ISG Reinforces Its Commitment to South Dakota With A New Office In Pierre

PIERRE, S.D., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within weeks of expanding its Sioux Falls footprint to The Bancorp Building at Cherapa Place, architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm ISG further strengthens its ability to support South Dakota communities by opening an office in Pierre. This new location will boost the firm's ability to serve clients throughout central and western South Dakota.

ISG has several projects underway in Pierre/Ft. Pierre, including the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center renovations and the Fort Pierre Tatanka Trail improvements. With locations throughout the Midwest, ISG's accessibility, capacity, and expertise serve government entities, developers, municipalities, school districts, and many other organizations. The firm is especially eager to bring value to central South Dakota municipalities through its on-call engineering professionals who provide services that support daily and long-term infrastructure needs.

The expansion represents a significant milestone in ISG's growth. Development Strategist Steve Watson shares, "opening an office in Pierre is a great opportunity for ISG. We are excited to further develop local relationships and better support existing clients in central South Dakota by increasing in‑person access to our team. This location also enables us to reach new partners throughout the State who can benefit from our expertise."

President David Doxtad is eager to continue the firm's momentum in South Dakota, "we have had an office in South Dakota for over five years and have felt tremendous support from clients throughout the State. I look forward to bringing our services closer to them and giving our team the opportunity to foster deeper connections within Pierre."

Current ISG South Dakota employees include alumni from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Augustana University, South Dakota State University, and Southeast Technical College. The firm is committed to making tomorrow better than today and looks forward to expanding coverage and providing services that cater to the unique needs of South Dakota communities.

The Pierre Economic Development Corporation was a helpful resource while ISG evaluated a new Pierre office. "Any time a respected company decides to expand their operations to Pierre, it validates our message that this is a great place to do business," says PEDCO COO Jim Protexter. "Since ISG's expertise is in services that often precede development and investment, that tells me more good things are coming our way."

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service firm with 500+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and now Arkansas, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.

