Introducing the Chronicle Tripod by ProMaster

ProMaster, a brand that creates innovative camera accessories to fit seamlessly into a creator's process, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to introduce the Chronicle tripod. The Chronicle improves the image capture process for creators by adapting to every way they want to use it. The Chronicle features two components that introduce patent-pending features into the market:

Reimagined Ball Head : An entirely new way to attach a phone or camera to the tripod's ball head. With the turn of a knob, switch between a Dovetail (arca-type) quick release mount for cameras and an adjustable phone clamp. While there are other heads on the market with the ability to convert from camera to phone mounts, this is the first and only ball head that does so using a standard Dovetail quick-release instead of a simple ¼"-20 threaded post.





Flexor Multifunctional Center Column: In place of a standard center column, remove the Flexor from the tripod's yoke for a handheld stabilizer to shoot smooth video footage.

Ultimately, the Chronicle is a tripod that can do it all, and all in one piece. From taking family photos, shooting landscapes, or capturing anything from sports to astrophotography, take this tripod on day-to-day travels and bigger adventures. A tripod with a truly integrated design and the elements you need, wherever your photography takes you.

Back the Chronicle on Kickstarter starting August 22, 2023 at 10 am EST to be one of the first to access this industry-leading tripod.

ProMaster products are designed by and for fellow creatives, artists, and adventurers. ProMaster products are practical, innovative, and dependable for content creators at every level. Every purchase of a ProMaster item helps support local, independently-owned camera stores. Learn more about ProMaster products: www.promaster.com .

