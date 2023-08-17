ATEN Management Platform secured the iF DESIGN Award 2023 for user experience, while the PG98 PDU and KVM OmniBus series clinched the Red Dot Award 2023 for design excellence.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, ATEN International, a leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, garnered numerous accolades from international design competitions and celebrated dual achievements at the prestigious Red Dot and iF DESIGN Award 2023 ceremonies. Earning recognition from Red Dot were the innovative PG98 PDU and KVM OmniBus Gateway series. The ATEN Management Platform - Control System, with its user-centric GUI, distinguished itself at the iF DESIGN Awards. This recognition stands out amid fierce competition, with entries from 52 countries totaling over 10,000.

ATEN's Management Platform is designed to amplify user experiences, especially in meeting settings, sidestepping the need for intricate technical prowess. The eco-conscious PG98 PDU plays a pivotal role in augmenting energy efficacy within data centers. Additionally, the KVM OmniBus series underscores the paradigm shift towards digital transformation, accentuating KVM over IP optimization.

Kevin Chen, President of ATEN International, radiated pride. He underscored the brand's relentless zeal for innovation and sustainable design. "These dual accolades fortify our unwavering dedication to superior user experiences and ecological responsibility. We remain steadfast in pioneering industry benchmarks," affirmed Chen.

ATEN Celebrates Multiple Accolades: Wins Red Dot and iF DESIGN Awards 2023 (PRNewsfoto/ATEN International) (PRNewswire)

iF Design Award 2023 Winner – ATEN Management Platform - Control System

Red Dot Design Award 2023 Winner – ATEN PG98 3-Phase eco PDU

Red Dot Design Award 2023 Winner – ATEN KVM OmniBus Gateway series

About ATEN

ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979, is the leading provider of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions. Offering integrated KVM, professional AV, SOHO, and intelligent power solutions, ATEN products connect, manage, and optimize AV/IT equipment in corporate, government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, broadcasting and media, and transportation environments. ATEN has 650+ issued international patents and a global R&D team that produces a constant stream of innovative solutions, resulting in a comprehensive portfolio of products available worldwide.

Headquartered in Taiwan, ATEN International Co., Ltd. has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Turkey, Poland, India, Romania, South Africa, Indonesia, and Mexico – with R&D centers in Taiwan, mainland China, and Canada.

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.

