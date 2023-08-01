Immersive Cirque du Soleil Tycoon Experience is Now Officially Available on Roblox

A leader in live entertainment takes its first step into the digital world in partnership with Gamefam.

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of anticipation, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is excited to announce that its first-ever immersive experience on Roblox – Cirque du Soleil Tycoon – is now available to all community members. In partnership with the leading metaverse game developer, Gamefam, families around the globe can now experience Cirque du Soleil's newest contemporary circus show, ECHO, and raise the Big Top from the comfort of their homes.

Known for its world-renowned artistic performances, Cirque du Soleil fans will have the chance to experience a behind-the-scenes look at how each show is crafted and performed. Users on Roblox can build and manage their own Big Top show by unlocking crucial show elements, including artists, acrobatic performances, training studios, costume and makeup workshops, all while interacting with other users and their friends. Those who engage in the experience will also have the opportunity to dress up their avatar in true Cirque du Soleil fashion, try out interactive challenges to test their skills, and design their stage, which can then be performed later for other community members on the platform.

"Having thrived for almost four decades, Cirque du Soleil has continuously amazed audiences with unparalleled live experiences. Now embracing the digital realm, we eagerly embark on a new journey to connect with our audience in novel ways, fostering shared moments among the upcoming generation of Cirque du Soleil enthusiasts," said Nickole Tara, Chief Growth Officer. "We are committed to offering people worldwide an immersive means to explore the boundless creativity and universe of Cirque du Soleil."

As the first entirely digital offering from the brand, Cirque du Soleil hopes the Tycoon will allow its fans to express their creativity and discover the universe of Cirque under the Big Top.

"Since Cirque du Soleil Tycoon has been available in beta, we've been gathering feedback from the fans and fine-tuning the gameplay experience. The game has achieved nearly 2 million visits in the lead up to global release as excited fans build their virtual Big Tops concurrently," said Ricardo Briceno, Chief Business Officer at Gamefam. "This is another great example of how beloved brands can extend their reach and engage fans where they are."

To learn more, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/roblox or view the Cirque du Soleil Tycoon trailer is here .

ECHO, Cirque du Soleil's newest show and the inspiration for the Roblox Tycoon, will debut in the U.S. on September 6, 2023 in Washington D.C. and tickets are available here.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, known for its world-renowned circus arts performances, is a world leader in live entertainment that now brings its creative approach into new digital channels and creative outlets across a variety of entertainment forms, including multimedia productions, consumer products, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its inception in 1984, more than 378 million people around the world have been inspired by its artistry. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people across generations and communities around the globe with its most important tools, creativity, and art. Headquartered in Montreal, QC, the Canadian organization employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

About Gamefam

Gamefam, a leading metaverse game developer and publisher that creates connected experiences with gaming communities and well-known brands, is building the next generation of pop culture franchises born from the metaverse. Our mission is to create dynamic experiences for an amazing community while we grow the next generation of super hit gaming and entertainment franchises from within the metaverse. Gamefam operates the largest network of games on Roblox with over 25 million daily game sessions and 115 million hours of engagement each month across 30+ live games in the company's portfolio. Gamefam's top franchises include Sonic Speed Simulator, Twilight Daycare, Tower of Misery, Funky Friday, Ultra Power Tycoon, Starving Artists, Hot Wheels Open World, Easy Obby and Weapon Fighting Simulator. The Gamefam experience also extends into metaverse destinations including its operation of the three leading Minecraft servers and development of Fortnite's top 40 maps. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, the Gamefam team combines the business and production expertise of longtime brand experts and game industry professionals with the metaverse's top creators. For more information, visit https://gamefam.com .

