Madison Liquidators Offers Budget-Friendly Office Chair with all the Features!

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators has introduced the Beniia Smarti-El office chair to the online marketplace. The Beniia office furniture manufacturer has a long-standing reputation of producing quality goods and a selection of their products are available in the Madison Liqudiators office furniture marketplace. The focus of this exciting and timely release is to showcase the fact that budget should not be a factor in whether you receive quality office furniture.

The Beniia Smarti-EL Office Chair, Now Available at Madison Liquidators! (PRNewswire)

The Smarti-El mesh office chair is ergonomically engineered to provide comfort throughout the workday. This black office chair offers a wide range of adjustability and lumbar support, paired with stylish design. Beniia office chair collections in general add a simple, but relaxing feel to the office environment and offer a high-end appearance for low-end office furniture prices.

Highlighting this rolling office chair is not a random occurrence. The Madison Liquidators team has decided to increase the office chair's inventory and to simultaneously increase awareness of its availability to consumers. Customers who need an office chair with lumbar support, recline, seat depth and width adjustments plus tilt mechanism and 3 position lock are benefitting from the under $400 price point.

Additionally, Beniia chairs are constructed using the highest quality of materials, yet are backed by a limited manufacturer's warranty. While Madison Liquidators takes care in choosing their collections, being able to offer customers quality-backed items remains a top priority. Top-tier materials are utilized in making these strong office chairs including; anti-microbial fabric, optimized-density cushions, aluminum frames and mesh backing. Non-marring armrests also add to the chair's durability. Because of the careful selection of materials, office furniture customers are being offered an exceptional product at a surprising price.

Since for some customers, price point can be a barrier to finding what they need and want in office furniture, Madison Liquidators hopes that the Smarti-El mesh-back office chair removes the barrier between retail price with poor quality and professional grade with high expense.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Madison Liquidators