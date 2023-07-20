Stratix Develops Best-in-Class Solutions Tailored to Specific Industries with Apple Services

Expanded solutions make mobile convenient, easy, and cost-effective

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., is demonstrating its expertise across a wide range of industries with solutions that leverage Apple® enterprise services. Stratix is an Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller (AAER) in the U.S.

Stratix SmartMobile Services for Apple make mobile convenient, easy, and cost-effective (PRNewswire)

As an Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller, Stratix can source, manage, and support iPad®, iPhone®, and Mac® products.

With a focus on core verticals, Stratix offers experts who know the pain points and challenges in a specific industry and how to solve them. In restaurants, for example, Stratix offers holistic solutions featuring Apple devices that link all facets of operations so that everyone has the tools and information they need to work together as a high-functioning team. We recently released a new video that shows what's possible.

Franchise restaurants and companies in many other industries frequently struggle to distribute technology to end users, who are often widely geographically dispersed. Complicated manual ordering processes that involve phone calls and emails frustrate everyone. Stratix solves this with our custom portals that offer an easy eCommerce-like experience that delivers excellent self-service while saving time and money.

Across all industries, Stratix Managed Mobility Services (MMS) featuring Apple Professional Services, AppleCare®, and Apple Financial Services (AFS), combined with third-party products make us an ideal partner. We craft solutions that give customers the resources, scale, and knowledge that ensures success.

Large-scale deployment with Apple Business Manager through our high-speed Mobile Integration Center to provision, kit, configure, and deploy mobile devices, software, and accessories on time and on budget

End-to-end visibility, full lifecycle management, and usage history for all Apple devices through our proprietary itrac360 platform

Day-2 Support with world-class Apple-authorized service, on-site repair, and replacement

Robust, personalized onshore end-user support 24x7x365 for all Apple devices

As an Apple Authorized Enterprise Reseller, Stratix can source, manage, and support iPad®, iPhone®, and Mac® products.

"Apple's acclaimed devices are perfect for business and education," said Tony Glinski, Director of Apple Business at Stratix. "We work with Apple and our other partners to create fully integrated, turnkey solutions for specific industries that drive productivity, efficiency, and the best possible user experiences."

For more information about Stratix's SmartMobile Solutions featuring Apple, visit: www.stratixcorp.com/apple.

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages more than four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com .

Stratix Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stratix Corporation