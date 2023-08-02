Knowify and AIA Contract Documents Partner to Make Preparing AIA Forms G702® and G703® Easier for Contractors

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowify, the all-in-one construction business management platform, today announced its partnership with ACD Operations LLC ("AIA Contract Documents"), to integrate the official AIA payment application forms G702® and G703® to contractors through the Knowify platform. Contractors using Knowify will now be able to prepare and send these forms without any manual reconciliation or manual retainage tracking. Knowify will automatically factor in change orders and can send the form directly to the contractor's customers electronically.

Knowify + AIA Contract Documents Partnership (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to partner with AIA Contract Documents and provide tools to help Knowify's users prepare their G702® and G703® forms," said Marc Visent, Knowify CEO & Co-Founder. "This partnership will help automate the processes related to these forms and will allow contractors to spend more time building and less time on paperwork. Through our work together, we will continue to achieve our shared mission of helping contractors develop more modern and efficient ways of doing business."

G702® and G703® are two industry standard forms used by contractors across the United States to ensure that they get paid in a timely manner. Knowing this, Knowify formed this partnership with AIA Contract Documents to provide these forms to its users and make the process easier and more efficient.

About Knowify

Knowify's cloud software helps contractors better manage their accounting, projects, teams, and finances. No matter your trade or the size of your team, Knowify has the tools to handle budgeting and job costing, proposals, invoices, change orders, time tracking , and much more, all in one platform. All that data syncs to and from your accounting system in real-time, so you can focus on growing profits instead of repetitive admin work. Visit https://www.knowify.com to learn more about how Knowify is revolutionizing the way contractors work.

About AIA Contract Documents

AIA Contract Documents is a digital platform that includes the more than 200 forms and contracts that define the relationships and terms involved in design and construction projects. Backed by the 135-year legacy of the American Institute of Architects, these comprehensive documents are widely recognized as the Industry Standard, and are used by all industry professionals, including architects, contractors, owners, consultants, and attorneys.

