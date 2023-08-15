CPC Announces Acquisition of Trades Holding Company

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC, LLC announced that it has completed the acquisition of Trades Holding Company, LLC ("Trades"), headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Trades is a franchisee of Mr. Rooter and Mr. Electric and operates Right Restoration water mitigation services. Trades and CPC are dedicated to expanding into new markets and service lines while remaining true to the culture created by its founders and management. Trades is the third acquisition for CPC, LLC, a company formed to buy, build, and hold™ businesses with a long-term time horizon.

Trades is the third acquisition for CPC, a company formed to buy, build, and hold™ businesses for the long-term.

"Trades technician-centric business creates a foundation for the company's sustainable growth and employee retention which goes hand in hand with CPC's ongoing focus on the Five Key Battles™. This focus, along with the shift in consumer preferences to 'Do-It-For-Me' makes Trades a great addition to CPC's family of companies," said Wiley Curran, Chairman of CPC. "We are excited to grow within the Neighborly (franchisor) family of businesses."

"CPC's foundation in family-owned business, understanding of the values of our organization, and commitment to our growth makes them a great fit for us. We are looking forward to this partnership," commented Megan McKay, Trades President. Megan served a vital role in growing Trades over the last ten years and will remain heavily involved going forward as President.

About CPC

CPC is owned by large family offices and successful entrepreneurs that are collectively aligned around long-term decision making and wealth creation. It was formed from the merging of Curran Companies' and C3 Capital's management teams and seeks to deploy $600MM to $700MM into lower middle market businesses over the next five years. CPC does not use enterprise leverage to fund acquisitions, instead focusing management teams to excel in the Five Key Battles™: People, Systems and Processes, Execution, Customer Intimacy, and Product Leadership. Prior to forming CPC, the management team invested in more than 100 businesses covering a wide variety of industries. Learn more at cpc.llc. CPC Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about CPC Management, LLC can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

About Trades

Founded in 1994 by Jim Eble, Trades Holding Company is a franchisee operator of Mr. Rooter (plumbing) and Mr. Electric (electrical) residential home servicing brands and operates Right Restoration - an independent restoration business solely focused on water damage. Trades is the largest Mr. Rooter Franchisee and employs 250 full-time employees including 215 trade professionals across three markets in Ohio. Trades is dedicated to its technicians and committed to providing a superior journey from apprentice to retirement.

Boxwood Partners provided sell-side representation for Trades. Polsinelli and Lathrop GPM provided legal representation for the buyer and seller, respectively.

