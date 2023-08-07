The Original Donut Shop® and Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Unveil the Latest One Step Latte Innovation Designed to Take You on a Tasty Coffee Adventure

This collaboration brings the classic cereal flavor to life in a new way, delivering unforgettable taste experiences for Keurig coffee lovers

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Donut Shop ® today announced its new flavor innovation, The Original Donut Shop® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ One Step Latte K-Cup® pod. The new K-Cup® pod flavor, which is available to purchase exclusively at Walmart stores, is inspired by the always satisfying, notably delicious fan favorite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ by General Mills.

The Original Donut Shop® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ One Step Latte K-Cup® pod (PRNewswire)

Infused with cinnamon sugar essence, cereal and coffee lovers alike can now enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal and the bold taste of The Original Donut Shop® Coffee well beyond breakfast with this delectable flavor. The rich, creamy, cinnamon coffee latte beverage is made with coffee, sweetener, and real dairy all in one K-cup® pod.

"At the heart of our brand lies the passion for inspiring consumers to discover uniquely delicious coffees, and The Original Donut Shop® Coffee Cinnamon Toast Crunch One Step Latte perfectly exemplifies our commitment to innovation with mood-boosting treats," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We are thrilled to collaborate with a brand as iconic as Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ and further offer coffee enthusiasts a new way to experience the cereal's beloved flavors like never before."

Compatible with any brewer from the Keurig® collection, each Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ One Step Latte K-Cup® pod delivers a creamy and delicious burst of the bold coffee taste and epic cinnamon flavor in every sip, ensuring a consistently great-tasting cup of coffee, at the touch of a button.

"We're always looking for new ways to bring the epic flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to fans, and given the love we see for the Cinnamilk at the end of a bowl of cereal, a latte pairing with the ease of a K-Cup pod was a natural fit," said Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director, General Mills Cereal.

The Original Donut Shop® Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ One Step Latte K-Cup® pod is currently available for purchase exclusively at Walmart through March 2024, both in store and online, and will be released to additional major retailers nationwide in Spring 2024.

To learn more about The Original Donut Shop® Coffee, visit https://www.keurig.com/content/theoriginaldonutshop and follow @theoriginaldonutshop on Instagram, @OriginalDonutShop on Facebook and @origdonutshop on Twitter.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com .

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

The Original Donut Shop (PRNewswire)

General Mills (PRNewswire)

