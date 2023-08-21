SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup World Cup, one of the biggest and richest startup pitch competitions in the world, successfully hosted their highly anticipated flagship Startup World Cup Silicon Valley Regional competition on August 3, 2023.

Mitra Chem Wins 2023 Startup World Cup Silicon Valley Regional Competition

Out of the Top 15 finalists, Mitra Chem, which is utilizing a machine learning advantage to accelerate the commercialization of next generation iron-based cathode materials in the west, became the champion. This achievement paves the way for their participation in the Startup World Cup Grand Finale to be held in San Francisco on December 1, 2023 for an opportunity to win a $1,000,000 investment prize.

The event was organized and by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm. A panel of independent venture capital investors judged the pitches of the finalists and ultimately awarded Mitra Chem as the winner.

"We are delighted by the quality and enthusiasm of the entrepreneurs who are competing," said Anis Uzzaman, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, who created the Startup World Cup competition in 2016. "Each year we're impressed by the quality of startups who applied and presented. I look forward to seeing Mitra Chem on the Grand Finale stage."

With more speakers to come, Barbara Corcoran (ABC's Shark Tank Star), Vinod Kholsa (Founder of Khosla Ventures), Tekedra Mawakana (Co-CEO of Waymo), Christoph Schell (CCO of Intel), Sundeep Jain (CPO of Uber), and Daniel Sturman (CTO of Roblox), and more are already confirmed to attend the Grand Finale on December 1st, 2023 in San Francisco. (https://www.startupworldcup.io/grand-finale)

Event Details:

Startup World Cup 2023 Grand Finale

December 1, 2023

San Francisco Hilton Union Square

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-world-cup-grand-finale-2023-tickets-616759453127

Check out the Grand Finale video highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K11K3EMPOW8

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. The competition gives startup companies from all over the world a chance to win a US $1,000,000 prize in the form of an investment. This year, there will be 50+ regional events across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, leading up to the Grand Finale in San Francisco in September. Startup World Cup is organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm.

About Startup World Cup 2023 Grand Finale:

The Startup World Cup Grand Finale will take place in San Francisco, December 1, 2023. Past Startup World Cup Grand Finale events featured prominent figures from the high-tech community, including John Chambers (Former CEO of Cisco), Steve Wozniak (Co-Founder of Apple), Reid Hoffman (Founding CEO of LinkedIn), Vinod Khosla (Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems), Adam Cheyer (Co-Founder of Siri), Marc Randolph (Co-Founder of Netflix), and Jay Vijayan (Former CIO of Tesla). The Grand Finale judging panels have included prominent investors from Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, Techstars, Intel Capital, 500 Startups, GE Ventures, DFJ, Social Capital, and Index Ventures.

