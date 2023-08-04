Nikola Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Executing on business plan, increasing cash position, and decreasing cash use

Continuing to build sales momentum with 45 wholesales and 66 retail deliveries in Q2

Began serial production of the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck July 31 ; first customer deliveries expected in September

18 customer orders to Nikola and dealers for over 200 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks

Continued hydrogen refueling ecosystem development with partners

Increased unrestricted cash by $107.1 million in Q2

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, today reported financial results and business updates for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Nikola Corporation headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. (PRNewswire)

"Nikola has turned the corner and is well on the way to executing our business plan and achieving profitability," said Nikola CEO Michael Lohscheller. "We have nearly doubled our unrestricted cash position while also substantially reducing our spending. We continue to drive forward in our mission to decarbonize heavy-duty trucking and ensure Nikola is successful for the long haul."

"Our management team is highly focused on delivering trucks to customers at scale and making the most of our first mover advantage in the hydrogen refueling ecosystem," Lohscheller continued.

Execution of Strategic Priorities

During the second quarter we made substantial progress on the realignment of resources with our strategic priorities:

Continued building sales momentum delivering 45 wholesale and 66 retail battery-electric trucks, the best retail quarter to date

Increased our unrestricted cash position by $107.1 million while substantially reducing our adjusted free cash flow to below our $150 million target for the quarter

Raised $233.2 million through capital raise and asset monetization, and improved visibility into future capital needs to fully fund the business model

Closed down battery production operations of Romeo Power , Inc. ("Romeo") and are establishing a battery pack line in Coolidge for our battery-electric trucks

Completed the sale of European joint venture to Iveco

Made substantial progress in the development of the hydrogen refueling ecosystem with partners

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

On July 31, 2023, we officially began serial production of the hydrogen fuel cell electric truck. The first customer deliveries are expected to take place in September. To date, 18 customers have placed orders for over 200 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks with Nikola and dealers (1). During the second quarter, the remainder of the 10 gamma trucks were fully built and commissioned. Gamma trucks will be used in final vehicle validation and customer pilot testing.

1. Orders are subject to receipt of purchase order from dealers to Nikola

Battery-Electric Truck

During the second quarter we continued to build sales momentum on the battery-electric trucks, wholesaling 45 to dealers with 66 retail sales. We expect sales momentum to continue building as customers realize the total cost of ownership benefits of zero-emissions trucks and additional government support is introduced to accelerate the transition to zero-emissions.

Energy Infrastructure

Our HYLA team is focused on ensuring there is adequate hydrogen supply to meet truck sales volumes in 2023 and beyond. We continue to move the hydrogen refueling ecosystem forward with well capitalized partners that align with our capital-efficient strategy. Voltera and Nikola are collaborating on the recently announced partnership, and we have begun the station development process for eight (8) initial stations. Our first station in Ontario, California is expected to go into operation by the end of 2023. We have also secured over $50 million in grant funding from various California agencies, reducing the capital costs for hydrogen stations.

On July 19, 2023, we announced Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) acquired the Phoenix Hydrogen Hub project, further validating our capital efficient strategy. We are negotiating an offtake agreement with FFI, which is intended to support hydrogen demand from Nikola truck customers starting in 2025.

In the near term as permanent station infrastructure is built, we are securing adequate fueling solutions to enable trucking operations for early customers. We expect to deploy nine (9) hydrogen mobile fuelers at several locations in California by the end of 2023 to support zero-emissions trucking operations.

Coolidge, Arizona Manufacturing Facility

In Coolidge, the Phase 2 assembly expansion has been completed and the new mixed-model line capable of building both battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks has been installed. The current production capacity of the facility is 2,400 trucks / year on three (3) shifts.

Progress continued on the fuel cell power module assembly line. We expect the fuel cell power module assembly line to be completed in Q4 of this year. Fuel cell power modules utilized in hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in 2023 will be built and shipped to Coolidge by Bosch.

Progress also continued on the battery pack line installation in Coolidge. When we resume battery-electric truck production, the battery packs utilized will be built at our facility in Coolidge.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Trucks produced 33

50

96

50 Trucks shipped 45

48

76

48 Total revenues $ 15,362

$ 18,134

$ 26,039

$ 20,021 Gross profit (loss) $ (27,631)

$ (29,257)

$ (50,328)

$ (28,826) Gross margin (180) %

(161) %

(193) %

(144) % Net loss from continuing operations $ (140,010)

$ (172,997)

$ (285,261)

$ (325,938) Net loss $ (217,828)

$ (172,997)

$ (386,922)

$ (325,938) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (125,068)

$ (95,615)

$ (228,756)

$ (177,588) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.78) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted(1) $ (0.20)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.45) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 708,692,817

425,323,391

629,630,362

420,266,181



(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP versus GAAP information is provided below in the financial statement tables in this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nikola will host a webcast to discuss its second-quarter results and business progress at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on August 4, 2023. To access the webcast, parties in the United States should follow this link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/nikiola20230804/en.

The live audio webcast, along with supplemental information, will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the earnings call.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, via the HYLA brand, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit our website or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to: the Company's future performance, business plan, strategy and milestones; expectations related to manufacturing facility expansion and truck manufacturing schedule; the Company's expectations with respect to its capital needs; expectations relating to battery module and pack manufacturing; expectations relating to fuel cell power module manufacturing; expected orders and deliveries of trucks and the timing thereof; expectations related to sales momentum; the Company's belief that it has turned the corner, that it has competitive and first mover advantage; the Company's business outlook; the Company's plans to ensure adequate hydrogen supply; and terms and potential benefits of planned and actual collaborations with strategic partners. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: design and manufacturing changes and delays, including global shortages in parts and materials; general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the effects of inflation and COVID-19; the outcome of legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings to which the Company or Romeo is, or may become a party; demand for and customer acceptance of the Company's trucks; the results of customer pilot testing; the execution and terms of definitive agreements with strategic partners and customers; the failure to convert LOIs or MOUs into binding orders; the cancellation of orders; risks associated with development and testing of fuel cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the rollout of the Company's business and milestones and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on the Company's business; the availability of and need for capital; the Company's ability to achieve cost reductions and decrease its cash usage; the grant, receipt and continued availability of federal and state incentives; and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss per share basic and diluted is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding. These non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Truck sales $ 12,006

$ 17,383

$ 22,061

$ 17,383 Service and other 3,356

751

3,978

2,638 Total revenues 15,362

18,134

26,039

20,021 Cost of revenues:













Truck sales 40,203

46,781

73,223

46,781 Service and other 2,790

610

3,144

2,066 Total cost of revenues 42,993

47,391

76,367

48,847 Gross loss (27,631)

(29,257)

(50,328)

(28,826) Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 64,514

63,106

126,320

137,663 Selling, general, and administrative (1) 58,764

79,868

101,461

157,051 Loss on supplier deposits 17,717

—

17,717

— Total operating expenses 140,995

142,974

245,498

294,714 Loss from operations (168,626)

(172,231)

(295,826)

(323,540) Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (8,749)

(2,808)

(18,582)

(3,019) Revaluation of warrant liability 41

3,341

315

2,907 Gain on divestiture of affiliate 70,849

—

70,849

— Loss on debt extinguishment (20,362)

—

(20,362)

— Other income (expense), net (5,546)

(27)

(5,630)

1,806 Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliates (132,393)

(171,725)

(269,236)

(321,846) Income tax expense —

2

—

2 Loss before equity in net loss of affiliates (132,393)

(171,727)

(269,236)

(321,848) Equity in net loss of affiliates (7,617)

(1,270)

(16,025)

(4,090) Net loss from continuing operations (140,010)

(172,997)

(285,261)

(325,938) Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations (52,883)

—

(76,726)

— Loss from deconsolidation of discontinued operations (24,935)

—

(24,935)

— Net loss from discontinued operations (77,818)

—

(101,661)

— Net loss $ (217,828)

$ (172,997)

$ (386,922)

$ (325,938)















Basic and diluted net loss per share:













Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.20)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.78) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (0.11)

$ —

$ (0.16)

$ — Net loss $ (0.31)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.78)















Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 708,692,817

425,323,391

629,630,362

420,266,181

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenues $ 668

$ —

$ 1,399

$ — Research and development 6,574

9,300

15,660

18,007 Selling, general, and administrative 18,467

45,541

33,198

90,362 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 25,709

$ 54,841

$ 50,257

$ 108,369

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,673

$ 225,850 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 600

10,600 Accounts receivable, net 19,998

31,638 Inventory 86,635

111,870 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 73,010

27,943 Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion —

29,025 Total current assets 406,916

436,926 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 68,082

77,459 Long-term deposits 17,329

34,279 Property, plant and equipment, net 483,043

417,785 Intangible assets, net 89,564

92,473 Investment in affiliates 58,289

62,816 Goodwill 5,238

6,688 Other assets 9,040

8,107 Assets subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors —

100,125 Total assets $ 1,137,501

$ 1,236,658 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 45,767

$ 93,242 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 173,957

179,571 Debt and finance lease liabilities, current (including zero and $50.0 million measured at fair value, respectively) 13,417

61,675 Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors, current portion —

49,102 Total current liabilities 233,141

383,590 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 348,392

290,128 Operating lease liabilities 5,072

6,091 Other long-term liabilities 28,165

6,684 Deferred tax liabilities, net 15

15 Liabilities subject to assignment for the benefit of creditors —

23,671 Total liabilities 614,785

710,179 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 77

51 Additional paid-in capital 2,944,504

2,562,855 Accumulated deficit (2,421,772)

(2,034,850) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (93)

(1,577) Total stockholders' equity 522,716

526,479 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,137,501

$ 1,236,658

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (386,922)

$ (325,938) Less: Loss from discontinued operations (101,661)

— Loss from continuing operations (285,261)

(325,938) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,762

9,676 Stock-based compensation 50,257

108,369 Equity in net loss of affiliates 16,025

4,090 Revaluation of financial instruments 7,906

192 Revaluation of contingent stock consideration (2,472)

— Inventory write-downs 12,718

10,890 Non-cash interest expense 19,363

2,457 Loss on supplier deposits 17,717

— Gain on divestiture of affiliate (70,849)

— Loss on debt extinguishment 20,362

— Other non-cash activity 1,015

273 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 11,640

(16,726) Inventory 11,725

(60,468) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (48,583)

(12,631) Other assets (2,041)

(608) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (59,474)

15,395 Long-term deposits (1,293)

(8,281) Operating lease liabilities (779)

(277) Other long-term liabilities 3,097

(224) Net cash used in operating activities (287,165)

(273,811) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment (87,719)

(67,316) Divestiture of affiliate 35,000

— Payments to Assignee (2,725)

— Investments in affiliates (83)

(23,027) Net cash used in investing activities (55,527)

(90,343) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,040

565 Proceeds from issuance of shares under the Tumim Purchase Agreements 67,587

123,672 Proceeds from registered direct offering, net of underwriters discount 63,806

— Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriters discount 32,244

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Equity Distribution Agreement, net of commissions paid 61,565

— Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount and issuance costs 52,075

183,510 Proceeds from issuance of Collateralized Promissory Notes —

50,000 Proceeds from issuance of financing obligation, net of issuance costs 49,605

38,582 Proceeds from insurance premium financing 3,909

— Repayment of debt and promissory notes (5,057)

(25,000) Payments on insurance premium financing (2,381)

— Payments on finance lease liabilities and financing obligation (255)

(192) Net cash provided by financing activities 324,138

371,137 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents (18,554)

6,983 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 313,909

522,241 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 295,355

$ 529,224







Cash flows from discontinued operations:





Operating activities (4,964)

— Investing activities (1,804)

— Financing activities (572)

— Net cash used in discontinued operations $ (7,340)

$ —

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands) Net loss from continuing operations

$ (140,010)

$ (172,997)

$ (285,261)

$ (325,938) Interest expense, net

8,749

2,808

18,582

3,019 Income tax expense

—

2

—

2 Depreciation and amortization

5,524

6,565

11,762

9,676 EBITDA

(125,737)

(163,622)

(254,917)

(313,241) Stock-based compensation

25,709

54,841

50,257

108,369 Loss on supplier deposits

17,717

—

17,717

— Gain on divestiture of affiliate

(70,849)

—

(70,849)

— Loss on debt extinguishment

20,362

—

20,362

— Revaluation of financial instruments

5,633

196

5,434

192 Regulatory and legal matters (1)

2,097

12,970

3,240

27,092 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (125,068)

$ (95,615)

$ (228,756)

$ (177,588)



(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands, except share and per share data) Net loss from continuing operations

$ (140,010)

$ (172,997)

$ (285,261)

$ (325,938) Stock-based compensation

25,709

54,841

50,257

108,369 Loss on supplier deposits

17,717

—

17,717

— Gain on divestiture of affiliate

(70,849)

—

(70,849)

— Loss on debt extinguishment

20,362

—

20,362

— Revaluation of financial instruments

5,633

196

5,434

192 Regulatory and legal matters(1)

2,097

12,970

3,240

27,092 Non-GAAP net loss

$ (139,341)

$ (104,990)

$ (259,100)

$ (190,285)

















Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.20)

$ (0.25)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.45)

















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

708,692,817

425,323,391

629,630,362

420,266,181



(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with a short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands) Most comparable GAAP measure:















Net cash used for operating activities

$ (111,143)

$ (142,488)

$ (287,165)

$ (273,811) Net cash used for investing activities

(5,010)

(56,889)

(55,527)

(90,343) Net cash provided by financing activities

208,222

343,483

324,138

371,137

















Non-GAAP measure:















Net cash used for operating activities

(111,143)

(142,488)

(287,165)

(273,811) Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(37,202)

(37,210)

(87,719)

(67,316) Adjusted free cash flow

$ (148,345)

$ (179,698)

$ (374,884)

$ (341,127)

Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nikola Corporation