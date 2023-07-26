HAIRSTORY FUELS NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS TO C-SUITE AND LEADERSHIP TEAM

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairstory, the unconventional haircare brand that pioneered the detergent-free cleansing movement, is pleased to announce the appointment of several new leadership hires, including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Sales, and Design Director.

Founded in 2015, Hairstory is best known for its hero product, New Wash. This first-of-its-kind product cleans, conditions, detangles, and restores hair without the use of harsh foams and damaging detergents found in traditional shampoos. Formulated instead with natural ingredients, Hairstory's New Wash and curated styling products gently cleanse and style without stripping the hair and scalp of its natural oils, resulting in a healthier scalp and stronger, shinier hair.

The new appointments come at a pivotal time for Hairstory, which has experienced exponential growth over the past three years, increasing revenue by 190% and its employee count by 50%. Hairstory's new leadership will capitalize on the growing consumer interest around cleaner products, simplified beauty routines, and environmentally friendly practices, all of which have been central to Hairstory's mission since its inception, as the company builds its awareness across both consumers and the independent hairstylist community.

Among the new hires are:

Harley Butler , Chief Executive Officer, has over 20 years of experience in a range of consumer and SaaS companies, including Target, Adobe, Prezi, Cisco, and Flip Video. An avid consumer technology professional, Butler is an expert in scaling high-growth businesses to new levels. He believes leveraging emerging technologies and channel mix are the key driver of business success.

Dina Rosenbloom , Chief Marketing Officer, is a beauty industry veteran who, for the past 11 years, served as Senior Vice President at Creed Fragrances North America. Rosenbloom is an omnichannel thought leader with a passion for transforming and scaling brands within the haircare and beauty space. Prior roles include leadership positions in marketing at Unilever, Carol's Daughter, and Bumble and bumble.

Larissa Rhodes , Vice President of Sales, was previously Vice President of Professional Sales at OLAPLEX from 2020-2023, where she doubled the North America Professional Sales business and helped build out best-in-class launch strategies, one of which became the highest performing launch in the history of their largest distributor.

Stephanie Savidge, Design Director, has over a decade of experience in luxury beauty, working for industry leaders such as L'Oréal LUXE Division and Unilever Prestige. She brings expertise in brand building, global campaign direction, packaging and product design, visual merchandising, and digital production, along with her strategic focus and thoughtful team leadership.

After serving as CEO from 2015-2022, Co-Founder Eli Halliwell will continue his involvement with the brand as Executive Chairman. In this role, Halliwell will oversee the management of the Hairstory Board, including its investors and advisors, and take an active advisory role in the business's day-to-day operations with a heavy focus on its environmental impact and sustainability.

Under Butler's leadership, Hairstory will double down on its mission to change the way people wash their hair. Its unique business model and investment in the hairdresser community, coupled with its early commitment to thorough education about the hazards of shampoo and the benefits of detergent-free cleansing, continued support for its to create a foam-free future where everyone's hair and scalp are their healthiest.

"Hairstory's commitment to empowering creatives and delivering exceptional results positions each strategic hire as a driving force in the organization," said Harley Butler, CEO of Hairstory. "We look forward to continuing to lead the no-shampoo movement, expanding our hairdresser network, and furthering our sustainability efforts, particularly around product and packaging innovation."

Hairstory currently sells direct to consumer and through its vast network of independent hairstylists. For more information, please visit https://hairstory.com/ .

About Hairstory:

Launched in 2015, Hairstory is on a mission to create a foam-free future by defining a new category in hair care with its range of cream cleansers and styling products. Founded on the universal truth that detergents found in traditional shampoos are harmful and damaging to both the hair and scalp, Hairstory is reimagining hair care by bringing the scalp back into balance to promote healthy hair. The brand's core product, New Wash, cleanses and conditions without the use of harsh detergents, while the styling lineup offers safer and healthier alternatives to those widely available. Self-sustaining since its first year, Hairstory has changed the way hundreds of thousands clean their hair across three continents, while paving the way to a foam-free future.

