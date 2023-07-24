Northwestern Mutual kicks off #LemonTopChallenge in honor of childhood cancer patients and survivors

The company has donated more than $30 million to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation to accelerate the search for better treatments and cures

MILWAUKEE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is kicking off a unique social media challenge today to generate awareness for a cause the company has been supporting for more than a decade – finding better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. For consumers who share a photo or video featuring themselves or someone else balancing a lemon on their head posted to social media during July 24 through August 6, 2023, the company will make a $10 donation to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), up to $100,000.

Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program is devoted to accelerating the search for better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, while also supporting families undergoing treatment and survivors struggling with lasting effects. Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual has donated more than $50 million to the cause overall, which includes more than $30 million towards funding more than 600,000 hours of research through their partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

"At Northwestern Mutual, we are inspired by the ongoing strides in cancer research as a result of the grants we've helped fund for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. We continue to find opportunities to donate funding to aide in their pursuit of finding a cure," said Northwestern Mutual Foundation president Steve Radke. "In honor of Alex Scott's wish to help every child battling cancer, we're excited to announce this challenge and make an additional donation towards continued advancements in research and treatment."

The #LemonTopChallenge will run across LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Participants are tasked with uploading a video, photo or story to social media showcasing someone balancing a lemon on their heads and challenging their friends to do the same. Participants must also add the hashtag #LemonTopChallenge and tag @alexslemonade and @northwesternmutual.

"Northwestern Mutual has supported our mission to find a cure for childhood cancer for more than a decade," said Liz Scott, co-executive director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Alex's mom. "The #LemonTopChallenge is a creative way to activate support throughout the country and we're grateful for Northwestern Mutual's generous contribution."

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's decade-long commitment to fighting childhood cancer, visit its Foundation's website here.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

