Universal Logistics Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Declares Dividend

- Second Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $412.6 million, 21.7% decrease
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $36.4 million, 43.7% decrease
- Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Per Share: $0.90 per share, 46.7% decrease
- Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share
WARREN, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated second quarter 2023 net income of $23.6 million, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $412.6 million. This compares to net income of $44.7 million, or $1.69 per basic and diluted share, during second quarter 2022 on total operating revenues of $527.2 million.
In the second quarter 2023, Universal's operating income decreased $28.3 million to $36.4 million, compared to $64.7 million in the second quarter one year earlier. Universal's second quarter 2022 operating results were favorably impacted by a $3.0 million pre-tax credit related to previously disclosed items. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the second quarter 2023 was 8.8%, compared to 12.3% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, decreased $35.1 million during the second quarter 2023 to $55.8 million, compared to $90.9 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the second quarter 2023 was 13.5%, compared to 17.2% during the same period last year.
"The outstanding results in our contract logistics segment served as a solid foundation for an overall sound financial performance in the second quarter of 2023," stated Universal's CEO Tim Phillips. "Demand for our contract logistics solutions remains strong, and we continue to realize the benefits of having a diverse offering of services across the transportation and logistics space. In fact, we were recently awarded a significant warehouse logistics program for an all-electric vehicle assembly plant right here in Detroit. We do, however, continue to experience broad-based declines in freight volumes and rates, which weighed negatively on the results of our trucking, intermodal and company-managed brokerage segments. Lackluster import volumes, particularly on the West Coast, have had a rippling effect across our transportation services. As always, we remain committed to managing our controllable costs, providing excellent service to our customers, and making thoughtful investments in our businesses to support future growth opportunities."
Segment Information:
Contract Logistics
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $208.8 million, 0.7% increase
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $32.8 million, 15.7% operating margin
In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, second quarter 2023 operating revenues increased 0.7% to $208.8 million, compared to $207.3 million for the same period last year. At the end of the second quarter 2023, we managed 68 value-added programs compared to 64 at the end of the second quarter 2022. Included in contract logistics segment revenues were $8.6 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $11.0 million during the same period last year. Second quarter 2023 income from operations increased $3.4 million to $32.8 million, compared to $29.4 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the contract logistics segment for the second quarter 2023 was 15.7%, compared to 14.2% during the same period last year.
Intermodal
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $91.6 million, 41.6% decrease
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating (Loss): $(0.2) million, (0.3)% operating margin
Operating revenues in the intermodal segment decreased 41.6% to $91.6 million in the second quarter 2023, compared to $156.9 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $13.6 million in separately identified fuel surcharges, compared to $25.2 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage, which totaled $13.4 million during the second quarter 2023, compared to $33.6 million one year earlier. The average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 15.3% and load volumes fell an additional 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. In the second quarter 2023, the intermodal segment experienced operating losses of $(0.2) million compared to income from operations of $21.4 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the intermodal segment for the second quarter 2023 was (0.3)%, compared to 13.6% one year earlier.
Trucking
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $81.2 million, 23.7% decrease
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating Income: $4.4 million, 5.4% operating margin
In the trucking segment, second quarter 2023 operating revenues decreased 23.7% to $81.2 million, compared to $106.5 million for the same period last year. Second quarter 2023 trucking segment revenues included $30.7 million of brokerage services, compared to $46.8 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues were $6.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges during the second quarter 2023, compared to $9.9 million in fuel surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 10.7% and load volumes declined 13.7%. Income from operations in the second quarter 2023 decreased $5.2 million to $4.4 million compared to $9.6 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin in the trucking segment for the second quarter 2023 was 5.4% compared to 9.0% during the same period last year. Included in the trucking segment's second quarter 2022 operating results was a $3.0 million credit related to previously disclosed items. This credit favorably impacted the trucking segment's operating margin by 280 basis points.
Company-managed Brokerage
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating Revenues: $29.6 million, 46.3% decrease
- Second Quarter 2023 Operating (Loss): $(0.8) million, (2.7)% operating margin
Second quarter 2023 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment decreased 46.3% to $29.6 million compared to $55.1 million for the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, average operating revenue per load and load volumes in the company-managed brokerage segment decreased 20.3% and 21.5%, respectively. Second quarter 2023 operating losses in the company-managed brokerage segment were $(0.8) million which compares to $4.2 million of operating income during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the second quarter 2023 was (2.7)% compared to 7.5% during the same period last year.
Cash Dividend
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2023 and is expected to be paid on October 2, 2023.
Other Matters
As of July 1, 2023, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $65.0 million, and $10.1 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter 2023 was $382.0 million and capital expenditures totaled $48.5 million.
Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Conference call:
We invite investors and analysts to our quarterly earnings conference call.
Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:
Time:
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Date:
Friday, July 28, 2023
Call Toll Free:
(877) 270-2148
International Dial-in:
+1 (412) 902-6510
A replay of the conference call will be available through August 4, 2023, by calling (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (toll) and using encore replay code 9150057. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.
About Universal:
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
July 1,
July 2,
July 1,
July 2,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating revenues:
Truckload services
$
51,860
$
61,061
$
98,261
$
118,544
Brokerage services
60,325
101,929
128,998
209,101
Intermodal services
91,585
156,865
202,611
314,478
Dedicated services
86,069
79,452
171,301
154,938
Value-added services
122,733
127,875
248,797
253,982
Total operating revenues
412,572
527,182
849,968
1,051,043
Operating expenses:
Purchased transportation and equipment rent
139,879
227,215
295,964
459,346
Direct personnel and related benefits
138,046
126,746
277,138
262,840
Operating supplies and expenses
41,101
46,027
87,290
88,151
Commission expense
7,643
10,757
15,815
20,780
Occupancy expense
11,041
10,001
22,193
20,196
General and administrative
13,418
12,129
25,334
22,765
Insurance and claims
5,889
2,598
13,968
11,180
Depreciation and amortization
19,160
27,058
37,675
43,286
Total operating expenses
376,177
462,531
775,377
928,544
Income from operations
36,395
64,651
74,591
122,499
Interest expense, net
(5,121)
(3,919)
(10,096)
(6,352)
Other non-operating income (loss)
284
(823)
299
130
Income before income taxes
31,558
59,909
64,794
116,277
Provision for income taxes
7,992
15,210
16,352
29,570
Net income
$
23,566
$
44,699
$
48,442
$
86,707
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.90
$
1.69
$
1.84
$
3.25
Diluted
$
0.90
$
1.69
$
1.84
$
3.25
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
26,287
26,453
26,284
26,660
Diluted
26,308
26,468
26,312
26,668
Dividends declared per common share:
$
0.105
$
0.105
$
0.210
$
0.210
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
July 1,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
65,014
$
47,181
Marketable securities
10,107
10,000
Accounts receivable - net
317,254
350,720
Other current assets
55,523
51,751
Total current assets
447,898
459,652
Property and equipment - net
438,663
391,154
Other long-term assets - net
348,805
352,872
Total assets
$
1,235,366
$
1,203,678
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt
$
216,239
$
221,598
Debt - net
378,043
378,500
Other long-term liabilities
151,694
156,650
Total liabilities
745,976
756,748
Total shareholders' equity
489,390
446,930
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,235,366
$
1,203,678
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Summary of Operating Data
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
July 1,
July 2,
July 1,
July 2,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Contract Logistics Segment:
Average number of value-added direct employees
5,569
5,129
5,532
5,113
Average number of value-added full-time equivalents
482
1,342
647
1,463
Number of active value-added programs
68
64
68
64
Intermodal Segment:
Number of loads
112,925
145,916
235,224
300,123
Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges
$
590
$
696
$
578
$
697
Average number of tractors
2,159
2,162
2,141
2,143
Number of depots
9
11
9
11
Trucking Segment:
Number of loads
45,717
52,986
90,572
103,846
Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges
$
1,646
$
1,844
$
1,627
$
1,804
Average number of tractors
905
910
900
900
Average length of haul
382
399
390
401
Company-Managed Brokerage Segment:
Number of loads (a)
17,814
22,701
37,770
47,311
Average operating revenue per load (a)
$
1,599
$
2,006
$
1,650
$
2,094
Average length of haul (a)
644
599
631
586
(a)
Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued
(Dollars in thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
July 1,
July 2,
July 1,
July 2,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating Revenues by Segment:
Contract logistics
$
208,802
$
207,327
$
420,098
$
408,920
Intermodal
91,585
156,865
202,611
314,478
Trucking
81,243
106,545
160,958
204,030
Company-managed brokerage
29,595
55,119
63,551
120,325
Other
1,347
1,326
2,750
3,290
Total
$
412,572
$
527,182
$
849,968
$
1,051,043
Income from Operations by Segment:
Contract logistics
$
32,789
$
29,425
$
60,570
$
52,900
Intermodal
(246)
21,368
6,565
44,378
Trucking
4,423
9,611
8,212
17,030
Company-managed brokerage
(786)
4,155
(1,160)
8,018
Other
215
92
404
173
Total
$
36,395
$
64,651
$
74,591
$
122,499
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.
In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
July 1,
July 2,
July 1,
July 2,
2023
2022
2023
2022
( in thousands)
( in thousands)
EBITDA
Net income
$
23,566
$
44,699
$
48,442
$
86,707
Income tax expense
7,992
15,210
16,352
29,570
Interest expense, net
5,121
3,919
10,096
6,352
Depreciation
15,982
23,513
31,313
36,160
Amortization
3,178
3,545
6,362
7,126
EBITDA
$
55,839
$
90,886
$
112,565
$
165,915
EBITDA margin (a)
13.5
%
17.2
%
13.2
%
15.8
%
(a)
EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.
We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:
- EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
- Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.
