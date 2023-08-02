Colgate Total® Teams Up with Actress and Entrepreneur Ashley Tisdale to Encourage People to Be Totally Honest with Their Dentist

Colgate Total® Teams Up with Actress and Entrepreneur Ashley Tisdale to Encourage People to Be Totally Honest with Their Dentist

By brushing daily with Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release, Colgate wants to help people get ahead of oral health problems 1 before they start and Be Dentist-Ready.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it, being totally honest during dental checkups can be challenging, especially when it comes to topics like flossing, sugar intake, and toothbrush replacement. In fact, 82% of people admitted to lying to their dental professional, with more than half (54%) saying they lie at least somewhat often.2 That is why Colgate is launching Totally Honest, an initiative inviting people to come clean about their oral care habits and learn about a solution that can help them take control of their oral health.

The Totally Honest pop up will be open to the public in the Flatiron Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue and 23rd Street in NYC on August 8th (10:00 AM – 6:30 PM EST) and August 9th (8:30 AM – 6:30 PM EST). (PRNewswire)

Dental anxiety is common, and most people are concerned about plaque,3 the root cause of many oral health problems like bad breath, cavities, and gingivitis. By brushing daily with Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release, consumers can reduce and prevent plaque bacteria between dentist visits, with the goal of feeling more confident going into their next appointment, eliminating the need for lies and excuses altogether.

Colgate wants everyone to be totally honest with their dentist, and is partnering with actress, singer, entrepreneur and mom Ashley Tisdale to share her tips for managing dental anxiety and staying dentist-ready between appointments.

"As a mom who is passionate about wellness, being proactive about my health is super important to me, but visiting the dentist isn't exactly my favorite thing," said Ashley Tisdale. "I am no stranger to dental anxiety, which is why I'm excited to have a toothpaste that I can trust to do a good job. By incorporating Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release into my daily routine, I feel confident being totally honest with my dentist, knowing I am doing what I can to get ahead of oral health problems before they start."

To celebrate the initiative, Colgate is hosting a vibrant pop-up at the Flatiron Plaza in New York City on August 8th and 9th. The event will provide a safe space for people to anonymously admit the lies they've been telling their dentist and receive a complimentary sample of Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release. Participants will also be able to enter for a chance to win a year's supply of Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release and a $400 gift card (about the cost of two dental checkups).*

"Less than one-third of people feel very confident going to the dentist.2 At Colgate, we are determined to increase those odds by helping people feel more prepared for their appointments so they can be totally honest," said Salma Kaddouri, Integrated Marketing and Communications Lead, Colgate-Palmolive. "With Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release, we are excited to have a toothpaste that can help people be proactive about their oral health and head into the dentist feeling more confident."

Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release is a new innovative toothpaste that significantly reduces harmful plaque bacteria, resulting in 2X less gum-harming plaque.4 Developed by Colgate scientists, Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release offers long-lasting 24-hour antibacterial protection.5

Ready to experience the power of Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release for yourself? Look for the Whitening and Fresh Mint variants (MSRP: $7.99) at leading retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Walmart, and CVS.

To learn more about Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release visit www.colgate.com/colgate-total-plaque-pro-release . Stay connected with us on Twitter , Instagram, and Facebook for exciting updates and oral care tips.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES & D.C., 18+. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes is open between 8:30 AM ET – 6:30 PM ET on 8/8/23 and 8:30 AM ET – 6:30 PM ET on 8/9/23. For Official Rules, and complete details and eligibility, visit https://rules.dja.com/colgatetotal/ . Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor: Colgate-Palmolive Company, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

1 like gingivitis and cavities 2 Dental anxiety survey by Censuswide (1000 US adults), June 2023 3 Kantar 12me December 2018 | Consumer Age 13+ | Dental Problems within the last 6 months 4 vs. regular fluoride toothpaste, with twice daily brushing for 6 months 5 after 2 weeks of daily brushing

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colgate