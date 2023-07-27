Non-GMO High Oleic Soybean Production Expands to New York and Ohio

Additional SOYLEIC® acres will help meet growing demand for non-GMO high oleic soybean oil

ST. LOUIS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new licensing agreement between the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council (MSMC) and seed company SEEDWAY will increase the supply and availability of heart-healthy high oleic soybean oil through the expansion of SOYLEIC® soybean production in New York and Ohio. This new license is a major step forward for SOYLEIC® soybean production and availability, making non-GMO high oleic soybean oil more accessible across the U.S., meeting increasing demands for higher-performing oils.

"The industry is constantly changing and finding new uses for soybean oil, and we wanted to be a part of that change. Farmers have begun to see the popularity of high oleic soybeans grow exponentially in the East for the oil content," said Cassidy Fletcher, soybean and wheat product manager for SEEDWAY. "We (SEEDWAY) decided to bring these SOYLEIC® varieties to our customers to continue our mission of providing growers with high-quality products to meet the growing demands of the markets."

Developed in Missouri through research made possible by soybean farmers and their checkoff, oil made from SOYLEIC® soybeans provides the functionality and performance that soy oil is known for, with a high oleic fat profile that naturally eliminates trans fats.

High oleic soybean oil boasts many benefits when compared to conventional oils and brings many attractive traits to the table. U.S. grown high oleic soybean oil extends products' shelf life, offers among the longest fry life of any edible oil, features an improved fat profile and provides a neutral flavor, allowing the food to be the star of the show. And while there are other high oleic soybean varieties on the market, SOYLEIC® is currently the only non-GMO option available.

"As our soybean producers look at their fields each year, they want the opportunity to diversify their crop. And the same diversification is seen across our consumers' purchasing power that lands on their shelves and inside their refrigerator," said Bryan Stobaugh, director of licensing and commercialization for Missouri Soybeans. "Providing options to buyers and users of soybeans is important, and high oleic soybean oil produced from SOYLEIC® beans gives consumers a non-GMO, heart-healthy, sustainable option that isn't currently on the market."

High oleic soybean oil also provides enhanced functionality over conventional oils through resistance to oxidation and reduced buildup of polymers on food service equipment in high-heat applications, leading to less equipment maintenance and lower operating costs.

Along with lower costs to operate, SOYLEIC™ high oleic soybean oil performs longer than standard vegetable oils in high-temperature and extended-use applications because of the heat and oxidative stability of the oil, which translates to less waste and more cost savings for food service operations.

For more information about SOYLEIC®, visit soyleic.com/food/.

About SOYLEIC

SOYLEIC® is a non-GMO, high oleic trait developed by the University of Missouri and patented by The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council. It is available for today's soybean varieties and results in high oleic oil and meal. The product of years of conventional soybean breeding, SOYLEIC has the functionality and performance that soybean oil is known for, but also a high oleic fat profile that naturally eliminates trans fats. To learn more, visit soyleic.com.

About the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council

The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is a statewide, farmer-led organization working to improve opportunities for Missouri soybean farmers though a combination of research, outreach, education and market development efforts supported by the soy checkoff. Learn more online by exploring mosoy.org.

