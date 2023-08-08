Tandym Group Names Byrne Mulrooney as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Exec to Spearhead Continued Growth



NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym" or the "Company"), a leading national consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company, announced today that it has appointed Byrne Mulrooney as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mulrooney has also joined Tandym's Board of Directors. Tandym is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital and ICG.

Tandym Group (PRNewswire)

A veteran executive, Mr. Mulrooney joins Tandym after 13 years at Korn Ferry, where he was most recently CEO of Korn Ferry Digital and CEO of Korn Ferry's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) segments. Mr. Mulrooney has a proven track record of driving growth and creating high performing organizations, bringing together people and technology to enhance client, candidate, and employee experiences. Under his leadership, Korn Ferry expanded its enterprise recruiting portfolio from its nascent beginnings in Professional Search and RPO solutions into industry leadership positions. Additionally, he led the firm's efforts to create a multi-faceted digital business model underpinned by Korn Ferry's IP that established and strengthened unique value propositions for Korn Ferry's Talent Acquisition and Talent Management Workforce Solutions. Prior to Korn Ferry, Mr. Mulrooney spent more than 25 years in positions of increasing responsibility at both public and private companies, including IBM, EDS and Spherion.

"This role represents the capstone of my entire career, and I am thrilled to be joining Tandym as CEO," said Mr. Mulrooney. "Tandym's outstanding people, culture of success, and admirable history of expansion have prepared it to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry, and I am passionate about leading the Company through the next chapter of its growth story."

Tandym's President, Dave Muller, added, "On behalf of everyone at Tandym, I am excited for Byrne to join the organization. He brings a wealth of experience and a broad, global perspective, and I am confident that he will help steer our company energetically as we move forward. I am excited to work with Byrne to build an organization that is well-positioned for the future."

"We are delighted to welcome Byrne as Tandym's Chief Executive Officer," stated Chris Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Tandym Board Members and Co-Founders of Mill Rock Capital. "His strong leadership skills, proven track record and a focus on culture will be important assets as we continue to execute Tandym's strategy."

"Byrne has a clear vision for growth across each of Tandym's business segments," said Justin McDougall, Managing Director of ICG. "We look forward to working with him and our partners at Mill Rock to realize the Company's full potential."

Since Mill Rock and ICG's investment in Tandym in March 2021, the Company has acquired and integrated three complementary businesses, expanded its footprint across the United States and into new markets, and invested in people and technology to support continued organic and inorganic growth.

About Tandym Group

Tandym is a leading consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. Named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies, the company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com.

About Mill Rock Capital

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit millrock-cap.com.

About Intermediate Capital Group

ICG provides capital to help companies grow. The company is a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $77 billion of third-party assets in private debt, credit and equity - principally in closed-end funds - as of year-end June 2023.

ICG seeks to develop long-term relationships with its business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients and employees, and use ICG's position of influence to benefit the environment and society. The firm operates across four strategic asset classes: corporate, capital market, real asset and secondary investments. In addition to growing existing strategies, ICG seeks to innovate and pioneer new strategies where the market opportunity exists. ICG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: ICP). Further details are available at icgam.com.

Media contacts

Lambert

Caroline Luz

203-570-6462

cluz@lambert.com

or

Joanne Lessner

212-222-7436

jlessner@lambert.com

Tandym Group

Stephanie Klemperer

212-871-0607

stephanie.klemperer@tandymgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tandym Group