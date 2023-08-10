Servotronics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

-- Revenue and gross margin reflect solid improvement over prior year --

-- Results impacted by CPG divestiture, including asset impairment charges --

ELMA, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE American – SVT) a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

As previously announced, during the second quarter, the Company decided to divest its Ontario Knife Company (OKC) assets, which comprise the primary assets of the Consumer Products Group (CPG). Accordingly, the financial results of the segment have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, all financial results presented are based on continuing operations. In addition, the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin, which management believes better reflects Servotronics' ongoing operations.

Highlights for the second quarter financial results include the following:

Consolidated revenues were $10.6 million , up 21.7% from $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gross profit increased to $1.6 million or 14.6% of revenue in the second quarter, up from $1.0 million , or 11.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs increased $1.4 million to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in SG&A was primarily the result of non-recurring costs.

Operating loss for the quarter was $1.7 million compared with an operating loss of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, with the increase due primarily to the non-recurring SG&A costs noted above.

The Company recorded a $2.6 million valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets, resulting in income tax expense of $1.5 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.2 million in the 2022 second quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss improved to $0.7 million , or 6.9% of sales compared to adjusted operating loss of $0.9 million , or 10.1% of sales in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss from continuing operations was $3.3 million , or ($1.33) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $0.8 million , or ($0.32) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. The change was primarily due to the impact of the non-recurring SG&A charges and deferred tax valuation allowance noted above.

"The second quarter marked several significant milestones in Servotronics' strategic transformation. We began the process to divest the assets of the CPG segment, allowing us to focus on our core Advanced Technology Group business. On the financial front, we welcomed a new Chief Financial Officer and refinanced our line of credit. While progressing our strategic plan, we also successfully defended the Company through a proxy contest at our annual meeting," said Chief Executive Officer William F. Farrell, Jr. "I am very pleased with the team and everything we accomplished in the second quarter. We are now well positioned to capitalize on positive market trends in the commercial aerospace market that will support our efforts to deliver sustainable growth and improved operating results."

CPG Divestiture

As part of the Company's strategic review, the Board and management team decided to pursue the sale of the assets of OKC. The strategic review highlighted the key factors that drove the decision to sell the assets which included the history of slower growth in revenues, operating losses and a lack of strategic fit with the core Advanced Technology Group (ATG) business, and misalignment with the Company's key end markets.

The sale of the CPG business involved a specific process of soliciting potential buyers for the assets, evaluation of offers for the assets and determining the best alternative for Servotronics. Ultimately, the Company accepted the cash offer of $2.1 million from Blue Ridge Knives as it maximized the value of the assets of the business. The sale proceeds were less than the carrying value of the assets on Servotronics' balance sheet, resulting in a non-cash loss on the sale of $3.2 million. In addition, the estimated loss on the wind down of the CPG operations as well as results of operating the business during the quarter resulted in the loss from discontinued operations of $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Business Results

000's Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 10,649 $ 9,060 $ 8,446 $ 8,749









Cost of goods sold 9,092 8,072 8,212 7,723 Gross Profit 1,557 988 234 1,026 Gross Margin 14.6 % 10.9 % 2.8 % 11.7 %









SG&A Expenses 3,269 2,179 1,702 1,908 Less: Nonrecurring Expenses (973) (201) - - Adjusted SG&A Expenses 2,296 1,978 1,702 1,908 as a % of Revenue 21.6 % 21.8 % 20.2 % 21.8 %









Operating Loss (1,712) (1,192) (1,468) (882) Less: Nonrecurring Expenses (973) (201) - - Adjusted Operating Loss $ (739) $ (991) $ (1,468) $ (882) Adjusted Operating Margin -6.9 % -10.9 % -17.4 % -10.1 %

Revenues increased to $10.6 million in the 2023 second quarter, up 21.7% from the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to favorable pricing and increased sales volume driven by the continued recovery of the commercial aircraft market.

For the second quarter, gross profit increased 51.8% to $1.6 million, or 14.6% of sales, up from $1.0 million, or 11.7% of sales in the prior-year period. Gross profit benefited from increased sales volumes. In addition, the Company is implementing continuous improvement, value stream and lean initiatives to create more efficient production processes to improve product flow, reduce the amount of work-in-process and scrap inventory, leading to increased production output.

Second-quarter SG&A expenses increased approximately $1.4 million compared to the prior-year period. SG&A expenses were primarily driven by approximately $1.0 million of non-recurring expenses during the quarter including severance, costs related to refinancing credit lines, and costs related to the successful defense of the contested proxy at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss for the second quarter of 2023, which excludes those non-recurring SG&A costs, improved to $0.7 million loss compared with $0.9 million loss in the 2022 second quarter. Net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter was $3.3 million, or ($1.33) per diluted share compared to net loss from continuing operations of $0.8 million, or ($0.32) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Mr. Farrell concluded, "We took several decisive actions during the second quarter that will bring us closer to achieving our strategic plan for Servotronics. While these actions had an unfavorable effect on our second-quarter GAAP results with a number of non-recuring charges, we are seeing progress in improving our operating results and expect continued improvements in the second half of 2023. We generated a 52% increase in gross profit on a 22% increase in sales, highlighting our efforts to improve operating efficiencies within the business which we believe will drive operating leverage. I am confident that Servotronics will continue to gain share in our key markets and provide superior returns to our shareholders as we execute on our strategic priorities and maintain integrity, accountability, and transparency throughout all aspects of our business."

ABOUT SERVOTRONICS

Servotronics designs, develops and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications including aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment and other aerospace applications at its operating facilities in Elma and Franklinville, New York.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words "project," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that will influence the Company's future operations, including: uncertainties in today's global economy, including political risks, adverse changes in legal and regulatory environments, and difficulty in predicting defense appropriations, the introduction of new technologies and the impact of competitive products, the vitality of the commercial aviation industry and its ability to purchase new aircraft, the willingness and ability of the Company's customers to fund long-term purchase programs, and market demand and acceptance both for the Company's products and its customers' products which incorporate Company-made components, the Company's ability to accurately align capacity with demand, the availability of financing and changes in interest rates, the outcome of pending and potential litigation, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses' and governments' responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers' businesses, and on global supply chains, the ability of the Company to obtain and retain key executives and employees and the additional risks discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SERVOTRONICS, INC. (SVT) IS LISTED ON NYSE America

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($000's omitted except share and per share data)







June 30, December 31,





2023 2022





(Unaudited) (Reclassified) Current assets:





Cash $ 716 $ 3,812

Cash, restricted 180 -

Accounts receivable, net 11,141 8,453

Inventories, net 15,098 14,286

Prepaid income taxes 139 138

Other current assets 996 477

Assets related to discontinued operation 4,174 9,528



Total current assets 32,444 36,694









Property, plant and equipment, net 7,242 7,355









Deferred income taxes, net - 1,072









Other non-current assets 172 172









Total Assets $ 39,858 $ 45,293









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:





Line of credit $ 3,697 $ -

Current portion of eqiupment financing and capital leases - 501

Current portion of post retirement obligation 87 87

Accounts payable 2,904 1,840

Accrued employee compensation and benefits costs 1,358 1,057

Accrued warranty 579 581

Other accrued liabilities 290 394

Liabilities related to discontinued operation 2,763 1,745



Total current liabilities 11,678 6,205



















Post retirement obligation 4,016 3,975









Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.20; authorized 4,000,000





shares; issued 2,629,052 shares; outstanding





2,496,211 (2,483,318 - 2022) shares 524 523

Capital in excess of par value 14,587 14,556

Retained earnings 12,694 23,741

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,312) (2,336)

Employee stock ownership trust commitment (157) (157)

Treasury stock, at cost 91,570 (104,464 - 2022) shares (1,172) (1,214)



Total shareholders' equity 24,164 35,113









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 39,858 $ 45,293

SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($000's omitted except per share data)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, June 30,



2023 2022 2023 2022











Revenue $ 10,649 $ 8,749 $ 19,709 $ 17,916











Costs of goods sold, inclusive of depreciation









and amortization 9,092 7,723 17,168 14,218 Gross profit 1,557 1,026 2,541 3,698











Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative 3,269 1,908 5,444 4,001 Total operating costs and expenses 12,361 9,631 22,612 18,219 Operating loss (1,712) (882) (2,903) (303)











Other (expense)/income:







Interest expense (89) (74) (142) (144) Gain on sale of equipment - - - 26 Total other expense, net (89) (74) (142) (118)











Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,801) (956) (3,045) (421) Income tax (provision)/benefit (1,479) 167 (1,063) 80 Loss from continuing operations (3,280) (789) (4,108) (341) Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax (Note 2) (6,220) (21) (6,940) (144) Net loss $ (9,500) $ (810) $ (11,048) $ (485)











Basic and diluted loss per share







Continuing operations $ (1.33) $ (0.32) $ (1.67) $ (0.14) Discontinued operation (2.53) (0.01) (2.82) (0.06) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (3.86) $ (0.33) $ (4.49) $ (0.20)



SERVOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($000's omitted)











Six Months Ended







June 30,







2023 2022 Cash flows related to operating activities:





Loss from continuing operations $ (4,108) $ (341)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used





by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 517 485

Stock based compensation 74 67

Decrease in allowance for credit losses (25) (3)

Increase (decrease) in inventory reserve 14 (46)

Decrease in warranty reserve (2) (15)

Deferred income taxes 1,072 -

Gain on sale of equipment - (26) Change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (2,663) (2,785)

Inventories

(826) 1,506

Prepaid income taxes (1) 680

Other current assets (519) (488)

Accounts payable 1,064 995

Accrued employee compensation and benefit costs 301 (159)

Post retirement obligations 66 61

Other accrued liabilities (105) (5)











Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (5,141) (74)











Cash flows related to investing activities:





Capital expenditures - property, plant and equipment (403) (428)

Proceeds from sale of assets - 38











Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (403) (390)











Cash flows related to financing activities:





Advances on line of credit, net of payments 3,697 -

Principal payments on long-term debt - (4,250)

Principal payments on equipment financing lease obligations (501) (140)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 3,196 (4,390)











Discontinued Operation





Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (568) 241 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operation (568) 241











Net decrease in cash and restricted cash (2,916) (4,613)











Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,812 9,433











Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 896 $ 4,820

