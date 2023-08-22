BRISTOW IRELAND LIMITED SIGNS NEW SAR CONTRACT WITH IRISH DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT

Bristow Ireland Limited signs contract with Irish Department of Transport to deliver search and rescue (SAR) aviation services on behalf of the Irish Coast Guard

Bristow will operate six specialised SAR-configured AW189 helicopters from dedicated bases in Sligo , Shannon, Waterford , and Dublin Weston

In addition to the helicopter service, the new Coast Guard aviation service will, for the first time, also include a fixed-wing aircraft service

The 10-year contract includes options to extend the contract an additional three years

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, has signed a contract with the Irish Department of Transport for the provision of rotary and fixed-wing aviation services for the Irish Coast Guard.

Bristow will begin transitioning to the new contract in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company will operate six specialised SAR-configured AW189 helicopters from four dedicated bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford, and Dublin Weston. The AW189s will be configured with the latest evolution of mission system reflecting the requirements of the Irish Coast Guard.

In an expansion to the current service for the Irish Coast Guard, two specialized King Air fixed-wing aircraft will provide operational support from Shannon Airport for search and rescue and environmental monitoring. The fixed-wing element of the service will also provide highly sophisticated aircraft mission management and communications systems (in coordination with the helicopter fleet). The fixed-wing aircraft will also be available to provide 'Top Cover' support to helicopters engaged in long range medical evacuations.

Bristow will deliver nationwide all-weather 24-hour coverage, 365 days a year. Under the new contract, Bristow will create or sustain more than 150 jobs ranging from specialist ground support, engineering, flight operations, and in-country maintenance and support capabilities, ensuring its teams and aircraft stand at full readiness to respond to tasking from the Irish Coast Guard.

The 10-year contract has options to extend an additional three years, allowing for a total of 13 years for these new aviation services.

"The entire team at Bristow Ireland Limited is honoured to be chosen to deliver this critical and life-saving public service for the people of Ireland," said Alan Corbett, Bristow's Chief Operating Officer, Government Services. "We look forward to collaborating closely with the Irish Department of Transport, Irish Coast Guard, and all stakeholders as we prepare to deliver this critical public service."

"We will provide a safe, dependable, and innovative service that will deliver world-class search and rescue across the country. Bristow Ireland Limited will implement Bristow's globally recognised and industry-leading 'Target Zero' safety culture in Ireland, to ensure safety is at the forefront of every flight we take, and each decision made," added Corbett.

More information about the Irish Coast Guard Aviation Service contract can be found on the gov.ie website.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, uncrewed air systems and ad hoc helicopter services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K., and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

Investors

Bristow Group Inc.

Jennifer Whalen

jennifer.whalen@bristowgroup.com

Media

Bristow Group Inc.

Adam Morgan

adam.morgan@bristowgroup.com

Local media

Bristow Group Inc.

John Fyall

john.fyall@bristowgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bristow Group