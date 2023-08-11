Bairong Inc. Will Report 2023 Interim Results on August 22, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bairong Inc. ("Bairong" or the "Company"; HKEX:6608), a leading artificial intelligence ("AI") and cloud-based technology firm, announced that it will report its 2023 interim results on August 22, 2023.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call to discuss the financial results at 10:00 A.M. Beijing time on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Ballroom C, 5/F, lsland Shangri-La Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, HK. The presentation and question&answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English.

The call also includes online accesses as below:

Access 1: Webcast

Join Webcast meeting.

English Meeting link: https://webcast.roadshowchina.cn/meet/sign/MlRDMjk1VTl1ejZZaUMrNWViRlpGSzJsRFdqbGlpNDg4bjZYWjk4Tk1Edz0=

Chinese Meeting link: https://webcast.roadshowchina.cn/meet/sign/MXk0VFJrbHRhYk9MYWFYdFZwcUtTWDN4VVI0SnB5c1VVUG1JRVo1U3RyST0=

Access 2: Phone Dial-in

Join Teleconference. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +86-23-62737100

Mainland China: 023-63623333/4008-063-263

HK China: +852-30183602/+852-30186949

English Dial-in Password: 926830039

Chinese Dial-in Password: 833103943

To register for the call, participants could scan the QR code in the poster.

Additionally, the archived webcast will be available approximately eight hours after the conclusion of the conference call at company's investor relations website: https://ir.brgroup.com/earnings

About Bairong Inc.

Bairong Inc (Stock Code: 6608.HK) is a leading AI & cloud-based service provider. The company is dedicated to frontier technologies such as NLP, privacy computing, machine learning and cloud computing, built complementary AI technology solutions combining discriminant AI and generative AI, and proposed MaaS (Model as a service) + BaaS (Business as a service), to promote the inclusive development of AI in vertical industry. Bairong is committed to deeply embedding discriminant AI and generative AI into the whole process of vertical industry, connecting different scenarios and customers, with cloud deployment, it helps clients to improve the decision-making capability and provides turnkey service at business level for customer interactions, extending AI capability from the intermediate operation to the final result delivery, making AI applicable, visible, and perceptible in vertical industries, and facilitating the digital intelligence development. Bairong offers professional services for more than 7,000 financial institutions including 6 state-owned banks, 12 national joint-stock banks, thousands of urban commercial banks and rural commercial banks, auto finance companies, insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.brgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and the negative of these words and other similar expressions or statements. Bairong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the HKEx, in its annual and interim reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Bairong's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: Bairong's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Bairong's limited operating history; risks associated with the financial service industry, Bairong's ability to develop and deliver services of high quality and appeal to clients; Bairong's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; Bairong's ability to compete successfully; Bairong's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; and changes in client demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Bairong's filings with the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Bairong does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable laws.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Bairong Inc.

Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA, CMA

Email: ir@brgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bairong Inc.

Ms. Shuo Nie

Email: brmarketing@brgroup.com

