Nectero Medical Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application to Initiate Phase II/III Clinical Trial of Nectero EAST® System for Treatment of Small- to Mid-Sized Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

TEMPE, Ariz., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectero Medical, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies to treat aneurysmal disease and improve patients' lives, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for the company to initiate a prospective, multi-center, randomized clinical trial (the stAAAble Study) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Nectero Endovascular Aneurysm Stabilization Treatment (Nectero EAST®) in patients with infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs), maximum diameter 3.5 – 5.0cm.

"We believe the Nectero EAST® System has the potential to address a significant unmet clinical need and improve outcomes in AAA patients who currently have no proven treatment options. Nectero EAST® aims to be the first therapy to stabilize growth of small- to mid-sized AAAs," commented Jack Springer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nectero Medical. "The IND clearance and initiation of a landmark pivotal study reflect our continuing commitment to bringing transformative therapies to improve the lives of patients with aneurysmal disease."

The Nectero EAST® System is a single-use, endovascular system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms and is comprised of a dual-balloon delivery catheter and stabilizer mixture containing pentagalloyl glucose (PGG). The system delivers PGG locally into the aneurysmal wall where it binds to elastin and collagen to strengthen the aortic vessel wall and potentially reduce the risk of further degradation. The procedure does not require any specialized tools or training, takes less than an hour to complete, leaves no permanent implant behind and does not preclude any future interventions.

"I am very encouraged by the initial data of the Nectero EAST system to potentially slow the growth of AAAs and thereby minimize the likelihood of rupture and/or need for major intervention," commented Dan Clair, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Vascular Surgery, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Co-Principal Investigator for the stAAAble Study. "If proven safe and efficacious at stabilizing AAA growth, the Nectero EAST System has the potential to transform the lives of thousands of patients with aneurysmal disease. We are honored to be one of the centers to participate in this groundbreaking study that is likely to have a pronounced impact on the future management of AAA patients."

The IND submission was supported by a prospective, first-in-human study of 21 patients treated outside the U.S. Early Phase I clinical results were recently published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery and showed that a single, localized PGG administration to patients with small- to medium-sized infrarenal AAAs was safe and demonstrated the potential to slow the growth of AAAs. The stAAAble study will be conducted largely in the U.S. and is expected to initiate enrollment in the next few months.

About Aortic Artery Disease

Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) represent a significant area of unmet need in public health. More than 1,000,000 Americans currently have an aortic aneurysm with over 60,000 undergoing treatment each year; aortic aneurysm complications account for approximately 10,000 deaths in the U.S. annually.

Current surgical or endovascular treatments are reserved for AAAs larger than 5.0/5.5cm (female/male) in diameter, symptomatic patients, or rapidly expanding aneurysms. To date, randomized clinical trials have shown no survival advantage for repair of smaller aneurysms while the risk of rupture can be as great as 5% annually for select patients within this group. Smaller AAAs are traditionally monitored with serial ultrasound or CT surveillance. If successful, the Nectero EAST System may offer patients with smaller AAAs a first approved therapeutic option beyond surveillance.

About Nectero Medical

Nectero Medical is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies to treat aneurysmal disease and improve patients' lives. The company is initiating the Nectero EA ST® System for Small- to Mid-Sized A bdominal A ortic A neurysms (AAA) Sta B i L ization: Evaluation of E fficacy (stAAAble) clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Nectero Endovascular Aneurysm Stabilization Treatment (Nectero EAST®) in patients with infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs), maximum diameter 3.5 – 5.0cm.

There is no assurance as to the results of the study described in this press release or the efficacy of the Nectero EAST® System.

