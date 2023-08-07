The Andersons Announces Zibbel to Assume Chief Human Resources Officer Role

MAUMEE, Ohio, August 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that Sarah Zibbel will join the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, reporting to President and CEO Pat Bowe, effective August 10, 2023.

Zibbel is the former chief human resources officer for Libbey and served in that role since 2018. At Libbey, she was part of the leadership team that led the multi-year reorganization of the company and the purpose driven culture renovation focused on inclusion, leadership excellence, accountability, and engagement with a goal of securing sustainable, long-term growth. Prior to that, she served in various HR roles of increasing responsibility for Owens-Illinois, Rexam, Owens Corning, and MedCorp, Inc.

"Sarah has extensive experience in human resource leadership in a variety of corporate settings and will be an excellent addition to The Andersons," said Bowe. "I am excited for her to bring her expertise to our leadership team."

Bill Krueger, chief operating officer, said, "Sarah's broad experience integrating strategy with talent, and her proven ability to collaborate with multi-functional teams, will enhance The Andersons' growth today and for the future."

The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of the Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

