Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.44 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made five new investments resulting in portfolio growth of $23 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $188 million at fair value. On June 27, 2023, we declared our second quarter dividend of $0.44 per share which represents an annualized dividend yield of 11.7%."















FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$2.68 $0.44

$5.33 $0.92 Net unrealized gain included in earnings

1.83 0.30

1.76 0.30 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$4.51 $0.75

7.09 1.23 Distributions

(2.72) (0.45)

(5.03) (0.87) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— 0.01

— (0.01) Net asset value

92.6 $14.98

92.6 $14.98 Weighted average shares outstanding



6,037,036



5,770,879



























(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.











PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Investments at fair value

$188.3

$157.5 Total assets

$190.8

$174.4 Net assets

$92.6

$80.3 Shares outstanding

6,182,924

5,483,433 Net asset value per share

$14.98

$14.64













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 New investments

$24.4

$41.4 Repayments of investments

(2.8)

(12.6) Net activity

$21.6

$28.8

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $5.2 million and $10.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $3.5 million and $6.7 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $1.9 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.7 million and $1.3 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.3 million and $0.6 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.3 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gain incentive fees of $0.1 million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $1.8 million and $3.5 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.2 million, other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.7 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.3), respectively.

Net investment income was $2.7 million and $5.3 million, or $0.44 and $0.92 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of 6,037,036 and 5,770,879, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.8 million for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.5 million and $7.1 million, or $0.75 and $1.23 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 of 6,037,036 and 5,770,879, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility", together with the Commitment Facility, the "Credit Facilities"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $50.2 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

April 14, 2023

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$ 781,051

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 102,981

Equity Add-On Investment

April 17, 2023

Axis Portable Air, LLC*

Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment

rental company

$ 854,937

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

April 28, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC

Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing

services provider

$ 2,680,423

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 735,885

Revolver Commitment















$ 175,908

Equity New Investment

May 1, 2023

RIA Advisory Borrower, LLC

Provider of Oracle software implementation services

$ 4,173,954

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 683,288

Revolver Commitment















$ 193,866

Equity New Investment

May 22, 2023

Equine Network, LLC

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled

services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine

industry

$ 2,261,138

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 211,919

Revolver Commitment















$ 371,545

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment New Investment

June 5, 2023

2X LLC

Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-

service

$ 2,505,461

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,278,843

Revolver Commitment















$ 503,611

Equity New Investment

June 30, 2023

Craftable Intermediate II Inc

Hospitality focused back-of-house management and

automation software platform

$ 4,735,553

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 3,149,231

Revolver Commitment















$ 485,218

Equity Add-On Investment

June 30, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC*

Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing

residential services

$ 121,837

Senior Secured – First Lien

























* Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 11, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

July 7, 2023

Madison Logic, Inc.*

Provider of B2B account based marketing services

$ 461,351

Equity New Investment

July 31, 2023

EHI Buyer, Inc

Provider of design, engineering, installation, and

maintenance services for building management systems

$ 2,820,685

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,410,343

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 3,149,231

Revolver Commitment















$ 492,017

Equity New Investment

August 2, 2023

Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC

Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,

mulch, and engineered soils

$ 5,915,156

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,609,627

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 2,919,023

Revolver Commitment















$ 208,069

Equity New Investment

August 3, 2023

Morgan Electrical Group

Intermediate Holdings, Inc

Provider of commercial electrical services

$ 2,022,258

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,304,682

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 717,227

Revolver Commitment















$ 194,900

Equity New Investment

August 7, 2023

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc

Provider of temporary professional staffing of Medical

Services Professionals, external peer review, consulting

and physician leadership solutions

$ 4,783,836

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,679,360

Revolver Commitment















$ 264,885

Equity New Investment

August 8, 2023

Green Intermediateco II, Inc

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and

associated service provider

$ 6,361,759

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,002,253

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 194,512

Equity























* Existing portfolio company

Credit Facility

As of August 11, 2023, the outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility was $45.0 million and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $73.8 million.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since June 30, 2023, the Company sold 73,161 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.98 per share for aggregate proceeds of $1.1 million, which included less than $0.1 million of Organizational Expense Allocation pursuant to Subscription Agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Additionally, on July 31, 2023, the Company called $10.0 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction is expected to close on August 15, 2023 and result in the issuance of 667,557 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $14.98 per share.

Since June 30, 2023, the Company also issued 11,413 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the DRIP.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts



Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)





June 30, 2023









(unaudited)

December 31, 2022 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$187,087,867 and $158,022,677, respectively)

$ 188,323,515

$ 157,504,755 Cash and cash equivalents



750,437



15,469,823 Interest receivable



1,309,349



1,030,274 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



139,229



165,638 Deferred offering costs



86,760



54,394 Related party receivable



104,584



9,620 Prepaid expenses



62,416



133,004 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



21,102



26,996 Total Assets

$ 190,797,392

$ 174,394,504 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 93,979,360

$ 79,448,134 Short-term loan payable



—



11,250,000 Dividends payable



2,720,486



1,809,533 Unearned revenue



607,975



539,634 Income incentive fee payable



359,033



328,196 Capital gains incentive fee payable



124,892



— Interest payable



173,329



563,241 Administrative services payable



92,213



66,064 Income tax payable



15,861



7,471 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



127,045



119,274 Total Liabilities

$ 98,200,194

$ 94,131,547 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 92,597,198

$ 80,262,957 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 6,182,924 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 61,829

$ 54,834 Paid-in capital



91,218,919



80,950,845 Total distributable earnings (loss)



1,316,450



(742,722) Net Assets

$ 92,597,198

$ 80,262,957 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 190,797,392

$ 174,394,504 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.98

$ 14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income

$ 5,158,773

$ 1,247,218

$ 9,890,725

$ 1,606,229 Other income



62,484



30,608



238,553



41,351 Total Investment Income

$ 5,221,257

$ 1,277,826

$ 10,129,278

$ 1,647,580 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 666,721

$ 299,076

$ 1,268,560

$ 391,365 Income incentive fees



468,011



77,677



907,677



77,677 Capital gains incentive fee



124,892



—



124,892



— Professional fees



168,703



116,476



380,511



225,064 Organization costs



—



—



1,000



90,184 Amortization of deferred offering costs



41,106



62,954



98,729



97,831 Administrative services expenses



100,914



40,257



194,674



108,399 Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



80,000



78,000 Insurance expense



20,307



20,495



40,391



40,796 Valuation fees



615



—



18,274



— Interest expense and other fees



1,822,407



277,904



3,525,910



350,671 Income tax expense



8,855



—



16,690



— Other general and administrative expenses



37,503



30,392



81,023



48,369 Total Operating Expenses

$ 3,500,034

$ 965,231

$ 6,738,331

$ 1,508,356 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)

$ (961,954)

$ (386,500)

$ (1,930,229)

$ (636,722) Net Operating Expenses

$ 2,538,080

$ 578,731

$ 4,808,102

$ 871,634 Net Investment Income

$ 2,683,177

$ 699,095

$ 5,321,176

$ 775,946 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 7,846

$ —

$ 11,321

$ — Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



1,819,403



(82,562)



1,747,377



(190,610) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(27)



579



6,193



579 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 4,510,399

$ 617,112

$ 7,086,067

$ 585,915 Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.44

$ 0.23

$ 0.92

$ 0.28 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.75

$ 0.20

$ 1.23

$ 0.21 Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



6,037,036



3,092,695



5,770,879



2,790,962 Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.45

$ —

$ 0.87

$ —

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2021

—

$ —

$ —

$ (532,845)

$ (532,845) Net investment income

—



—



—



76,851



76,851 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(108,048)



(108,048) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667



—



35,000,000 Balances at March 31, 2022

2,333,334

$ 23,333

$ 34,976,667

$ (564,042)

$ 34,435,958 Net investment income

—



—



—



699,095



699,095 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(82,562)



(82,562) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



579



579 Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,355,013



13,550



19,986,450



—



20,000,000 Balances at June 30, 2022

3,688,347

$ 36,883

$ 54,963,117

$ 53,070

$ 55,053,070





























Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957 Net investment income

—



—



—



2,637,999



2,637,999 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



3,475



3,475 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



(72,026)



(72,026) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



6,220



6,220 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(2,306,409)



(2,306,409) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,546



3,496



5,115,958



—



5,119,454 Balances at March 31, 2023

5,832,979

$ 58,330

$ 86,066,803

$ (473,463)

$ 85,651,670 Net investment income

—



—



—



2,683,177



2,683,177 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



7,846



7,846 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



1,819,403



1,819,403 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(27)



(27) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(2,720,486)



(2,720,486) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

349,945



3,499



5,152,116



—



5,155,615 Balances at June 30, 2023

6,182,924

$ 61,829

$ 91,218,919

$ 1,316,450

$ 92,597,198

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





















Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 7,086,067

$ 585,915

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in

operating activities:











Purchases of investments

(41,418,778)



(79,461,775)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

12,580,637



690,802

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(1,747,377)



190,610

Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations

(6,193)



(579)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(221,155)



(49,672)

Amortization of loan structure fees

298,970



144,559

Amortization of deferred offering costs

98,729



97,831

Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable

(279,075)



(488,877)

Increase in other receivable

—



(12,997)

Increase in related party receivable

(94,964)



(383,465)

Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

26,409



(245,356)

Decrease in prepaid expenses

70,588



45,204

Decrease in due to affiliate

—



(460,085)

Decrease in trustees' fees payable

—



(42,000)

Increase in administrative services payable

26,149



64,174

(Decrease) increase in interest payable

(389,912)



92,113

Increase in income incentive fees payable

30,837



77,677

Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

124,892



—

Increase in unearned revenue

68,341



365,612

Increase in income tax payable

8,390



—

Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities

7,771



(57,107)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (23,729,674)

$ (78,847,416)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 10,275,069

$ 55,000,000

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(131,095)



(121,807)

Stockholder distributions paid

(4,115,942)



—

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

72,000,000



59,950,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(57,415,000)



(13,500,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(352,744)



(429,573)

Short-term loan repayments

(11,250,000)



25,000,000

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 9,010,288

$ 125,898,620

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (14,719,386)

$ 47,051,204

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

15,469,823



—

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 750,437

$ 47,051,204

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense $ 3,616,852

$ 113,999

Increase in deferred offering costs

32,366



23,976

Income and excise tax paid

8,300



—

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment

Plan

155,615



—

Increase in dividends payable

910,953



—



View original content:

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC