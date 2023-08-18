Drake Software Awarded High Ratings in 2023 Journal of Accountancy and NATP Tax Software Surveys

FRANKLIN, N.C., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In newly released surveys by the Journal of Accountancy (JOA) and National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), users gave Drake Software high scores across multiple categories and ranked Drake among the best tax software options. For the results, respondents used a five-point scale to review their current software. Drake ranked particularly well in Updates/Installation, Compatibility/Reliability, and Most Recommended to a New Practice – areas of great importance to tax professionals.

(PRNewswire)

Drake receives high ratings in industry surveys including Compatibility/Reliability, Most Recommended to a New Practice

Often, consumers value user ratings as the most important factor when selecting a new product. Annual software surveys are an excellent resource to aid tax professionals' decisions. Examining how software measures up against the competition can provide reason to change platforms.

The JOA survey revealed that an overwhelming 95.7% of Drake responders would recommend Drake Tax to a new practice. In addition, some of the most impressive scores for Drake Tax include: Overall Rating (4.5), Easy Update/Installation Process (4.8), Easy Electronic Filing (4.8), and Easy to get Technical Support (4.7). The most noteworthy rankings NATP recorded were: Compatibility/Reliability (4.6), Accuracy of Software in Regards to Federal Tax Laws (4.6), Reasonable Price (4.5), Timely Software Updates Following Federal Tax Changes/Updates (4.7).

Matt Jagst, Head of Product Management at Drake shared, "At Drake Software, our goal is to provide customers with the tools they need to run successful tax practices and serve their clients' tax needs. We are grateful for this annual recognition that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our customers' success."

About Drake Software

Drake Software, a private company founded in 1977, provides software solutions to over 70,000 tax and accounting firms that file more than 36 million tax returns every year. Known for its award-winning customer service team, Drake Software is also consistently recognized for excellence in quality, value, and reliability. For more information, visit DrakeSoftware.com.

Sources:

"2023 Tax Software Survey," Journal of Accountancy

"2023 Software Survey Results," National Association of Tax Professionals

Media Contact:

Emily McCollin

Emily.McCollin@DrakeSoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drake Software, LLC