NeoImmuneTech Welcomes Two New Members to its Scientific Advisory Board

ROCKVILLE, Md. , July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or "NeoImmuneTech"), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announces the addition of two distinguished experts to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB is organized along clear lines of expertise related to NIT's mission: to expand the horizon of immuno-oncology by providing scientific insights into the mechanism of T cell amplification and strategies for novel drug development. NIT believes the SAB will benefit from the valuable insights brought by these newly appointed members.

Dr. Benny J. Chen, M.D., is a Professor of Medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine, is a member of the Duke Cancer Institute, Duke Regeneration Center, and Duke Fitzpatrick Institute for Photonics.

Dr. Chen's work has directly inspired the first pre-clinical studies of NT-I7 in acute radiation syndrome (ARS), which led to the recently announced collaboration between NeoImmuneTech and the Radiation and Nuclear Countermeasures Program (RNCP), a program of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) coordinated by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Dr. Su-Hyung Park, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), where he leads the Center for Epidemic Preparedness.

Recently, Dr. Park published articles in Nature Immunology and Clinical Cancer Research that illustrate the breadth of his expertise and its scientific relevance to NIT's mission.

Dr. Se Hwan Yang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoImmuneTech, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Benny J. Chen and Dr. Su-Hyung Park to NeoImmuneTech's Scientific Advisory Board. These additions to our already prestigious board ensure that we can benefit from focused advice from top experts in the areas that reflect the evolving scientific needs of our company, as we continue to explore the full potential and progress the development of NT-I7."

The role of NIT's Scientific Advisory Board is to advise the company senior leaders on their on-going scientific exploration of the potential of long-acting human IL-7 as well as the clinical development plan and registration strategies with the current explored indications of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc), and to make recommendations on future developments of long-acting human IL-7.

The completed NeoImmuneTech SAB is now composed as follows:

NeoImmuneTech's Scientific Advisory Board Science and Research Strategy Advisory Dr. Su-Hyung Park Associate Professor, at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) Dr. Benny J. Chen Professor of Medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine Dr. Rafi Ahmed Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Emory University School of Medicine Clinical Development Strategy Advisory Dr. Richard Kim Professor of Oncology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine Dr. Hyunseok Kang Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at University of California, San Francisco Dr. Young Kwang Chae Associate Professor at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine (Illinois, US) Dr. Keith Watson Owner & Managing Director, KRW BioReg Solutions, UK

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7 and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as a vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors, and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

