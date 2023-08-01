Innoforce Strengthens Commercialization Leadership and Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Executive Officer

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Innoforce Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Innoforce"), a CDMO company dedicated to providing one-stop-shop services to Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) customers and partners, today announced Dr. Dewan Zeng as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Yuling Li will continue to focus on technology innovation and CDMO operations as President.

(PRNewsfoto/Innoforce Pharmaceuticals) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Dewan Zeng is an internationally recognized pharmaceutical product and business development leader. She has successfully leveraged her technical insights and leadership skills to foster organizational growth in several previous companies. Prior to joining Innoforce, Dr. Zeng was Vice President, Global Head of Search and Evaluation, and Business Development at BeiGene, where she played a critical role in several transformative deals between BeiGene and other multi-national pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Zeng was a global program lead for over 20 clinical-stage assets at US biotech and international pharmaceutical companies (CV Therapeutics, Gilead, and Pfizer), where she was responsible for clinical and regulatory strategy and oversight of key clinical studies of those programs. She supported IND submission for twenty investigational products and NDA approval of three innovative products in the US, Europe, and China.

"Innoforce was established with the vision to enable and accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. With the enhancement of our leadership, we can now realize our vision at an accelerated pace," stated Dr. Guo-Liang Yu, Chairman of Innoforce. "Dr. Zeng brings broad global experiences in high-performing pharmaceutical companies. I am confident in her ability to lead Innoforce through the next chapter."

Dr. Dewan Zeng stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Innoforce and am inspired by its strategy to become a leader in process development and manufacturing of ATMPs; I look forward to working with our leadership team and our partners to bring more effective medicines to patients around the world."

Founded in 2018, Zhejiang Innoforce completed Series A financing in multiple tranches with an aggregated total of 1.335 billion RMB in equity investment, with the most recent addition of Ruiqin Insight, Jiuzhi Capital, Jintou Fund, and Yuanchuang Duoying HANGZHOU Fund (FINDOWIN CAPITAL). Proceeds will further advance the globalization of Innoforce, accelerate its commercial manufacturing operations, and enhance its end-to-end ATMP CDMO platform.

About Innoforce

Innoforce enables the innovation and global supply of plasmid DNA, RNA, cell & gene therapeutics powered by a world-class manufacturing & development hub. With extensive expertise in process development and manufacturing of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), Innoforce can be a trusted partner for your innovative ATMP projects from R&D through commercialization.

Innoforce

Tel: +1 (833) 664-6387

Email: cdmo@innoforcepharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innoforce Pharmaceuticals