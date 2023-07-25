Foxit Announces Foxit eSign eSignature on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Foxit's customers can now effortlessly generate, sign, and track documents within the platform, accelerating deal closures and agreement completions.

FREMONT, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit today announced it has launched Foxit eSign eSignature on Salesforce AppExchange, to easily create and sign digital contracts, agreements, and forms to expedite business in a digital world. Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries.

Foxit eSign eSignature is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000JChbkUAD

Foxit eSign eSignature empowers users to effortlessly generate, sign, and send documents for signature while conveniently tracking the entire process within the Salesforce platform. With Foxit eSign eSignature, organizations can streamline client onboarding and enhance the customer signing experience through automated reminders, real-time document updates, seamless collaboration for quick changes, and a visually cohesive signing interface customized to reflect each organization's brand identity.

Foxit upholds high security standards for global business transactions, employing superior encryption and authentication methods to ensure the protection of sensitive information and prevent tampering and unauthorized access. The user-friendly interface, combined with a mobile-first approach, enables signing on the go from any operating system, including iOS and Android. Additionally, Foxit Sign includes built-in tools to convert popular eSign templates from various vendors and provides multiple authentication methods to ensure legally binding signatures worldwide, surpassing the capabilities of simple sign solutions.

Susana De Abrew, Chief Strategy Officer at Foxit, expressed the company's dedication to fostering the growth and expansion of our ecosystem. "Our primary goal is to improve and streamline workflow automation solutions that contribute to our customers' and partners' success." De Abrew highlighted. "Foxit's renowned experience in providing secure trusted document solutions provides capabilities and expertise from a single eSign solution is unapparelled. Organizations can now quickly deploy the most compliant, secure, trusted eSign to complete the digital transformation in support of the way workers engage with their employers, customers and partners to get work done, signing employment agreements, sales contracts and onboarding new business partners."

"We are delighted to welcome Foxit eSign eSignature to AppExchange, as it enables customers to conduct business seamlessly and securely," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, of AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

