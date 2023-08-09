Solo Stove Fires Up 891 S'mores to Break World Record in Celebration of National S'mores Day

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove, a home and outdoor lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, teamed up with its local community to set a new Guinness World Record™ for the "Most People Making S'mores Simultaneously." Altogether, 891 s'mores aficionados worked in synchrony to make history and bring attention to National S'mores Day on August 10th.

With 500 fire pits and 891 people, one very sticky and delicious world record was set.

The record-breaking roast occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at an event appropriately called "S'moresapalooza," in Solo Stove's hometown of Grapevine, TX. Solo Stove provided 500 Mesa tabletop fire pits to attempt the record, which was officially broken when 891 people simultaneously extended a marshmallow over an open flame and then combined the roasted treat with chocolate and graham cracker.

Additional support and s'mores-making supplies were provided by partners Honey Maid Graham Crackers, Jet-Puffed, Topo Chico, Scheels, Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation, and the Dallas Mavericks. The event included hors d'oeuvres, beverages, games, and autograph signings with A.J. Lawson from the Dallas Mavericks. The special edition Mesa fire pits used for the roast were etched with the Guinness World Record Attempt™ logo and distributed to participants following the event.

"National S'mores Day has a special place in the hearts and stomachs for all of us at Solo Stove. This year we wanted to celebrate in the biggest way possible, by setting a world record," said Tyler DiGiovanni, Director of Partnerships at Solo Stove. "Not even the heat of a hot summer night in Texas amplified by 500 fire pits could diminish the joy of coming together with our home community to break one incredibly tasty world record. Incidentally, we may have broken the world record for the most sticky fingers in one place too."

