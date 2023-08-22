IMAGO Named in Top 10 Classroom Solutions Providers 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGO TECHNOLOGIES LLC, a multinational technology company specializing in team collaboration and smart education technologies, is proud to be listed in the prestigious Top 10 Classroom Solutions Providers 2023 by Education Technology Insights.

"We would like to express our gratitude to Education Technology Insights and our dedicated teams, loyal clients and supportive partners. This recognition will strengthen our commitment to continue revolutionizing education through innovative technology solutions."

The all-in-one smart classroom solution revolutionizes teacher-student interaction, providing a more engaging and personalized learning environment. The IMAGO Edu Board (Interactive Flat Panel) offers a collection of innovative solutions. IMAGO Flash is our proprietary video conference application built with rich capabilities for a state-of-the-art virtual classroom, while IMAGO Smart Present provides a classroom screen management and collaboration tool for interactive and fun learning. IMAGO School is an all-in-one learning management platform built for course creators, coaches, teachers and students. IMAGO Collab is a virtual whiteboard that allows live collaborations with a feature-rich library. Meanwhile, IMAGO Proctor allows IT administrators to centrally manage and control IMAGO Edu Boards in each of the classrooms. Lastly, IMAGO Work is a file-sharing and cloud collaboration platform that keeps members in sync.

Previously, IMAGO has also been honored as one of the Silicon Review's 50 Smartest Companies of 2022 and listed in APAC CIO Outlook Magazine's Top 5 Education Tech Solution Providers in Malaysia 2022. In addition, the IMAGO UC100 PRO Limited Edition Huddlecam (IMAGO UC100 PRO LE) has also won the coveted Red Dot Award for Product Design 2022.

With a passion for all things EdTech, IMAGO is committed to future-proofing education and look forward to continue making a positive impact on the lives of learners worldwide.

About IMAGO

IMAGO is a multinational technology company with a growing presence worldwide. IMAGO brings seamless and effortless smart collaboration technologies to facilitate its clientele in educational institutions, the government and private sectors. IMAGO's mission is to harness the power of technology by developing easy-to-use hardware and solutions to boost interactivity, productivity, and engagement in meetings and classrooms. Find out more at https://imago.us/

