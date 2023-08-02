Pep Boys To Open New Auto Service and Tire Center In Brownsburg on August 3 with Ribbon Cutting, Celebration and Donation

Company expands its reach in the Indianapolis market, celebrates its 9th location in the area and pledges its support to the local community.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading U.S. automotive service provider, announced the grand opening of its new full-service location in Brownsburg marking its 9th Pep Boys in the Indianapolis market. The 2697 IN-267 Brownsburg, IN 46112 location will service Brownsburg residents and beyond.

The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC (PRNewswire)

Pep Boys is excited to expand its footprint in the Indianapolis market, celebrating its 9th location in the area.

"After successfully launching in Noblesville earlier this year, we've actively been seeking opportunities to expand our presence in Indianapolis," said Scott Collette, Pep Boys CEO. "We are excited to add Brownsburg to the market and our talented team is looking forward to providing our signature service experience to more drivers in the community."

Pep Boys will mark the occasion with a special grand opening event including a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11am with local representatives and special guests. As a sign of its ongoing commitment to its community, Pep Boys CEO Scott Collette will present a donation to Little Red Door Cancer Agency, a local organization that offers services for cancer patients, resources for those in need and information on cancer prevention.

The new service center will join the Noblesville location at 6077 Promenade Shops Blvd Noblesville, IN 46062, which opened in February. The Brownsburg location provides both individual customers and the area's fast-growing fleets with preventative maintenance, tire installations and both routine and major repairs performed by certified technicians. In addition to being equipped with the latest technology to handle today's complex vehicles, Pep Boys offers every driver a Courtesy Vehicle Inspection as well as an entirely digital customer experience from online appointment booking to service tracking and mobile pay.

Pep Boys also offers a broad range of opportunities and career paths for today's auto service technician. With a commitment to supporting technical education and training and development, a Pep Boys auto service technician can pursue several different career paths. For more information on a career with Pep Boys, visit www.careers.pepboys.com .

About Pep Boys

Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles and fleets pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the one our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and technical expertise. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com/corporate .

