WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Generated solid earnings and loan growth; maintained strong capital levels; stable deposits

WHEELING, W.Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $42.3 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.71, compared to $40.2 million and $0.67 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $82.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $81.8 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the 2022 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $84.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, as compared to $83.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).

For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2023

2022



2023

2022 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common

shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 42,377

$ 0.71

$ 40,258

$ 0.67



$ 84,677

$ 1.43

$ 83,107

$ 1.36 Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-

related expenses

(28)

-

(41)

-



(2,519)

(0.05)

(1,300)

(0.02) Net income available to common

shareholders (GAAP)

$ 42,349

$ 0.71

$ 40,217

$ 0.67



$ 82,158

$ 1.38

$ 81,807

$ 1.34 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Generated solid growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses) of 9.2% year-over-year (non-GAAP)

Total loan growth was 9.0% year-over-year and 8.0% annualized (when compared to December 31, 2022 ), reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams

Both period-end and average total deposits were flat compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2023 , reflecting deposit gathering and retention efforts across retail and business customers

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

Expanded Tennessee presence with the hiring of a team of commercial and industrial lenders in Chattanooga

WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet with capacity to fund loan growth

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our franchise and successful execution of our strategic initiatives. We delivered solid earnings and loan growth, and focused on maintaining our net interest margin," said Todd Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "As I close my tenure as CEO, I believe WesBanco is well-positioned for ongoing success with strong market positions, diversified revenue generation capabilities, and distinct long-term advantages. I am confident these will be the foundation for further growth and expansion through our incoming CEO Jeff Jackson's strategic vision and leadership."

Jeffrey H. Jackson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer added, "Our solid earnings growth during the second quarter was supported by year-to-date annualized loan growth of 8 percent. This loan growth was driven by our strong markets and lending teams and underpinned by our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives. Additionally, our commercial and retail teams concerted efforts enabled us to maintain deposit levels despite industry headwinds. We remain focused on disciplined expense management while making appropriate investments that ensure a safe and sound financial institution with attractive long-term growth prospects. As I assume the CEO role on August 1st, I look forward to building on the impressive foundation Todd and the team have established to deliver continued growth and success for our customers, shareholders, and employees."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the second quarter of 2023 continues to reflect strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams. As of June 30, 2023, total portfolio loans were $11.1 billion, which increased 9.0% year-over-year driven by strong growth across all markets and the closing of loans from the commercial pipeline, which totaled $0.7 billion at June 30, 2023. Reflecting our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives, commercial and industrial loans of $1.6 billion, as of June 30, 2023, increased 10.2% annualized quarter-over-quarter.

Total deposits, as of June 30, 2023, were $12.9 billion, consistent with the level reported at March 31, 2023, reflecting the benefit of deposit gathering and retention efforts by our retail and commercial teams. In addition, brokered deposits increased $60 million sequentially. On a year-over-year basis, the decrease in total deposits reflects the impact of interest rate and inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy, combined with Federal Reserve's tightening actions to control inflation, which has resulted in industry-wide deposit contraction. While there has been some mix shift in the composition of total deposits, total demand deposits continue to represent 59% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 33%, which is consistent with the percentage range since early 2020.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2023, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range throughout the last five quarters. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 19 basis points from the prior year, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 146 basis points to 1.68%. During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million, as compared to a release of provision in the prior year period of $0.8 million. The current recorded provision was primarily driven by loan growth and adjustments in regional macroeconomic factors and loan concentrations. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2023 was $120.2 million, or 1.08% of total loans. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.14% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.18% for the second quarter of 2023 increased 15 basis points year-over-year, which reflects the 500 basis point increase in the federal fund rate since March 2022, and the subsequent increase in funding costs, as well as the deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. The net interest margin decreased 18 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher funding costs from increasing deposit costs and higher cost wholesale borrowings to support loan growth. Total deposit funding costs of 157 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 increased 144 basis points year-over-year and 57 quarter-over-quarter. When including non-interest deposits, total deposit funding costs were 103 basis points, up 94 basis points year-over-year and 38 basis points sequentially. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 3 basis points, as compared to 6 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income of $121.6 million increased $9.3 million, or 8.3%, during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the same quarter of 2022, reflecting loan growth and the impact of rising rates on loan and securities yields and funding costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income of $245.9 million increased $26.0 million, or 11.8%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2023, non-interest income of $31.8 million increased $4.9 million, or 18.0%, from the second quarter of 2022, driven primarily by higher commercial swap fees, as well as, net gains on other assets and net securities gains, both of which reported losses in the prior year period. New commercial swap fees, which are recorded in other income, increased $1.6 million from the prior year period to $2.4 million, while associated fair market value adjustments totaled $0.2 million during the second quarter, as compared to $1.1 million last year. Net gains on other assets of $0.9 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year primarily due to a $1.1 million recovery of an asset previously written-off, as well as, a net loss on other assets of $1.3 million in the prior year period from the change in the fair value of an underlying equity investment, which was subsequently sold. Net securities gains of $0.2 million increased $1.4 million year-over-year due to market fluctuations from equity securities in the deferred compensation plan.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as lower mortgage banking and bank-owned life insurance income, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, of $59.5 million increased $2.1 million, or 3.7%. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.2 million from the prior year to $1.0 million due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment. Bank-owned life insurance of $5.1 million decreased $1.1 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits during 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $96.4 million, reflecting increased salaries and wages, benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment and software expense. Salaries and wages increased $3.3 million, or 7.9%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to higher staffing levels, mainly revenue-producing positions, and merit increases. Employee benefits increased $2.8 million from last year due to a $1.2 million credit in the prior year period related to the deferred compensation plan, higher staffing levels, and higher health insurance contributions. Equipment and software expense increased $1.1 million due to the planned upgrade to one-third of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.9 million year-over-year due to increase in the minimum rate for all banks.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2023 of $189.4 million increased $16.4 million, or 9.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment and software expense as described above.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2023, Tier I leverage was 9.78%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.12%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.03%, and total risk-based capital was 14.83%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.35%.

During the second quarter, WesBanco repurchased 0.1 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $2.2 million, or $22.02 per share. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 1.0 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 2737150. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 26, 2023 and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 9, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.1 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2023). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended Statement of Income June 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 145,741

$ 96,412

51.2

$ 279,147

$ 189,532

47.3

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 18,483

15,825

16.8

37,569

29,937

25.5



Tax-exempt 4,723

4,706

0.4

9,513

9,049

5.1





Total interest and dividends on securities 23,206

20,531

13.0

47,082

38,986

20.8

Other interest income 7,108

1,504

372.6

10,380

2,103

393.6 Total interest and dividend income 176,055

118,447

48.6

336,609

230,621

46.0 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 17,203

1,153

NM

28,309

1,965

NM

Money market deposits 7,220

383

NM

11,472

704

NM

Savings deposits 5,860

330

NM

9,860

595

NM

Certificates of deposit 2,906

1,116

160.4

4,109

2,389

72.0





Total interest expense on deposits 33,189

2,982

NM

53,750

5,653

850.8

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,713

411

NM

28,013

986

NM

Other short-term borrowings 492

48

925.0

909

96

846.9

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,094

2,778

47.4

8,039

3,948

103.6





Total interest expense 54,488

6,219

776.2

90,711

10,683

749.1 Net interest income 121,567

112,228

8.3

245,898

219,938

11.8

Provision for credit losses 3,028

(812)

472.9

6,605

(4,250)

255.4 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,539

113,040

4.9

239,293

224,188

6.7 Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,918

6,527

6.0

14,412

14,362

0.3

Service charges on deposits 6,232

6,487

(3.9)

12,401

12,577

(1.4)

Electronic banking fees 5,010

5,154

(2.8)

9,615

10,499

(8.4)

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,523

2,258

11.7

5,098

4,478

13.8

Bank-owned life insurance 3,189

2,384

33.8

5,149

6,264

(17.8)

Mortgage banking income 601

1,328

(54.7)

1,027

3,251

(68.4)

Net securities gains/(losses) 205

(1,183)

117.3

350

(1,832)

119.1

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 871

(1,302)

166.9

1,104

(2,108)

152.4

Other income 6,292

5,330

18.0

10,337

9,874

4.7





Total non-interest income 31,841

26,983

18.0

59,493

57,365

3.7 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 44,471

41,213

7.9

86,422

80,150

7.8

Employee benefits 11,511

8,722

32.0

23,570

17,880

31.8

Net occupancy 6,132

6,119

0.2

12,775

13,354

(4.3)

Equipment and software 8,823

7,702

14.6

17,885

15,713

13.8

Marketing 2,763

2,749

0.5

5,088

5,170

(1.6)

FDIC insurance 2,871

1,937

48.2

5,755

3,459

66.4

Amortization of intangible assets 2,282

2,579

(11.5)

4,583

5,178

(11.5)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 35

52

(32.7)

3,188

1,646

93.7

Other operating expenses 17,549

15,946

10.1

33,294

32,019

4.0





Total non-interest expense 96,437

87,019

10.8

192,560

174,569

10.3 Income before provision for income taxes 53,943

53,004

1.8

106,226

106,984

(0.7)

Provision for income taxes 9,063

10,256

(11.6)

19,005

20,114

(5.5) Net Income 44,880

42,748

5.0

87,221

86,870

0.4 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

5,063

5,063

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,349

$ 40,217

5.3

$ 82,158

$ 81,807

0.4



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 122,822

$ 113,479

8.2

$ 248,427

$ 222,343

11.7





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.71

$ 0.67

6.0

$ 1.39

$ 1.35

3.0 Net income per common share - diluted 0.71

0.67

6.0

1.38

1.34

3.0 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.71

0.67

6.0

1.43

1.36

5.1 Dividends declared 0.35

0.34

2.9

0.70

0.68

2.9 Book value (period end) 39.10

38.92

0.5

39.10

38.92

0.5 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.08

19.89

1.0

20.08

19.89

1.0 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,263,949

60,036,103

(1.3)

59,240,958

60,736,858

(2.5) Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,385,847

60,185,207

(1.3)

59,389,314

60,899,270

(2.5) Period end common shares outstanding 59,355,062

59,698,788

(0.6)

59,355,062

59,698,788

(0.6) Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.











NM = Not Meaningful





















































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































































Selected ratios













































For the Six Months Ended

















June 30,

















2023

2022

% Change

















































Return on average assets







0.97 % 0.97 % - %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.00

0.99

1.01













Return on average equity







6.69

6.39

4.69













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.90

6.49

6.32













Return on average tangible equity (1)





12.86

12.00

7.17













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.23

12.18

8.62













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





14.40

13.33

8.03













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



14.82

13.53

9.53













Yield on earning assets (2)







4.46

3.14

42.04













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







1.84

0.23

700.00













Net interest spread (2)









2.62

2.91

(9.97)













Net interest margin (2)









3.27

2.99

9.36













Efficiency (1) (2)









61.50

61.82

(0.52)













Average loans to average deposits







84.46

71.71

17.78













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.05

0.00

100.00













Effective income tax rate







17.89

18.80

(4.84)









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

















2023

2023

2022

2022

2022









































Return on average assets







0.98 % 0.95 % 1.18 % 1.19 % 0.95 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.98

1.01

1.18

1.19

0.95





Return on average equity







6.81

6.57

8.18

8.05

6.43





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.82

6.98

8.18

8.06

6.43





Return on average tangible equity (1)





12.98

12.72

16.05

15.39

12.35





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.99

13.48

16.05

15.41

12.36





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





14.52

14.28

18.09

17.23

13.80





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



14.53

15.13

18.10

17.25

13.82





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.59

4.32

4.00

3.59

3.20





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.15

1.52

0.82

0.41

0.26





Net interest spread (2)









2.44

2.80

3.18

3.18

2.94





Net interest margin (2)









3.18

3.36

3.49

3.33

3.03





Efficiency (1) (2)









62.33

60.66

56.91

58.13

61.91





Average loans to average deposits







85.44

83.46

78.43

75.01

72.36





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.02

0.07

0.02

0.04

0.00





Effective income tax rate







16.80

19.02

18.51

18.85

19.35





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 5,127,265

$ 5,026,631

$ 4,878,479

$ 4,622,878

$ 4,803,043









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.













(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully











taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt









loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and









provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

June 30,



December 31, December 31, 2022 Assets





2023

2022

% Change 2022 to June 30, 2023 Cash and due from banks

$ 178,057

$ 186,534

(4.5) $ 166,182 7.1 Due from banks - interest bearing

384,261

263,475

45.8 242,229 58.6 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

11,948

11,413

4.7 11,506 3.8

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,329,222

2,884,651

(19.3) 2,529,140 (7.9)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,072,229; $1,153,594

















and $1,084,390, respectively)

1,224,470

1,281,295

(4.4) 1,248,629 (1.9)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(193)

(265)

27.2 (220) 12.3

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,224,277

1,281,030

(4.4) 1,248,409 (1.9)



Total securities

3,565,447

4,177,094

(14.6) 3,789,055 (5.9) Loans held for sale

28,970

17,560

65.0 8,249 251.2 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

6,295,467

5,852,564

7.6 6,061,344 3.9

Commercial and industrial

1,558,491

1,549,768

0.6 1,579,395 (1.3)

Residential real estate

2,341,928

1,907,875

22.8 2,140,584 9.4

Home equity

701,824

597,845

17.4 695,065 1.0

Consumer

232,254

300,637

(22.7) 226,340 2.6 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

11,129,964

10,208,689

9.0 10,702,728 4.0 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(120,166)

(117,403)

(2.4) (117,790) (2.0)



Net portfolio loans

11,009,798

10,091,286

9.1 10,584,938 4.0 Premises and equipment, net

219,934

216,293

1.7 220,892 (0.4) Accrued interest receivable

69,773

61,918

12.7 68,522 1.8 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,136,773

1,146,456

(0.8) 1,141,355 (0.4) Bank-owned life insurance

355,204

348,807

1.8 352,361 0.8 Other assets

408,737

290,201

40.8 358,122 14.1 Total Assets

$ 17,356,954

$ 16,799,624

3.3 $ 16,931,905 2.5























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,286,235

$ 4,738,830

(9.6) $ 4,700,438 (8.8)

Interest bearing demand

3,273,745

3,258,871

0.5 3,119,807 4.9

Money market

1,685,667

1,770,859

(4.8) 1,684,023 0.1

Savings deposits

2,655,680

2,695,437

(1.5) 2,741,004 (3.1)

Certificates of deposit

960,107

1,105,305

(13.1) 885,818 8.4



Total deposits

12,861,434

13,569,302

(5.2) 13,131,090 (2.1) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,380,000

122,650

NM 705,000 95.7 Other short-term borrowings

101,286

147,964

(31.5) 135,069 (25.0) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

281,854

280,910

0.3 281,404 0.2



Total borrowings

1,763,140

551,524

219.7 1,121,473 57.2 Accrued interest payable

8,869

2,815

215.1 4,593 93.1 Other liabilities

258,513

208,032

24.3 248,087 4.2 Total Liabilities

14,891,956

14,331,673

3.9 14,505,243 2.7























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,355,062, 59,698,788 and 59,198,963

















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 - Capital surplus

1,630,963

1,632,617

(0.1) 1,635,877 (0.3) Retained earnings

1,118,135

1,018,209

9.8 1,077,675 3.8 Treasury stock (8,726,244, 8,382,518 and 8,882,343 shares - at cost, respectively)

(303,770)

(291,337)

(4.3) (308,964) 1.7 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(264,627)

(176,061)

(50.3) (262,416) (0.8) Deferred benefits for directors

(2,021)

(1,795)

(12.6) (1,828) (10.6) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,464,998

2,467,951

(0.1) 2,426,662 1.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,356,954

$ 16,799,624

3.3 $ 16,931,905 2.5























NM = Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)











Balance sheet

June 30,

March 31,



Assets





2023

2023

% Change Cash and due from banks

$ 178,057

$ 152,756

16.6 Due from banks - interest bearing

384,261

444,747

(13.6) Securities:















Equity securities, at fair value

11,948

11,843

0.9

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,329,222

2,465,996

(5.5)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,072,229;













and $1,107,685, respectively)

1,224,470

1,239,247

(1.2)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(193)

(212)

9.0

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,224,277

1,239,035

(1.2)



Total securities

3,565,447

3,716,874

(4.1) Loans held for sale

28,970

12,722

127.7 Portfolio loans:













Commercial real estate

6,295,467

6,197,844

1.6

Commercial and industrial

1,558,491

1,519,808

2.5

Residential real estate

2,341,928

2,251,423

4.0

Home equity

701,824

692,001

1.4

Consumer

232,254

227,612

2.0 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

11,129,964

10,888,688

2.2 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(120,166)

(118,698)

(1.2)



Net portfolio loans

11,009,798

10,769,990

2.2 Premises and equipment, net

219,934

224,940

(2.2) Accrued interest receivable

69,773

69,232

0.8 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,136,773

1,139,054

(0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

355,204

354,320

0.2 Other assets

408,737

389,991

4.8 Total Assets

$ 17,356,954

$ 17,274,626

0.5



















Liabilities













Deposits:















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,286,235

$ 4,478,954

(4.3)

Interest bearing demand

3,273,745

3,107,112

5.4

Money market

1,685,667

1,618,204

4.2

Savings deposits

2,655,680

2,784,780

(4.6)

Certificates of deposit

960,107

884,146

8.6



Total deposits

12,861,434

12,873,196

(0.1) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,380,000

1,280,000

7.8 Other short-term borrowings

101,286

111,176

(8.9) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

281,854

281,629

0.1



Total borrowings

1,763,140

1,672,805

5.4 Accrued interest payable

8,869

7,669

15.6 Other liabilities

258,513

245,499

5.3 Total Liabilities

14,891,956

14,799,169

0.6



















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares













6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation













preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;













68,081,306 shares issued; 59,355,062 and 59,246,569













shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- Capital surplus

1,630,963

1,636,061

(0.3) Retained earnings

1,118,135

1,096,924

1.9 Treasury stock (8,726,244 and 8,834,737 shares - at cost, respectively)

(303,770)

(307,507)

1.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(264,627)

(234,399)

(12.9) Deferred benefits for directors

(2,021)

(1,940)

(4.2) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,464,998

2,475,457

(0.4) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,356,954

$ 17,274,626

0.5

WESBANCO, INC.





































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





























Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































Average balance sheet and



































net interest margin analysis





For the Three Months Ended June 30,





For the Six Months Ended June 30,













2023 2022



2023 2022











Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 438,604 5.71 %

$ 744,261 0.74 %

$ 359,466 5.16 %

$ 951,588 0.39 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)





11,009,093 5.31



9,932,744 3.89



10,880,328 5.17



9,823,024 3.89

Securities: (2)





































Taxable







3,198,838 2.32



3,532,624 1.80



3,250,174 2.33



3,433,551 1.76

Tax-exempt (3)







786,128 3.05



792,878 3.01



793,425 3.06



761,304 3.03

Total securities







3,984,966 2.46



4,325,502 2.02



4,043,599 2.47



4,194,855 1.99

Other earning assets







61,613 5.64



13,296 3.82



53,789 4.44



14,365 3.81

Total earning assets (3)





15,494,276 4.59 %

15,015,803 3.20 %

15,337,182 4.46 %

14,983,832 3.14 % Other assets







1,800,070





1,955,649





1,796,162





1,998,126



Total Assets







$ 17,294,346





$ 16,971,452





$ 17,133,344





$ 16,981,958











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 3,228,799 2.14 %

$ 3,380,684 0.14 %

$ 3,129,921 1.82 %

$ 3,392,029 0.12 % Money market accounts





1,635,939 1.77



1,770,342 0.09



1,634,347 1.42



1,788,430 0.08

Savings deposits







2,729,210 0.86



2,700,642 0.05



2,751,850 0.72



2,664,005 0.05

Certificates of deposit







912,144 1.28



1,162,392 0.39



887,560 0.93



1,208,243 0.40

Total interest bearing deposits





8,506,092 1.57



9,014,060 0.13



8,403,678 1.29



9,052,707 0.13

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



1,288,242 5.20



123,474 1.34



1,130,000 5.00



151,593 1.31

Repurchase agreements





105,266 1.87



146,119 0.13



118,155 1.55



151,115 0.13

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 281,715 5.83



280,962 3.97



281,600 5.76



214,704 3.71

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



10,181,315 2.15 %

9,564,615 0.26 %

9,933,433 1.84 %

9,570,119 0.23 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,379,345





4,712,466





4,479,200





4,644,982



Other liabilities







240,590





184,932





245,033





184,600



Shareholders' equity







2,493,096





2,509,439





2,475,678





2,582,257



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 17,294,346





$ 16,971,452





$ 17,133,344





$ 16,981,958



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





2.44 %



2.94 %



2.62 %



2.91 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.18 %



3.03 %



3.27 %



2.99 %















































































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.7 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022,

respectively, and were $1.1 million and $6.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.2 million and $1.9 million for the three

months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2.5 million and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023

and 2022, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Loans, including fees $ 145,741

$ 133,406

$ 123,307

$ 109,562

$ 96,412

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 18,483

19,086

18,655

17,531

15,825



Tax-exempt 4,723

4,790

4,853

4,916

4,706





Total interest and dividends on securities 23,206

23,876

23,508

22,447

20,531

Other interest income 7,108

3,273

2,103

2,108

1,504 Total interest and dividend income 176,055

160,555

148,918

134,117

118,447 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 17,203

11,106

7,264

2,953

1,153

Money market deposits 7,220

4,252

1,890

968

383

Savings deposits 5,860

4,000

2,454

1,067

330

Certificates of deposit 2,906

1,203

742

958

1,116





Total interest expense on deposits 33,189

20,561

12,350

5,946

2,982

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,713

11,300

2,634

348

411

Other short-term borrowings 492

418

324

147

48

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,094

3,944

3,736

3,175

2,778





Total interest expense 54,488

36,223

19,044

9,616

6,219 Net interest income 121,567

124,332

129,874

124,501

112,228

Provision for credit losses 3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

(812) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,539

120,755

126,751

125,036

113,040 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,918

7,494

6,672

6,517

6,527

Service charges on deposits 6,232

6,170

6,762

6,942

6,487

Electronic banking fees 5,010

4,605

4,695

4,808

5,154

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,523

2,576

2,556

2,491

2,258

Bank-owned life insurance 3,189

1,959

2,464

1,999

2,384

Mortgage banking income 601

426

621

1,257

1,328

Net securities gains/(losses) 205

145

(600)

656

(1,183)

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 871

232

550

2,040

(1,302)

Other income 6,292

4,046

4,050

5,546

5,330





Total non-interest income 31,841

27,653

27,770

32,256

26,983 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 44,471

41,952

42,606

44,271

41,213

Employee benefits 11,511

12,060

9,198

10,693

8,722

Net occupancy 6,132

6,643

6,262

6,489

6,119

Equipment and software 8,823

9,063

8,712

8,083

7,702

Marketing 2,763

2,325

1,788

2,377

2,749

FDIC insurance 2,871

2,884

2,051

2,391

1,937

Amortization of intangible assets 2,282

2,301

2,541

2,560

2,579

Restructuring and merger-related expense 35

3,153

11

66

52

Other operating expenses 17,549

15,744

17,286

15,011

15,946





Total non-interest expense 96,437

96,125

90,455

91,941

87,019 Income before provision for income taxes 53,943

52,283

64,066

65,351

53,004

Provision for income taxes 9,063

9,942

11,856

12,318

10,256 Net Income 44,880

42,341

52,210

53,033

42,748 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 122,822

$ 125,605

$ 131,164

$ 125,808

$ 113,479

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.71

$ 0.67

$ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67 Net income per common share - diluted 0.71

0.67

0.84

0.85

0.67 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.71

0.71

0.84

0.85

0.67 Dividends declared 0.35

0.35

0.35

0.34

0.34 Book value (period end) 39.10

39.34

38.55

37.96

38.92 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.08

20.27

19.43

18.84

19.89 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,263,949

59,217,711

59,188,238

59,549,244

60,036,103 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,385,847

59,375,053

59,374,204

59,697,676

60,185,207 Period end common shares outstanding 59,355,062

59,246,569

59,198,963

59,304,505

59,698,788 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,542

2,501

2,495

2,480

2,509

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Asset quality data

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ -

$ -

$ 3,230

$ 4,583

$ 3,579



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

-

-

1,711

1,756

2,120





Other non-accrual loans

31,555

39,216

36,474

26,428

29,594





Total non-accrual loans

31,555

39,216

38,185

28,184

31,714





Total non-performing loans

31,555

39,216

41,415

32,767

35,293



Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,432

1,554

1,486

1,595

31





Total non-performing assets

$ 32,987

$ 40,770

$ 42,901

$ 34,362

$ 35,324





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 18,348

$ 12,920

$ 15,439

$ 21,836

$ 31,388



Loans past due 90 days or more

5,147

4,570

5,443

24,311

9,560





Total past due loans

$ 23,495

$ 17,490

$ 20,882

$ 46,147

$ 40,948





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 119,771

$ 116,608

$ 147,945

$ 163,176

$ 193,871



Classified loans

67,036

57,222

102,555

86,861

126,257





Total criticized and classified loans $ 186,807

$ 173,830

$ 250,500

$ 250,037

$ 320,128





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.31 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.05

0.04

0.05

0.24

0.09

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.28

0.36

0.39

0.32

0.35

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.30

0.37

0.40

0.33

0.35

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.19

0.24

0.25

0.21

0.21

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 1.68

1.60

2.34

2.43

3.14





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 120,166

$ 118,698

$ 117,790

$ 114,584

$ 117,403

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 10,124

9,127

8,368

8,938

7,718

Provision for credit losses

3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 581

1,919

493

1,102

2





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.02 % 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.81 x 3.03 x 2.84 x 3.50 x 3.33 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

2.18 x 2.09 x 1.89 x 1.45 x 1.54 x



























































































June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.78 % 9.82 % 9.90 % 9.68 % 9.51 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.12

12.22

12.33

12.51

12.49

Total risk-based capital

14.83

14.97

15.11

15.37

15.40

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 11.03

11.11

11.20

11.35

11.31

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.42

14.48

14.45

14.75

14.79

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.24

8.33

8.19

8.16

8.50

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.35

7.44

7.28

7.22

7.58

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC.

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 12





The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance

of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023 2022 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 82,158 $ 81,807

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 28

2,491

9

52

41

2,519 1,300

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,377

42,301

49,688

50,554

40,258

84,677 83,107

































Average total assets

$ 17,294,346

$ 16,970,554

$ 16,685,930

$ 16,871,655

$ 16,971,452

$ 17,133,344 $ 16,981,958































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 0.98 %

1.01 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

0.95 %

1.00 % 0.99 %































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 82,158 $ 81,807

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 28

2,491

9

52

41

2,519 1,300

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,377

42,301

49,688

50,554

40,258

84,677 83,107

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,493,096

$ 2,458,067

$ 2,410,761

$ 2,488,938

$ 2,509,439

$ 2,475,678 $ 2,582,257































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 6.82 %

6.98 %

8.18 %

8.06 %

6.43 %

6.90 % 6.49 %































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 82,158 $ 81,807

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,803

1,818

2,007

2,022

2,037

3,621 4,091

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 44,152

41,628

51,686

52,524

42,254

85,779 85,898

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,493,096

2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,475,678 2,582,257

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,129,155)

(1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,130,086) (1,138,209)

Average tangible equity $ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,345,592 $ 1,444,048































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 12.98 %

12.72 %

16.05 %

15.39 %

12.35 %

12.86 % 12.00 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,201,108 $ 1,299,564 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 14.52 %

14.28 %

18.10 %

17.23 %

13.80 %

14.40 % 13.33 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 82,158 $ 81,807

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 28

2,491

9

52

41

2,519 1,300

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,803

1,818

2,007

2,022

2,037

3,621 4,091

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 44,180

44,119

51,695

52,576

42,295

88,298 87,198

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,493,096

2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,475,678 2,582,257

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,129,155)

(1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,130,086) (1,138,209)

Average tangible equity $ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,345,592 $ 1,444,048































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 12.99 %

13.48 %

16.05 %

15.41 %

12.36 %

13.23 % 12.18 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,201,108 $ 1,299,564 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 14.53 %

15.13 %

18.10 %

17.25 %

13.82 %

14.82 % 13.53 %































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 96,437

$ 96,125

$ 90,455

$ 91,941

$ 87,019

$ 192,560 $ 174,569

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (35)

(3,153)

(11)

(66)

(52)

(3,188) (1,646)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 96,402

92,972

90,444

91,875

86,967

189,372 172,923

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 122,822

125,605

131,164

125,808

113,479

248,427 222,343

Non-interest income

31,841

27,653

27,770

32,256

26,983

59,493 57,365

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 154,663

$ 153,258

$ 158,934

$ 158,064

$ 140,462

$ 307,920 $ 279,708

Efficiency ratio

62.33 %

60.66 %

56.91 % # 58.13 %

61.91 %

61.50 % 61.82 %































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 82,158 $ 81,807

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 28

2,491

9

52

41

2,519 1,300 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 42,377

$ 42,301

$ 49,688

$ 50,554

$ 40,258

$ 84,677 $ 83,107































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.71

$ 0.67

$ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 1.38 $ 1.34

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) -

0.04

-

-

-

0.05 0.02 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.71

$ 0.71

$ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 1.43 $ 1.36







































































Period End













June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,













2023

2023

2022

2022

2022





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,464,998

$ 2,475,457

$ 2,426,662

$ 2,395,652

$ 2,467,951







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,128,371)

(1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,192,143

1,200,801

1,150,188

1,117,170

1,187,447







































Common shares outstanding 59,355,062

59,246,569

59,198,963

59,304,505

59,698,788





































Tangible book value per share $ 20.08

$ 20.27

$ 19.43

$ 18.84

$ 19.89





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,464,998

$ 2,475,457

$ 2,426,662

$ 2,395,652

$ 2,467,951







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,128,371)

(1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)







Tangible equity

1,336,627

1,345,285

1,294,672

1,261,654

1,331,931







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,192,143

1,200,801

1,150,188

1,117,170

1,187,447







































Total assets

17,356,954

17,274,626

16,931,905

16,604,747

16,799,624







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,128,371)

(1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)

(1,136,020)







Tangible assets

$ 16,228,583

$ 16,144,454

$ 15,799,915

$ 15,470,749

$ 15,663,604





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.24 %

8.33 %

8.19 %

8.16 %

8.50 %





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.35 %

7.44 %

7.28 %

7.22 %

7.58 %





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























WESBANCO, INC.

























Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 13





The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.













































Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023 2022 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 106,226 $ 106,984

Add: provision for credit losses 3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

6,605 (4,250) Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 56,971

$ 55,860

$ 67,189

$ 64,816

$ 52,192

$ 112,831 $ 102,734































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 106,226 $ 106,984

Add: provision for credit losses 3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

6,605 (4,250)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 35

3,153

11

66

52

3,188 1,646 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 57,006

$ 59,013

$ 67,200

$ 64,882

$ 52,244

$ 116,019 $ 104,380































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 106,226 $ 106,984

Add: provision for credit losses 3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

6,605 (4,250)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 35

3,153

11

66

52

3,188 1,646 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 57,006

59,013

67,200

64,882

52,244

116,019 104,380

































Average total assets

$ 17,294,346

$ 16,970,554

$ 16,685,930

$ 16,871,655

$ 16,971,452

$ 17,133,344 $ 16,981,958































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.32 %

1.41 %

1.60 %

1.53 %

1.23 %

1.37 % 1.24 %































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 106,226 $ 106,984

Add: provision for credit losses 3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

6,605 (4,250)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 35

3,153

11

66

52

3,188 1,646 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 57,006

59,013

67,200

64,882

52,244

116,019 104,380

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,493,096

$ 2,458,067

$ 2,410,761

$ 2,488,938

$ 2,509,439

$ 2,475,678 $ 2,582,257































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 9.17 %

9.74 %

11.06 %

10.34 %

8.35 %

9.45 % 8.15 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 106,226 $ 106,984

Add: provision for credit losses 3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

(812)

6,605 (4,250)

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,282

2,301

2,541

2,560

2,579

4,583 5,178

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 35

3,153

11

66

52

3,188 1,646 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 59,288

61,314

69,741

67,442

54,823

120,602 109,558

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,493,096

2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,509,439

2,475,678 2,582,257

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,129,155)

(1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,130,086) (1,138,209)

Average tangible equity $ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,345,592 $ 1,444,048































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 17.44 %

18.74 %

21.65 %

19.76 %

16.02 %

18.07 % 15.30 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,201,108 $ 1,299,564 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 19.50 %

21.03 %

24.41 %

22.12 %

17.91 %

20.25 % 17.00 %































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.

















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























View original content to download multimedia:

