Zerigo Health Appoints Lisa Rometty as Chief Executive Officer

Healthcare industry veteran, Rometty brings 25+ years of growth experience in Healthcare Technology and Services

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerigo Health, a digital health platform for the home treatment of chronic skin conditions, including psoriasis and eczema, announced today the appointment of Lisa Rometty as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Rometty joins Zerigo after serving as President of CVS Kidney Care. In this role, she led the development of an innovative, personalized approach to kidney disease identification, care management, and home-first treatment. Previously, Lisa served as President of Global Client Solutions at Syneos Health, where she led the strategy and global expansion of the company's commercial partnerships and created new, innovative growth models.

"Lisa's go-to-market experience and success building home health ecosystems for consumers living with chronic conditions will be instrumental in scaling Zerigo," said Glen Tullman, Executive Chairman of Zerigo Health, Chief Executive Officer of Transcarent, and Managing Partner at 7wireVentures. "The market is searching for cost-effective alternatives to expensive biologics, and we are excited to have Lisa driving our mission to empower people living with chronic skin conditions with convenient, affordable, and personalized care."

Zerigo Health is the first connected phototherapy solution that empowers people to better manage their chronic skin conditions, while also helping to significantly reduce the costs and risks associated with expensive pharmaceutical treatments. By coupling its FDA-cleared, handheld NB-UVB light device with a smartphone app and experienced team of care providers, Zerigo puts people in charge of their care, enabling them to self-administer clinical light therapy, cost-effectively, in the convenience of their home or wherever they may be. Zerigo members enjoy results comparable to in-office phototherapy with higher satisfaction than in-office visits.

"I am excited to join the Zerigo Health team at such an important time in the company's development. People living with chronic skin conditions deserve to have more convenient and effective treatment options that give them the freedom to get back to life," said Rometty. "We have a significant opportunity to make the home the preferred site of care for consumers and to create outsized value throughout the healthcare ecosystem."

Zerigo is backed by leading investors, including 7wireVentures, H.I.G. Capital, SV Health Investors, General Catalyst, Dragoneer, Cigna Ventures, Bluestem Capital, Leaps by Bayer, and Leverage Health Solutions.

About Zerigo

Zerigo Health offers the only comprehensive home solution that seamlessly connects patients and providers to deliver optimal dermatological outcomes. Zerigo's precision solution is FDA-cleared for use on all skin types, and remotely treats and monitors people with chronic skin conditions using narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy, a proven, standard-of-care treatment. People benefit from the unique combination of advanced technology with personal coaching and support throughout their treatment journey, which results in documented increases in treatment adherence and patient satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.zerigohealth.com or on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CONTACT: Leigh Brandt, leigh@lightspeedpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zerigo Health