, and Creative Bottle Design at the Chilled 100 Spirits Awards.

"The success of the Stella Rosa innovation line shows the importance of evolving with our brand's consumer," said Steve Riboli, President of Riboli Family Wines and Spirits. "We heard our consumer wanted a fruit-forward Italian brandy and we delivered with Stella Rosa's brandies that are both premium and versatile."

New research reveals flavored spirits are a growing category that is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The report also acknowledges the versatility of flavored spirits, a strength of Stella Rosa's brandies as they can be served on the rocks, neat, or in your favorite cocktail, including an exclusive cocktail created by artist, Brandy Norwood.

Stella Rosa's Premium Imported Brandy portfolio consists of three fruit-forward flavors and retails for $30 - $35. Smooth Black Brandy, featuring blackberry, strawberry, and blueberry notes. Tropical Passion Brandy, a blend of passionfruit, mango, and pineapple. Honey Peach Brandy combines two playful flavors to round out a timeless line of flavorful, fruit-forward brandies.

"Our data shows Stella Rosa Brandy Smooth Black is the top-selling SKU and has been thriving in independent retailers, especially in the southeast," says Steve Riboli, President of Riboli Family Wines and Spirits. "That tells us it has become a true alternative to traditional cognac and that was the goal of this line."

Along with an award-winning product within the bottle, Stella Rosa Brandy is presented in an Italian-crafted glass bottle with an iconic Stella Rosa crown embossed on the front. The small-batched Brandy is made with high-quality grapes grown in Northern Italy and offers a bold yet sweet flavor profile that is both refreshing and smooth.

To find Stella Rosa Premium Imported Brandy near you, visit https://stellarosawines.com/find-stella.

ABOUT STELLA ROSA PREMIUM IMPORTED BRANDY

Stella Rosa® Brandy is an award-winning collection of hand-crafted premium and fruit-flavored brandy made from high quality grapes grown in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa® Brandy is the inaugural line of spirits from Stella Rosa® Wines, America's #1 imported wine, and its parent company Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles based establishment founded in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com/brandy.

