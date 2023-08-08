TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES US-BASED CANSOURCE

Acquisition Further Expands North American Beverage Packaging Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired CanSource, a leading provider of can packaging and related services. The acquisition expands TricorBraun's beverage packaging capabilities and strengthens its position in the North American beverage packaging market.

www.tricorbraun.com (PRNewswire)

"Our acquisition of CanSource—a company known for exceptional quality, hands-on service, and reliability—enables us to provide beverage customers across North America with expanded offerings and services, and more sustainable packaging options," said Brett Binkowski, president, North America, TricorBraun. "We welcome the CanSource team to the TricorBraun family, and we look forward to investing in the company's continued growth."

Founded in 2011, CanSource is a leading provider of brite, shrink-sleeved, and printed cans to the craft beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage markets. The company operates from four locations across the US, including headquarters near Denver, CO.

"Partnering with TricorBraun is a significant milestone in CanSource's history," said Paige Sopcic, CEO, CanSource. "We've admired and respected TricorBraun for years and are excited to join a team who shares the same dedication to quality and customer service, while providing multiple opportunities for our expansion and growth."

All CanSource team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company's existing locations. CanSource now operates as CanSource, a TricorBraun company.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 40 packaging companies globally.

Financial details were not disclosed.

About CanSource

With more than a decade of experience, CanSource is your trusted supply partner for cans. We supply sleeved, brite, and printed cans and have an all-star team dedicated to customer service. We leverage a national footprint to dependably provide quick lead times and high on-time delivery.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

