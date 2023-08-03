CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

- Earnings per share ("EPS")* for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.90 compared to $0.96 per share for the second quarter of 2022 which included a non-recurring gain of $0.08 per share; Operating income for the quarter grew 7.1 percent from the prior year quarter to $28.3 million
- Year-to-date EPS was $2.94 compared to $3.04 per share in the prior year
- Customer consumption was significantly impacted by historically warmer temperatures during the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2023, lowering EPS by approximately $0.09 and $0.38 per share, respectively
- Adjusted gross margin growth of $7.4 million was driven by regulatory initiatives, natural gas organic growth, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services and continued pipeline expansion projects
- Multiple new project updates, including the announcement of two new pipeline projects that will drive future earnings growth
- Reiteration of long-term earnings and capital expenditures guidance, including continued capital expenditure guidance of $200 million to $230 million for 2023
DOVER, Del., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
In the second quarter of 2023, the Company's net income was $16.1 million, compared to $17.1 million reported in the same quarter of 2022. EPS in the quarter was $0.90 per share, compared to $0.96 per share reported in the same prior-year period. Net income in the second quarter of 2022 also included a $1.9 million one-time building sale gain, or EPS of $0.08.
Earnings during the second quarter of 2023 were driven by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased propane margins and fees, continued pipeline expansion projects, increased demand for compressed natural gas ("CNG"), renewable natural gas ("RNG") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") services and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These contributions were partially offset by the continued presence of significantly warmer weather on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Ohio during the second quarter of 2023 as well as higher interest expense associated with the Company's short-term borrowings.
For the first half of 2023, net income was $52.5 million compared to $54.0 million for the same period in 2022. EPS for the first half of 2023 was $2.94 compared to $3.04 per share reported in the same prior-year period.
For the first half of 2023, earnings were impacted by significantly warmer weather in our service territories during which, the Delmarva Peninsula and Ohio experienced temperatures that were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages. The impacts of weather for the first half of 2023 were primarily offset by the factors noted above.
"The Company's growth on a year-to-date basis continues to be overshadowed by warmer temperatures and the ongoing inflationary environment," commented Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "In the first half of 2023, growth investments, regulatory initiatives and continued expense management, enabled us to reach within $0.10 per share of 2022 year-to-date EPS, despite a cumulative gross weather impact of $0.38 per share," continued Householder. "During the second quarter alone, our adjusted gross margin and operating income grew by 8.1 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively, driven by contributions from the natural gas rate case settlement in Florida and organic residential customer growth that continues to track above industry levels at 5.5 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively for our Delmarva and Florida natural gas distribution businesses."
"We continue to find ways to drive incremental growth, even in the midst of challenging weather conditions and continued economic pressures. Within this release, we introduced two new pipeline projects – Lake Wales, which was an acquisition, is already contributing to the bottom line and Newberry, which was recently approved by the Florida Public Service Commission. We also recently received approval for our regulatory filing with the Florida PSC for the GUARD program. Demand for new pipeline infrastructure continues to be robust, largely driven by customer growth. Our team remains ever focused on executing on our growth strategy, achieving another record year of performance and driving increased shareholder value," concluded Householder.
Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance Update
The Company continues to support its long-term capital expenditures and EPS guidance ranges. The Company's capital expenditures guidance ranges from $900 million to $1.1 billion for the five years ended 2025, while the EPS guidance range is $6.15 to $6.35 per share for 2025. Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $91.9 million, and the full year estimate for 2023 continues to range from $200 million to $230 million.
*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.
The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Regulated
Energy
Unregulated
Energy
Other and
Eliminations
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 101,141
$ 40,751
$ (6,299)
$ 135,593
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and electric costs
(23,886)
(18,116)
6,209
(35,793)
Depreciation & amortization
(13,035)
(4,269)
1
(17,303)
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
(9,240)
(7,520)
(2)
(16,762)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
54,980
10,846
(91)
65,735
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
9,240
7,520
2
16,762
Depreciation & amortization
13,035
4,269
(1)
17,303
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
$ 77,255
$ 22,635
$ (90)
$ 99,800
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Regulated
Energy
Unregulated
Energy
Other and
Eliminations
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 92,193
$ 53,463
$ (6,186)
$ 139,470
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and electric costs
(21,573)
(31,701)
6,158
(47,116)
Depreciation & amortization
(13,140)
(4,074)
(2)
(17,216)
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
(8,324)
(6,699)
(521)
(15,544)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
49,156
10,989
(551)
59,594
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
8,324
6,699
521
15,544
Depreciation & amortization
13,140
4,074
2
17,216
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
$ 70,620
$ 21,762
$ (28)
$ 92,354
For the Six months ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Regulated
Energy
Unregulated
Energy
Other and
Eliminations
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 243,411
$ 123,916
$ (13,605)
$ 353,722
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and electric costs
(79,174)
(58,687)
13,479
(124,382)
Depreciation & amortization
(25,987)
(8,503)
4
(34,486)
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
(18,527)
(15,996)
3
(34,520)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
119,723
40,730
(119)
160,334
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
18,527
15,996
(3)
34,520
Depreciation & amortization
25,987
8,503
(4)
34,486
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
$ 164,237
$ 65,229
$ (126)
$ 229,340
For the Six months ended June 30, 2022
(in thousands)
Regulated
Energy
Unregulated
Energy
Other and
Eliminations
Total
Operating Revenues
$ 220,084
$ 154,754
$ (12,488)
$ 362,350
Cost of Sales:
Natural gas, propane and electric costs
(67,016)
(89,708)
12,427
(144,297)
Depreciation & amortization
(26,225)
(7,954)
(14)
(34,193)
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
(16,485)
(13,756)
(944)
(31,185)
Gross Margin (GAAP)
110,358
43,336
(1,019)
152,675
Operations & maintenance expense (1)
16,485
13,756
944
31,185
Depreciation & amortization
26,225
7,954
14
34,193
Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)
$ 153,068
$ 65,046
$ (61)
$ 218,053
(1)
Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.
Operating Results for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Consolidated Results
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent
Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 99,800
$ 92,354
$ 7,446
8.1 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
23,628
22,854
774
3.4 %
Other operating expenses
47,826
43,031
4,795
11.1 %
Operating income
$ 28,346
$ 26,469
$ 1,877
7.1 %
Operating income for the second quarter of 2023 was $28.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 7.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased propane margins and fees, continued pipeline expansion projects, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These increases in adjusted gross margin were partially offset by reduced consumption, including the continued effects of warmer temperatures experienced during the second quarter of 2023. Higher operating expenses were largely associated with increased employee costs driven by growth initiatives, the ongoing competitive labor market and higher benefits costs compared to the prior-year period. Operating income was also impacted by higher property taxes during the second quarter of 2023.
Regulated Energy Segment
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent
Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 77,255
$ 70,620
$ 6,635
9.4 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
18,854
18,380
474
2.6 %
Other operating expenses
29,110
26,399
2,711
10.3 %
Operating income
$ 29,291
$ 25,841
$ 3,450
13.4 %
The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1)
$ 3,873
Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)
1,844
Natural gas transmission service expansions
1,113
Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales
637
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs
395
Changes in customer consumption - primarily related to weather
(1,148)
Other variances
(79)
Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 6,635
(1)
Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
$ 1,305
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
682
Increased costs related to credit and collections
345
Other variances
379
Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses
$ 2,711
Unregulated Energy Segment
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent
Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 22,635
$ 21,762
$ 873
4.0 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
4,777
4,466
311
7.0 %
Other operating expenses
18,851
16,736
2,115
12.6 %
Operating income (loss)
$ (993)
$ 560
$ (1,553)
(277.3) %
The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Propane Operations
Increased propane margins and service fees
$ 1,512
Reduced customer consumption due to conversion of customers to the Company's natural gas system
(591)
Propane customer consumption - primarily weather related
(381)
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG Services
478
Aspire Energy
Reduced customer consumption - primarily weather related
(45)
Other variances
(100)
Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 873
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
$ 1,908
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
291
Other variances
(84)
Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses
$ 2,115
Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Consolidated Results
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent
Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 229,340
$ 218,053
$ 11,287
5.2 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
47,118
45,418
1,700
3.7 %
Other operating expenses
98,961
91,301
7,660
8.4 %
Operating income
$ 83,261
$ 81,334
$ 1,927
2.4 %
Operating income for the first half of 2023 was $83.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 2.4 percent compared to the same period in 2022, despite significantly warmer temperatures in the Company's northern service territories experienced during the first half of 2023. Adjusted gross margin for the first half of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services, continued pipeline expansion projects and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These increases in adjusted gross margin were partially offset by reduced consumption experienced during the first half of 2023 largely due to the unprecedented temperatures in our northern service territories primarily during the first quarter. The Company recorded higher employee costs driven by growth initiatives, the ongoing competitive labor market and higher benefits costs compared to the prior-year period, increased costs related to our facilities, maintenance and outside services, and higher property taxes.
Regulated Energy Segment
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent
Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 164,237
$ 153,068
$ 11,169
7.3 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
37,524
36,631
893
2.4 %
Other operating expenses
59,797
55,898
3,899
7.0 %
Operating income
$ 66,916
$ 60,539
$ 6,377
10.5 %
The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1)
$ 7,970
Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)
3,366
Natural gas transmission service expansions
1,594
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs
1,193
Changes in customer consumption - primarily related to weather
(3,013)
Eastern Shore contracted rate adjustments
(285)
Other variances
344
Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 11,169
(1)
Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from interim rates and permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
$ 1,598
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
1,064
Increased costs related to credit and collections
426
Other variances
811
Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses
$ 3,899
Unregulated Energy Segment
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Change
Percent
Change
Adjusted gross margin**
$ 65,229
$ 65,046
$ 183
0.3 %
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
9,598
8,762
836
9.5 %
Other operating expenses
39,379
35,671
3,708
10.4 %
Operating income
$ 16,252
$ 20,613
$ (4,361)
(21.2) %
The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:
(in thousands)
Propane Operations
Propane customer consumption - primarily weather related
$ (4,924)
Increased propane margins and service fees
4,576
Decreased customer consumption due to conversion of customers to our natural gas system
(591)
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG Services
1,766
Aspire Energy
Reduced customer consumption - primarily weather related
(553)
Other variances
(91)
Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**
$ 183
The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:
(in thousands)
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
$ 2,733
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
889
Other variances
86
Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses
$ 3,708
Sustainability Initiatives
In May 2023, Chesapeake Utilities published its most recent sustainability report, and the Company continues to remain steadfast in regards to its sustainability commitments, including:
- Maintaining a leading role in the journey to a lower carbon future in its service areas.
- Continuing to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace and further the sustainability of the communities it serves.
- Operating its businesses with integrity and the highest ethical standards.
These commitments guide the Company's mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities it serves. They impact every aspect of the Company and the relationships it has with its stakeholders. The Company encourages its investors to review the report, which can be accessed on the Company's website, and welcomes feedback as it continues to enhance its sustainability disclosures.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2023 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.
About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Financial Summary
(in thousands, except per-share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted Gross Margin
Regulated Energy segment
$ 77,255
$ 70,620
$ 164,237
$ 153,068
Unregulated Energy segment
22,635
21,762
65,229
65,046
Other businesses and eliminations
(90)
(28)
(126)
(61)
Total Adjusted Gross Margin**
$ 99,800
$ 92,354
$ 229,340
$ 218,053
Operating Income (Loss)
Regulated Energy segment
$ 29,291
$ 25,841
$ 66,916
$ 60,539
Unregulated Energy segment
(993)
560
16,252
20,613
Other businesses and eliminations
48
68
93
182
Total Operating Income
28,346
26,469
83,261
81,334
Other income, net
831
2,584
1,107
3,498
Interest charges
6,964
5,825
14,196
11,164
Income Before Income Taxes
22,213
23,228
70,172
73,668
Income taxes
6,080
6,177
17,695
19,683
Net Income
$ 16,133
$ 17,051
$ 52,477
$ 53,985
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock
Basic
$ 0.91
$ 0.96
$ 2.95
$ 3.05
Diluted
$ 0.90
$ 0.96
$ 2.94
$ 3.04
Financial Summary Highlights
Key variances between the second quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 included:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Pre-tax
Income
Net
Income
Earnings
Per Share
Second Quarter of 2022 Reported Results
$ 23,228
$ 17,051
$ 0.96
Adjusting for Non-recurring Items:
Absence of gain from sales of assets
(1,902)
(1,382)
(0.08)
(1,902)
(1,382)
(0.08)
Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:
Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*
3,873
2,813
0.16
Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)
1,844
1,339
0.08
Increased propane margins and service fees
1,512
1,098
0.06
Natural gas transmission service expansions*
1,113
809
0.05
Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales
637
463
0.03
Increased margins related to demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services*
478
347
0.02
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*
395
287
0.02
Customer consumption - primarily resulting from weather
(2,165)
(1,572)
(0.09)
7,687
5,584
0.33
(Increased) Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric Costs):
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
(3,124)
(2,269)
(0.13)
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
(1,008)
(732)
(0.04)
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
(774)
(562)
(0.03)
(4,906)
(3,563)
(0.20)
Interest charges
(1,139)
(827)
(0.05)
Net other changes
(755)
(730)
(0.06)
(1,894)
(1,557)
(0.11)
Second Quarter of 2023 Reported Results
$ 22,213
$ 16,133
$ 0.90
* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.
Key variances between the six months ended June 30, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2023 included:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Pre-tax
Income
Net
Income
Earnings
Per Share
Six months ended June 30, 2022 Reported Results
$ 73,668
$ 53,985
$ 3.04
Adjusting for Non-recurring Items:
Absence of gain from sales of assets
(1,902)
(1,423)
(0.08)
One-time benefit associated with reduction in state tax rate
—
1,284
0.07
(1,902)
(139)
(0.01)
Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:
Customer consumption - primarily resulting from weather
(9,081)
(6,792)
(0.38)
Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*
7,970
5,962
0.33
Increased propane margins and service fees
4,576
3,423
0.19
Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)
3,366
2,518
0.14
Increased margins related to demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services*
1,766
1,321
0.07
Natural gas transmission service expansions*
1,594
1,192
0.07
Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*
1,193
892
0.05
Eastern Shore contracted rate adjustments
(285)
(213)
(0.01)
11,099
8,303
0.46
Increased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric Costs):
Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses
(4,267)
(3,191)
(0.18)
Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services
(2,069)
(1,548)
(0.09)
Depreciation, amortization and property taxes
(1,700)
(1,272)
(0.07)
(8,036)
(6,011)
(0.34)
Interest charges
(3,032)
(2,268)
(0.13)
Changes in Other income, net
(489)
(366)
(0.02)
Net other changes
(1,136)
(1,027)
(0.06)
(4,657)
(3,661)
(0.21)
Six months ended June 30, 2023 Reported Results
$ 70,172
$ 52,477
$ 2.94
* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.
Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives
The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, further grow its businesses and earnings, and increase shareholder value. The following table includes the major projects and initiatives recently completed and currently underway. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year. The discussion of the Company's major projects accompanying this table, includes those projects which began generating adjusted gross margin in the current year, or those which are expected to contribute adjusted gross margin beginning in future years. A comprehensive discussion of all projects reflected below can be found in the Company's second quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated.
Adjusted Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
Estimate for
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
Fiscal
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
2023
2024
Pipeline Expansions:
Guernsey Power Station
$ 369
$ 368
$ 734
$ 631
$ 1,377
$ 1,486
$ 1,482
Southern Expansion
—
—
—
—
—
586
2,344
Winter Haven Expansion
163
28
302
61
260
576
626
Beachside Pipeline Expansion
603
—
603
—
—
1,825
2,451
North Ocean City Connector
—
—
—
—
—
—
200
St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion
—
—
—
—
—
268
584
Clean Energy (1)
269
—
516
—
126
1,009
1,009
Wildlight
67
—
93
—
—
528
2,000
Lake Wales
38
—
38
—
—
265
454
Newberry
—
—
—
—
—
TBD
TBD
Total Pipeline Expansions
1,509
396
2,286
692
1,763
6,543
11,150
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
2,905
2,427
6,426
4,660
11,100
12,558
12,280
Regulatory Initiatives:
Florida GUARD program
—
—
—
—
—
37
1,412
Capital Cost Surcharge Programs
703
497
1,423
1,014
2,001
2,811
3,558
Florida Rate Case Proceeding (2)
3,873
—
7,970
—
2,474
16,289
17,153
Electric Storm Protection Plan
436
—
642
—
486
960
2,433
Total Regulatory Initiatives
5,012
497
10,035
1,014
4,961
20,097
24,556
Total
$ 9,426
$ 3,320
$ 18,747
$ 6,366
$ 17,824
$ 39,198
$ 47,986
(1)
Includes adjusted gross margin generated from interim services.
(2)
Includes adjusted gross margin during 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates which became effective in March 2023.
Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives
Pipeline Expansions
Southern Expansion
Eastern Shore plans to install a new natural gas driven compressor skid unit at its existing Bridgeville, Delaware compressor station that will provide 7,300 Dts/d of incremental firm transportation pipeline capacity. The Company obtained FERC approval for this project in December 2022 and it is currently estimated to go into service in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Beachside Pipeline Expansion
In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline and an unrelated party, Florida City Gas, entered into a Transportation Service Agreement for an incremental 10,176 Dts/d of firm service in Indian River County, Florida, to support Florida City Gas' growth along the Indian River's barrier island. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed approximately 11.3 miles of pipeline from its existing pipeline in the Sebastian, Florida area east under the Intercoastal Waterway and southward on the barrier island. Construction is complete and the project went into service in April 2023.
North Ocean City Connector
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company began construction of an extension of service into North Ocean City, Maryland. The Company's Delaware natural gas division and its subsidiary, Sandpiper Energy, Inc. installed approximately 5.7 miles of pipeline across southern Sussex County, Delaware to Fenwick Island, Delaware and Worcester County, Maryland. The project reinforces the Company's existing system in Ocean City, Maryland and enables incremental growth along the pipeline. Construction of this project was completed in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin in connection with this project is expected to be recognized contingent upon the completion and approval of the Company's next rate case in Maryland.
St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion
In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension will be used to support new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion will also improve reliability and provide operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. Construction is forecasted to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.
Wildlight Expansion
In August 2022, Peninsula Pipeline and FPU filed a joint petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement associated with the Wildlight planned community located in Nassau County, Florida. The project enables the Company to meet the significant growing demand for service in Yulee, Florida. The agreement allows the Company to build the project during the construction and build-out of the community, and charge the reservation rate as each phase of the project goes into service. Construction of the pipeline facilities will occur in two separate phases. Phase one consists of three extensions with associated facilities, and a gas injection interconnect with associated facilities. Phase two will consist of two additional pipeline extensions. Various phases of the project commenced in the first quarter of 2023, with construction on the overall project continuing through 2025.
Lake Wales
In February 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida natural gas division, FPU for an additional 9,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Lake Wales, Florida area. The PSC approved the petition in April 2023. Approval of the agreement enabled Peninsula Pipeline to complete the acquisition of an existing pipeline in May 2023 that is being utilized to serve the Company's current natural gas customers as well as new customers.
Newberry
In April 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 8,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Newberry, Florida area. In July 2023, the Florida PSC approved the Company's recommendation to proceed with this project. Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension which will be used by FPU to support the development of a natural gas distribution system to provide gas service to the City of Newberry.
CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure
The Company has made a commitment to meet customer demand for CNG, RNG and LNG in the markets we serve. This has included making investments within Marlin Gas Services to be able to transport these products through its virtual pipeline fleet to customers. To date, the Company has also made an infrastructure investment in Ohio, enabling RNG to fuel a third-party landfill fleet and to transport RNG to end use customers off its pipeline system. Similarly, the Company announced in March 2022, the opening of a high-capacity CNG truck and tube trailer fueling station in Port Wentworth, Georgia. As one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast, it will offer a RNG option to customers in the near future. The Company constructed the station in partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas.
The Company is also involved in various other projects, all at various stages and all with different opportunities to participate across the energy value chain. In many of these projects, Marlin will play a key role in ensuring the RNG is transported to one of the Company's many pipeline systems where it will be injected. The Company includes its RNG transportation services and infrastructure related adjusted gross margin from across the organization in combination with CNG and LNG projects.
As new projects are finalized, we will provide additional detail on those projects at that time.
Discussed below is a current project in which we are in the construction phase:
Full Circle Dairy
In February 2023, the Company announced plans to construct, own and operate a dairy manure RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy in Madison County, Florida. The project consists of a facility converting dairy manure to RNG and transportation assets to bring the gas to market. The first injection of RNG is projected to occur in the first half of 2024.
Regulatory Initiatives
Florida Gas Utility Access and Replacement Directive ("GUARD") Program
In February 2023, FPU filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of the GUARD program. GUARD is a ten-year program to enhance the safety, reliability, and accessibility of portions of the Company's natural gas distribution system. The Company has identified various categories of projects to be included in GUARD, which include the relocation of mains and service lines located in rear easements and other difficult to access areas to the front of the street, the replacement of problematic distribution mains, service lines, and M&R equipment and system reliability projects. In August 2023, the Florida PSC approved the GUARD program, with the exception of reliability projects with an approximate value of $10 million. The remainder of the program was approved as filed, which included $205 million of capital expenditures projected to be spent over a 10-year period.
Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin
Weather and Consumption
For the first half of 2023, lower consumption driven by weather experienced primarily during the first quarter resulted in a $9.1 million decrease in adjusted gross margin compared to the same period in 2022. The impact to adjusted gross margin was largely the result of unprecedented temperatures in the Company's northern service territories that were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages. Assuming normal temperatures, as detailed below, adjusted gross margin would have been higher by $10.3 million. The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
HDD and CDD Information
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
Variance
2023
2022
Variance
Delmarva
Actual HDD
276
394
(118)
2,050
2,575
(525)
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
408
412
(4)
2,693
2,667
26
Variance from Normal
(132)
(18)
(643)
(92)
Florida
Actual HDD
26
37
(11)
370
534
(164)
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
44
45
(1)
549
542
7
Variance from Normal
(18)
(8)
(179)
(8)
Ohio
Actual HDD
678
604
74
3,062
3,530
(468)
10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")
631
630
1
3,596
3,542
54
Variance from Normal
47
(26)
(534)
(12)
Florida
Actual CDD
937
988
(51)
1,260
1,183
77
10-Year Average CDD ("Normal")
952
945
7
1,144
1,142
2
Variance from Normal
(15)
43
116
41
Natural Gas Distribution Growth
The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula increased by approximately 5.5 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, while Florida customers increased by 4.0 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, for the three and six month periods. On the Delmarva Peninsula, a larger percentage of the adjusted gross margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of gas into new housing communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. In Florida, as new communities continue to build out due to population growth and infrastructure is added to support the growth, there is increased load from both residential customers as well as new commercial and industrial customers. The details are provided in the following table:
Adjusted Gross Margin**
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Delmarva Peninsula
Florida
Delmarva
Florida
Customer growth:
Residential
$ 476
$ 347
$ 1,086
$ 663
Commercial and industrial
241
780
453
1,164
Total customer growth (1)
$ 717
$ 1,127
$ 1,539
$ 1,827
(1)
Customer growth amounts for Florida include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding.
Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates
The Company's capital expenditures were $91.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2023 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:
2023
(in thousands)
Low
High
Regulated Energy:
Natural gas distribution
$ 89,000
$ 100,000
Natural gas transmission
50,000
60,000
Electric distribution
13,000
15,000
Total Regulated Energy
152,000
175,000
Unregulated Energy:
Propane distribution
15,000
16,000
Energy transmission
8,000
9,000
Other unregulated energy
23,000
27,000
Total Unregulated Energy
46,000
52,000
Other:
Corporate and other businesses
2,000
3,000
Total 2023 Forecasted Capital Expenditures
$ 200,000
$ 230,000
The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the forecasted amounts.
The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 53 percent as of June 30, 2023.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Operating Revenues
Regulated Energy
$ 101,141
$ 92,193
$ 243,411
$ 220,084
Unregulated Energy and other
34,452
47,277
110,311
142,266
Total Operating Revenues
135,593
139,470
353,722
362,350
Operating Expenses
Natural gas and electricity costs
23,886
21,573
79,174
67,016
Propane and natural gas costs
11,907
25,543
45,208
77,279
Operations
42,163
38,002
86,930
80,796
Maintenance
5,258
4,507
10,362
8,772
Depreciation and amortization
17,303
17,216
34,486
34,193
Other taxes
6,730
6,160
14,301
12,960
Total operating expenses
107,247
113,001
270,461
281,016
Operating Income
28,346
26,469
83,261
81,334
Other income, net
831
2,584
1,107
3,498
Interest charges
6,964
5,825
14,196
11,164
Income Before Income Taxes
22,213
23,228
70,172
73,668
Income Taxes
6,080
6,177
17,695
19,683
Net Income
$ 16,133
$ 17,051
$ 52,477
$ 53,985
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic
17,794,320
17,730,833
17,777,203
17,704,592
Diluted
17,852,024
17,809,871
17,841,954
17,785,629
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
Basic
$ 0.91
$ 0.96
$ 2.95
$ 3.05
Diluted
$ 0.90
$ 0.96
$ 2.94
$ 3.04
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Assets
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Property, Plant and Equipment
Regulated Energy
$ 1,868,763
$ 1,802,999
Unregulated Energy
402,352
393,215
Other businesses and eliminations
29,213
29,890
Total property, plant and equipment
2,300,328
2,226,104
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(489,724)
(462,926)
Plus: Construction work in progress
60,578
47,295
Net property, plant and equipment
1,871,182
1,810,473
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4,169
6,204
Trade and other receivables
48,091
65,758
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(2,692)
(2,877)
Trade and other receivables, net
45,399
62,881
Accrued revenue
15,875
29,206
Propane inventory, at average cost
6,492
9,365
Other inventory, at average cost
17,873
16,896
Regulatory assets
26,343
41,439
Storage gas prepayments
3,208
6,364
Income taxes receivable
1,276
2,541
Prepaid expenses
12,496
15,865
Derivative assets, at fair value
1,704
2,787
Other current assets
1,934
428
Total current assets
136,769
193,976
Deferred Charges and Other Assets
Goodwill
46,213
46,213
Other intangible assets, net
16,965
17,859
Investments, at fair value
11,693
10,576
Derivative assets, at fair value
140
982
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,432
14,421
Regulatory assets
95,985
108,214
Receivables and other deferred charges
12,111
12,323
Total deferred charges and other assets
196,539
210,588
Total Assets
$ 2,204,490
$ 2,215,037
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Capitalization and Liabilities
June 30,
December 31,
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Capitalization
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares), no shares issued and outstanding
$ —
$ —
Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000 shares)
8,662
8,635
Additional paid-in capital
380,830
380,036
Retained earnings
477,795
445,509
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,059)
(1,379)
Deferred compensation obligation
9,001
7,060
Treasury stock
(9,001)
(7,060)
Total stockholders' equity
864,228
832,801
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
645,742
578,388
Total capitalization
1,509,970
1,411,189
Current Liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
19,994
21,483
Short-term borrowing
95,807
202,157
Accounts payable
44,173
61,496
Customer deposits and refunds
38,468
37,152
Accrued interest
3,429
3,349
Dividends payable
10,500
9,492
Accrued compensation
9,772
14,660
Regulatory liabilities
12,894
5,031
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
2,178
585
Other accrued liabilities
17,942
13,618
Total current liabilities
255,157
369,023
Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities
Deferred income taxes
261,215
256,167
Regulatory liabilities
144,275
142,989
Environmental liabilities
2,512
3,272
Other pension and benefit costs
17,890
16,965
Derivative liabilities, at fair value
474
1,630
Operating lease - liabilities
11,585
12,392
Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities
1,412
1,410
Total deferred credits and other liabilities
439,363
434,825
Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)
Total Capitalization and Liabilities
$ 2,204,490
$ 2,215,037
(1)
Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries
Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Delmarva NG
Distribution
Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution (1)
FPU Electric
Distribution
Delmarva NG
Distribution
Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution (1)
FPU Electric
Distribution
Operating Revenues
Residential
$ 16,878
$ 12,188
$ 11,023
$ 16,434
$ 10,605
$ 8,675
Commercial and Industrial
11,093
28,740
12,253
11,231
23,678
9,154
Other (2)
(3,858)
(162)
(242)
(4,254)
1,153
2,476
Total Operating Revenues
$ 24,113
$ 40,766
$ 23,034
$ 23,411
$ 35,436
$ 20,305
Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)
Residential
765,193
472,147
66,835
870,629
470,767
71,262
Commercial and Industrial
2,220,105
10,054,518
74,086
2,343,989
9,179,992
76,327
Other
63,787
—
—
70,395
814,475
1,979
Total
3,049,085
10,526,665
140,921
3,285,013
10,465,234
149,568
Average Customers
Residential
97,333
88,188
25,755
92,226
84,773
25,517
Commercial and Industrial
8,249
8,405
7,378
8,118
8,322
7,347
Other
22
6
—
4
6
—
Total
105,604
96,599
33,133
100,348
93,101
32,864
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Delmarva NG
Distribution
Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution (1)
FPU Electric
Distribution
Delmarva NG
Distribution
Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution (1)
FPU Electric
Distribution
Operating Revenues
Residential
$ 58,898
$ 28,684
$ 22,380
$ 54,088
$ 25,796
$ 17,596
Commercial and Industrial
32,518
54,479
23,994
30,179
49,754
17,755
Other (2)
(6,911)
3,961
(603)
(4,907)
172
4,043
Total Operating Revenues
$ 84,505
$ 87,124
$ 45,771
$ 79,360
$ 75,722
$ 39,394
Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)
Residential
3,056,513
1,225,903
135,352
3,362,821
1,240,117
143,824
Commercial and Industrial
5,607,936
20,362,474
142,789
5,772,719
19,851,428
148,968
Other
151,323
627,934
—
162,284
1,669,484
3,970
Total
8,815,772
22,216,311
278,141
9,297,824
22,761,029
296,762
Average Customers
Residential
96,922
87,757
25,686
91,731
84,219
25,458
Commercial and Industrial
8,260
8,407
7,369
8,140
8,296
7,334
Other
23
6
—
4
6
—
Total
105,205
96,170
33,055
99,875
92,521
32,792
(1)
In accordance with the Florida PSC approval of our natural gas base rate proceeding, effective March 1, 2023, our natural gas distribution businesses in Florida (FPU, FPU-Indiantown division, FPU-Fort Meade division and Chesapeake Utilities CFG division, collectively, "Florida natural gas distribution businesses") have been consolidated for rate-making purposes and amounts above are now being presented on a consolidated basis consistent with the final rate order.
(2)
Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.
