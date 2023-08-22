Storm Reid’s The ArashiBlu Collection Finale with Pacsun

Two Year Partnership Wraps Strong with Vibrant Summer 2023 Styles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Reid, Emmy-nominated actress, producer and current USC student, reveals her final iteration of her acclaimed The ArashiBlu Collection in partnership with Pacsun. Storm's Summer 2023 drop captures the essence of the season through vibrant color palettes and a range of textured fabrications, truly setting it apart.

As a culmination of the two-year partnership, Storm has actively participated in the conception and design of her swimwear alongside the Pacsun team, consistently delivering remarkable creations. The final collection stands as a testament to the synergy between Storm and Pacsun, featuring 12 new bikini sets, each flaunting fresh and modern silhouettes like Underwire Tops, Halter Details, and Curtain Bottoms.

Each piece showcases the unique craftsmanship and attention to detail that Storm and Pacsun have become known for. There will be no carryover items, ensuring an entirely new and exciting lineup. Fabric and texture take center stage, featuring distinctive styles such as Scrunch, Terry Rib, and Rib in a delightful array of designs, including the highly-anticipated Halter Bandeaus, charming Tie Front Tops, alluring Underwire Bralettes, as well as the complementary Curtain Bottoms and V-front Bottoms. Inspired by the serenity of the sea and the hues of sunrise and sunset, this collection transports wearers to their own personal paradise.

"Storm's boundless passion for design has been a driving force behind the success of The ArashiBlu Collection. It has been an absolute pleasure working with her over the past two years, and her extraordinary vision has left a lasting mark on our community. We are immensely proud of this final collection and the memories the collaboration with Storm holds," said Addie Rintel, Vice President of Design Merchandising at Pacsun.

"We launched the first ArashiBlu Collection with Pacsun over two years ago, and since then have created six collections that I am very proud of," said Storm Reid. "I have learned so much throughout each creative process and am so grateful for Pacsun's partnership. I am excited for this final collection to be out in the world just in time to celebrate the last few weeks of summer!"

In true ArashiBlu fashion, the Summer 2023 collection embraces inclusivity, catering to sizes XXS to XL. The collection is available exclusively online now, ranging from $29 to $33. Storm Reid's collaboration with Pacsun has yielded unparalleled success, and this final collection exceeds expectations once again. Collection imagery can be accessed HERE .

