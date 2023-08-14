Island Fin Poké Co. Hosts Third Annual Franchise Conference Emphasizing Brand Consistency and IncrediBOWL Guest Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Fin Poké Co., America's favorite poké restaurant, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Third Annual Franchise Conference, set to take place in the vibrant city of Miami, Aug. 27th to 29th. After last year's successful conference in Orlando, this year's event promises to be even bigger and better with the theme of "Riding the Wave of Success" all while bringing together even more franchisees, partners and corporate leaders to promote a stronger sense of community within the Island Fin brand.

At Island Fin Poké Co., the essence of Ohana goes beyond a Hawaiian word that means family; it's a way of life. The brand is deeply committed to fostering a close-knit and supportive community among its franchisees, cultivating an environment where every member feels valued and cherished. The Annual Franchise Conference serves as a cornerstone event to strengthen this bond, encouraging franchisees to share experiences, learn from one another and collectively elevate the brand to new heights.

Franchisees will learn more about the different Island Fin business models, vendors, marketing strategies and trends, through a diverse lineup of expert speakers and workshops. The keynote speaker for this year is Patrick Nellis, the District Director of the Center for Institutional and Organizational Learning (CIOL) at Miami Dade College.

There will also be Virtual Reality workshop training, informative/interactive sessions and fun-filled team bonding events. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Island Fin experience, gaining deeper insights into the brand's culture, community engagement and commitment to quality and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to bring our third Annual Franchise Conference to the vibrant city of Miami," said Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. "We firmly believe that collaboration and a shared vision are key to achieving success, and this conference presents an incredible opportunity for all of us to come together, learn from each other, celebrate our success as a brand and forge meaningful connections that will drive the growth of our brand."

Over the last year, Island Fin has grown into one of America's Best Poké restaurants and is considered one of the top hottest brands for 2023 alongside Starbucks, Plant Power and Taco Bell, according to the Lunchbox list of Top 30 Brands. Lunchbox created this inaugural list that highlights the top players that are redefining what it means to be a leading brand in the restaurant space. The brand is also ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, a leading online franchise publication, and now has 28 locations open with 58 other units sold.

These recognitions and accolades are because of Island Fin's brand concept: That every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers a six sensory experience and every franchisee takes great pride in fulfilling that for their guests. This means each time a guest experiences a poké bowl at Island Fin, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL, which is personally crafted by the team members to their guests' liking.

In the spirit of Ohana, Island Fin Poké Co. ensures that there is something for everyone to enjoy, so the brand offers chicken, tofu and spam protein options, in addition to the traditional fish options of the freshest boat-to-bowl tuna, salmon, shrimp and octopus. To top it off, the brand serves something that everyone loves: an assortment of delicious and refreshing Dole Soft Serve® flavors.

Perhaps one of the most extraordinary and unique features at every Island Fin is the absence of trash cans and dining trays in the dining room. Unlike all other fast-casual and fast-food restaurants, the Island Fin team members will serve each guest their food and clear the empty dishes and trash at the end of every meal, making the guest's experience truly memorable. Additionally, Island Fin offers a wide variety of choices and preferences that allows guests to create endless combinations of gluten-free poké bowls.

Island Fin Poké Co.'s Third Annual Franchise Conference promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees, strengthening bonds within the Island Fin Ohana and setting the stage for an exciting future of expansion and success. For more information on their third conference, visit Island Fin Poké Co.'s website at www.IslandFinPoke.com or contact Bianca Kasawdish for media inquiries at Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 28 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.IslandFinPoke.com/.

