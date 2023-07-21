Best Buddies International and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Unite to Champion Inclusion for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

MIAMI, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Buddies International, a global nonprofit organization and All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, today announced an impactful partnership committed to promoting inclusion and empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Best Buddies International and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced an impactful partnership committed to promoting inclusion and empowering people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (PRNewswire)

This collaboration will be facilitated through AEW TOGETHER, AEW's philanthropic initiative designed to foster lasting and positive change within the AEW community. AEW stars will proudly serve as Global Ambassadors for Best Buddies, actively engaging in local events and using their influence and impact to create awareness about Best Buddies' mission of inclusion.

Joining the esteemed lineup of Best Buddies Global Ambassadors are the following AEW stars, who are highly committed to making a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities: Paul Wight, Ethan Page and Willow Nightingale.

The collaborative efforts of Best Buddies International, AEW TOGETHER and the new Global Ambassadors will officially launch today at the highly anticipated Best Buddies Leadership Conference at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. This annual event unites Best Buddies leaders, volunteers and community advocates from around the globe to create, lead and empower the future of the disability rights and inclusion movement.

AEW will amplify the new partnership on Saturday, July 22, during the "AEW: Collision" show at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The presence of Best Buddies participants from the tri-state area will add special significance to the worldwide event.

Best Buddies International and everyone at AEW are dedicated to creating a greater awareness of the infinite abilities people with IDD possess. Together, both organizations aim to create a positive and transformative impact on the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,000 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' nine formal programs — Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies®, Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living— engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 49 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 1 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies or instagram.com/bestbuddies.

ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. "AEW: Dynamite" airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward "AEW: Rampage" airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and the new "AEW: Collision" airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW's multi-platform content also includes "Being the Elite," a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and "AEW Unrestricted," a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

ABOUT AEW TOGETHER

AEW TOGETHER is AEW's philanthropic initiative designed to foster lasting, positive change in each market AEW visits. AEW TOGETHER dedicates its efforts and initiatives around four core pillars: (1) Next Generation, focusing on youth programs, (2) Equity, with an emphasis on human rights and social change, (3) Service, helping those in need in the local area, and (4) Wellness, focusing on physical and mental health. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEWTOGETHER; Instagram.com/AEWTOGETHER.

Best Buddies International. (PRNewsFoto/Best Buddies International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Buddies International