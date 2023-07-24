2023 Jelly Roll Backroad Baptism tour powered by El Bandido Yankee Tequila

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today on World Tequila Day, Jelly Roll's 2023 Backroad Baptism tour will join forces with El Bandido Yankee Tequila in a collaboration with the 3-time CMT Award winner who is quickly becoming one of the brightest stars in music.

Jelly Roll brings El Bandido Yankee Tequila on tour

Jelly Roll, who is well known for his love of tequila, has had a whirlwind year, earning the largest country album debut in Billboard consumption chart history, and racking up multiple #1s and multi-platform hits including "Save Me," "Need A Favor," and Son of a Sinner". The Jelly Roll and El Bandido Yankee Tequila brands collide with their edgy attitudes, bandit mentality, criminal playfulness and sounds of redemption. Both brands are on an upward trajectory in their respective stages and are fit to grow together.

El Bandido Yankee Tequila currently has a Blanco and a Reposado Tequila and will be launching its Anejo in late summer in conjunction with the tour. All the expressions are made in the highlands of Jalisco at the historic El Viejito distillery. The brand's successes are attributed to the commitment to authenticity and the criminally smooth taste of the tequila.

"Jelly Roll knows Tequila and has shared his appreciation for the flavor and incredible smoothness of El Bandido Yankee Tequila. Our brand stories have brought us together and we look forward to bringing that same authenticity, smoothness, and flavor to all the fans on the Backroad Baptism tour" says Jim Bob Morris, CEO of Roar Spirits.

The Backyard Baptism tour "powered" by El Bandido Yankee" will feature the Blanco and Reposado expressions, signature cocktails, concessions, activations, and opportunities for fans in select markets to taste and enjoy the tequila that is "So Smooth, it's Criminal."

See tour dates and concert venues here.

About El Bandido Yankee

Authentically crafted from the finest blue weber agave, El Bandido tequilas are all natural and 100% additive-free as established by Tequila Matchmaker's Confirmed Additive-Free program. Informed by centuries of craftsmanship, our master distiller delivers a full-bodied taste that ignites your bandido spirit to create memorable moments with friends. Authentic to the core - No mass production or covert layers for us. Our tequila is meticulously handmade at the historic El Viejito Distillery in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco. We have great respect for the tequila making traditions of this treasured region and fully support the small farms and agave sustainability efforts. Our tequila is confirmed additive-free, a claim not many tequilas can make. For bandidos, it means you enjoy the sacred blue weber agave in all its glory.

For more information on El Bandido Yankee events, recipes, cocktails and more go to www.elbandidoyankee.com

For additional information, photos, tour updates or to schedule interviews with El Bandido Yankee personalities or co-founders Jim Bob Morris and Chris Chelios contact Dane Neal at Dane@ElBandidoYankee.com

