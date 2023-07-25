Defending Champions Lead a Competitive Field Looking to Continue the Tradition of Record-Breaking Performances on the Streets of Chicago

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced its full elite field for the 45th running of the event. One of the deepest, most-decorated assemblies of athletes in race history, including all four defending champions, will come together to continue the tradition of competitive racing on Sunday, October 8.

"Chicago has been home to world-records, historic debuts and has served as an introduction to runners who became legends of the sport," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "As we prepare to celebrate a landmark year in the race's history, we anticipate historic performances that we will talk about for years to come."

A regular podium finisher in the Abbott World Marathon Majors over the last two years, Benson Kipruto of Kenya will defend his title in the men's race. Kipruto broke away in the 25th mile last year to win in 2:04:24, the fourth fastest time ever in Chicago. Should Kipruto win again, he'll be the first back-to-back men's open field champion since the late Sammy Wanjiru in 2010.

Known for breaking his competitors with his top end speed in the race's final miles, Kipruto will face perhaps his toughest competition yet when he lines up alongside the second-fastest man in history. Fellow Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum will make his U.S. marathon debut in Chicago. Kiptum won the 2023 London Marathon, only his second marathon ever, in 2:01:25, just 16 seconds shy of Eliud Kipchoge's world record.

Looking to upset the headliners is Bashir Abdi of Belgium. Abdi is the marathon bronze medalist from the 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Championships. He won the Rotterdam Marathon in April. Chicago's 2021 champion Seifu Tura of Ethiopia will return for the third consecutive year. Tura was runner-up to Kipruto in 2022.

After running the second-fastest marathon debut in American history in Chicago last year, Conner Mantz will return to lead the American men's field. Mantz will be chasing the Paris 2024 standard of 2:08:10, just six seconds faster than his finishing time last fall. He'll be joined by Galen Rupp, the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion and the only American man to win the race in the last 20 years. Rupp, the second fastest American marathoner of all-time and the 2016 Olympic Marathon bronze medalist, was the 2021 Chicago runner-up.

Among the other top men in the field are Dawit Wolde (ETH), Daniel Do Nascimento (BRA), John Korir (KEN), and Americans Matt McDonald, Frank Lara and Chicago's own Colin Mickow.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland set the course record when he won the men's wheelchair division for the third time at the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon. He'll return to defend that title and record, but he will have to hold off three-time Chicago champion Daniel Romanchuk (USA) who was runner up to Hug last year. Aaron Pike (USA) and Sho Watanbe (JPN) who were third and fourth last year respectively, return in 2023, along with five-time Chicago winner Ernst Van Dyk (RSA) who is in his final year of competition. Jetze Plat (NED) will make his Chicago Marathon debut after placing second and third at this year's London and Boston Marathons, respectively.

As previously announced, the women's elite field will be led by 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Champion Ruth Chepngetich (KEN), American record holder Emily Sisson and 2023 London Marathon winner Sifan Hassan (NED). Joining one of the most competitive women's fields in marathon history is Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya. Jepkosgei, winner of the 2021 London Marathon and 2019 New York City Marathon will make her Chicago debut. Also making her Chicago debut is Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia. One of the most decorated athletes of all-time, Dibaba has held six world records from the 1500m to the 5000m. She made her marathon debut in Amsterdam last fall placing second in 2:18:05.

Along with Sisson, the American contingency features four of the country's brightest marathon stars. Olympic bronze medalist Molly Seidel will take to the streets of Chicago for the first time. In her most recent marathon finish, Seidel made history as the fastest American woman to ever run the New York City Marathon when she placed 4th in 2:24:42 in 2021. Two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon Champion Des Linden is coming back to Chicago for the first time in 13 years. Linden last raced the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2010, placing second. Emma Bates, who placed fifth in this year's Boston Marathon in 2:22:10, returns to Chicago vying for another podium finish. Bates secured two top five finishes in her previous Chicago performances, placing 4th in 2019 and second in 2021. Rounding out the top American competitors is 2020 Olympian Aliphine Tuliamuk who will make her Chicago Marathon debut. Tuliamuk, the winner of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon, was the top American finisher at the 2022 New York City Marathon and placed 11th in Boston in April with a new personal best time.

Other notable competitors in the women's field include Ethiopia's Ababel Yesheneh and Americans Nell Rojas, Sara Vaughn and Dakotah Lindwurm.

The women's wheelchair division includes the return of 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Champion Susannah Scaroni of the United States. Last year, Chicago was the beginning of a winning streak for Scaroni who broke the tape at the most recent New York City and Boston Marathons. Scaroni will face two of the greatest competitors of all-time. Nine-time Chicago champion Tatyana McFadden will be seeking her 10th victory. The American was runner-up last year and set the course record in her 2017 victory. Manuela Schär of Switzerland who withdrew from last year's race will attempt her third Chicago win. Schär is the 2018 and 2019 Chicago champion.

2022 Berlin Marathon winner Catherine Debrunner (SUI), Merle Menje (GER) and American Paralympian Jenna Fesemyer will also be among the top contenders.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Field – Men's Open Division

Name Country Personal Best Kelvin Kiptum KEN 2:01:25 (London, 2023) Bashir Abdi BEL 2:03:36 (Rotterdam, 2021) Benson Kipruto KEN 2:04:24 (Chicago, 2022) Dawit Wolde ETH 2:04:27 (Rotterdam, 2021) Seifu Tura ETH 2:04:29 (Milan, 2021) Daniel Do Nascimento BRA 2:04:51 (Seoul, 2022) John Korir KEN 2:05:01 (Chicago, 2022) Galen Rupp USA 2:06:07 (Prague, 2018) Huseydin Mohamed ETH 2:05:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) Milkesa Mengesha ETH 2:05:29 (Valencia, 2022) Conner Mantz USA 2:08:16 (Chicago, 2022) Yuki Matsumura JPN 2:09:01 (Otsu, 2021) Takashi Ichida JPN 2:09:15 (Oita, 2022) Kei Katanishi JPN 2:09:27 (Otsu, 2021) Masashi Nonaka JPN 2:09:47 (Osaka, 2023) Matt McDonald USA 2:09:49 (Chicago, 2022) Mick Iacofano USA 2:09:55 (Chandler, 2020) Masaki Tuda JPN 2:10:40 (Oita, 2023) Mizuki Higashi JPN 2:11:04 (Tokyo, 2023) Colin Mickow USA 2:11:22 (Chandler, 2020) Frank Lara USA 2:11:32 (Houston, 2022) Dan Kremske USA 2:14:53 (Chicago 2019) Daniel Mateiko KEN Debut Wesley Kiptoo KEN Debut

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Field – Men's Wheelchair Division

Name Country Personal Best Marcel Hug SUI 1:17:47 (Oita, 2021) World Record Ernst Van Dyk RSA 1:18:04 (Boston, 2017) Aaron Pike USA 1:20:02 (Duluth, 2022) Johnboy Smith GBR 1:20:05 (Duluth, 2022) Kota Hokinoue JPN 1:20:54 (Seoul, 2013) Daniel Romanchuk USA 1:21:36 (Boston, 2019) Rafael Botello ESP 1:22:09 (Boston, 2017) Jordi Madera ESP 1:22:10 (Boston, 2017) Patrick Monahan IRL 1:22:23 (Duluth, 2019) Sho Watanabe JPN 1:24:00 (Oita, 2019) James Senbeta USA 1:24:27 (Boston, 2017) Simon Lawson GBR 1:25:06 (Boston, 2017) Jetze Plat NED 1:28:44 (London, 2023)

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Field – Women's Open Division

Name Country Personal Best Ruth Chepngetich KEN 2:14:18 (Chicago, 2022) Joyciline Jepkosgei KEN 2:17:43 (London, 2021) Genzebe Dibaba ETH 2:18:05 (Amsterdam, 2022) Sutume Kebede ETH 2:18:12 (Seoul, 2022) Emily Sisson USA 2:18:29 (Chicago, 2022) Sifan Hassan NED 2:18:33 (London, 2023) Tigist Girma ETH 2:18:52 (Valencia, 2022) Ababel Yesheneh Eth 2:20:51 (Chicago, 2019) Des Linden USA 2:22:38 (Boston, 2011) Emma Bates USA 2:23:18 (Eugene, 2022) Aliphine Tuliamuk USA 2:24:37 (Boston, 2023) Nell Rojas USA 2:24:51 (Boston, 2023) Molly Seidel USA 2:24:42 (New York, 2021) Dakotah Lindwurm USA 2:25:01 (Duluth, 2022) Sara Vaughn USA 2:26:23 (Chicago, 2022) Gabriella Rooker USA 2:27:38 (Duluth, 2023) Diane Nukuri USA 2:27:50 (London, 2015) Maggie Montoya USA 2:28:07 (Chicago, 2022) Stacy Ndiwa KEN 2:31:53 (Istanbul, 2022)

Bank of America Chicago Marathon Elite Field – Women's Wheelchair Division

Name Country Personal Best Manuela Schär SUI 1:28:17 (Boston, 2017) Susannah Scaroni USA 1:27:31 (Duluth, 2022) Tatyana McFadden USA 1:31:30 (Duluth, 2019) Jenna Fesemyer USA 1:33:50 (Duluth, 2022) Catherine Debrunner SUI 1:36:47 (Berlin, 2022) Vanessa De Souza BRA 1:40:21 (Seville, 2020) Merle Menje GER 1:42:12 (New York, 2022) Michelle Wheeler USA 1:45:45 (Oita, 2019)

