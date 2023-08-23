ARHAUS INTRODUCES FALL 2023 COLLECTION

Honoring the importance of individuality and tradition, 'Embracing Home' presents unique silhouettes, expressive color statements, and the introduction of Rooted, the first volume in Arhaus' new Storied series

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, debuts today its Fall 2023 Collection with the launch of its annual style issue, 'Embracing Home.' Presenting an array of new performance upholsteries, finishes, collections, and expansions that embrace unique silhouettes, resilient textures, and seasonably rich color statements, 'Embracing Home' emphasizes the comfort found in creating a home that is uniquely one's own. The complete collection is now available online at Arhaus.com and in more than 85 Arhaus showrooms nationwide.

"Arhaus' annual style issue is a celebration of what drew me and my father to the world of furniture more than 35 years ago, and the magic of handcrafted design that continues to inspire our company," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "Inviting textures, profound comfort, and expressive color palettes and silhouettes are what shape a home's warmth and personality. Within the pages of 'Embracing Home' is the story of our never-ending pursuit of these discoveries that we invite you to share."

'Embracing Home' intersects elevated inspiration and timeless style with introductions including stain-resistant Crypton® Home Performance Velvet, featuring lustrous dimension and resilience that brings an allure to any silhouette. Seating introductions incorporate laid-back, yet luxurious lounging handcrafted in North Carolina, including the Keegan and Novoli Sectionals and sculptural standouts such as the Amira Sofa and the Crosley , Mara, and Reyna Accent Chairs, all of which bring optimal comfort to any space. The favorite Kipton Sofa makes a refreshed debut with wide track arms in a rich nubuck leather, while the Beale Sectional , another classic, is reimagined in a new curved design for a relaxed aesthetic.

A testament to Arhaus' creative use of natural materials, the Polanco Collection has now expanded into the bedroom and office, with its mosaic-like surfaces crafted from salvaged fragments of Mexican ash trees and sustainably grown European ash burl applied across a shelter-style bed, nightstand , and executive desk . Additional expansions are presented within the eclectically chic Finnley Collection with the introduction of a rich honey wood finish and new offerings including an upholstered bed, extended headboard, and dining table.

Organic materials continue to shine through Arhaus' dining table array this fall, including the Cormac Dining Table which celebrates natural walnut and angular lines in unexpected ways, while the oval silhouette of the handcrafted and antique-inspired Tuscany Dining Table features an 86" extension that allows for even more room to gather your loved ones and reflect on the seasons that have passed.

'Embracing Home' also expands Arhaus' accent and décor offerings with elevated and inviting designs that bring masterful artwork home. New, modern lighting debuts include Mandoza and Wescott, both featuring glass orb shapes that create a captivating ambiance, while Amaya and Arnett present contemporary takes on a classic candelabra silhouette. For an artistically curated and dynamic home, new print introductions such as Barrow , Charcoal Moon and Sahara showcase eye-catching abstract art. Furthermore, Arhaus offers a preview of its upcoming assortment of artisan-crafted holiday décor that is sure to uplift any space or occasion, including festive dinnerware, ornaments, stockings, wreaths, and other treasures.

In step with the debut of its Fall 2023 Collection, Arhaus also introduces 'Rooted: A Story Uncommon' . As the first volume of Storied, a new editorial series sharing the stories and traditions behind Arhaus' artisan partners and their handcrafted furniture from all corners of the globe, 'Rooted' is an intimate tribute to the artistry of Arhaus' partners in Mexico City who share the brand's vision of creating beautiful, heirloom-quality pieces that can be used and loved for generations, emphasizing the creative process of beloved collections, including the Acacius , Carrinna , Leandro , Obra , Polanco , and Telluride . To discover the 'Rooted' story in full, visit Arhaus.com/Rooted .

"Storied represents the chronicles of remarkable craftsmanship and its many hands of tradition, tales too beautiful not to be shared," said Reed. "'Rooted' is the first of many journeys we're thrilled to take our audience on, one that's filled with stories of sustaining the old while embracing the new, seeking the unexpected, and finding the beauty in imperfection and honor."

Additional Arhaus introductions and expanded collections this fall include:

Crypton ® Home Performance Velvet Fabrics : With rich softness and a subtle sheen that seems to glow from within, Arhaus' new, stain-resistant Crypton® Home Performance Velvet offers dimensional beauty that promises to last.

Adalynn Bed : With gentle curves, textured, earthy fabric, and a shelter-style frame, made-in-America Adalynn has it all. : With gentle curves, textured, earthy fabric, and a shelter-style frame, made-in-America Adalynn has it all.

Beale Curved Sectional : The relaxed aesthetic, supreme comfort, and American craftsmanship of Arhaus' Beale Collection is now available in a new silhouette made for a crowd. : The relaxed aesthetic, supreme comfort, and American craftsmanship of Arhaus' Beale Collection is now available in a new silhouette made for a crowd.

Cormac Dining Table : Handcrafted by Amish woodworkers in the American heartland, Cormac celebrates natural walnut and angular lines in unexpected ways. : Handcrafted by Amish woodworkers in the American heartland, Cormac celebrates natural walnut and angular lines in unexpected ways.

Finnley Extended Headboard : An incredible expansion to one of Arhaus' most distinctive collections for those who favor the truly original. With built-in nightstands and the inviting warmth of a new Honey finish, this Finnley cannot be missed. : An incredible expansion to one of Arhaus' most distinctive collections for those who favor the truly original. With built-in nightstands and the inviting warmth of a new Honey finish, this Finnley cannot be missed.

Polanco Bedroom Collection : A stunning collection with a remarkable story, artisan-crafted Polanco is expanding into bedrooms with a new King Bed, Closed Nightstand, and Executive Desk. : A stunning collection with a remarkable story, artisan-crafted Polanco is expanding into bedrooms with a new King Bed, Closed Nightstand, and Executive Desk.

Italian Pillow Collection : Crafted from fabric woven in one of Italy's oldest textile mills, the expansive pillow collection radiates texture, pattern, and beautiful tones that will redefine the spaces of your home. : Crafted from fabric woven in one ofoldest textile mills, the expansive pillow collection radiates texture, pattern, and beautiful tones that will redefine the spaces of your home.

Naija Dining Table : Artisan-built from Romanian oak, Naija will transform your gathering space with its warm, earthy finish and a base unlike anything seen before. : Artisan-built from Romanian oak, Naija will transform your gathering space with its warm, earthy finish and a base unlike anything seen before.

Holmes Collection : With generous curves and seamless, sink-into cushions, Holmes has a modern flair and modular design to create the perfect configuration for any space. : With generous curves and seamless, sink-into cushions,has a modern flair and modular design to create the perfect configuration for any space.

Rowland Motion Sofa : Resilient comfort meet effortless reclining. Sink into the buttery softness of the Rowland Motion Sofa, with artisan-finished leather, push-button controls, and subtle flange detailing. : Resilient comfort meet effortless reclining. Sink into the buttery softness of the Rowland Motion Sofa, with artisan-finished leather, push-button controls, and subtle flange detailing.

Theo Dining Table: Dine at the intersection of form and function. Artisan-crafted in sustainably sourced Romanian oak, Theo makes a sculptural statement with a striking, asymmetrical base. : Dine at the intersection of form and function. Artisan-crafted in sustainably sourced Romanian oak, Theo makes a sculptural statement with a striking, asymmetrical base.

New Arrivals from the Fall 2023 Collection are now available to shop at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide. For more inspiration and to experience 'Embracing Home' in full, continue the journey at Arhaus.com/Catalog . To find a showroom near you, visit Arhaus.com/Stores .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 85 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

