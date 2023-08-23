Christie's International Real Estate Welcomes Industry Titan Vlad Stojanovic to Beverly Hills Office

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Christie's International Real Estate announced that Vlad Stojanovic, a 15-year veteran who's amassed $600 million in sales over the course of his trailblazing career is leaving Compass and joining the brokerage in their Beverly Hills office. Stojanovic's passion for architecture and design, coupled with his unparalleled expertise promises to aid the brokerage in its mission to redefine the art of luxury.

With a track record that reads like a who's who of the tech and private equity sector, the Beverly Hills native's unwavering commitment to authentic and transparent communication has made him a sought-after mastermind in the Los Angeles region. Renowned for his knack for discretion, he brings to the table an unparalleled ability to execute intricate transactions under the cloak of anonymity.

"I am thrilled to be joining AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, an organization that epitomizes excellence and has consistently delivered exceptional results in the luxury real estate market," said Vlad Stojanovic. "Their established reputation as a real estate powerhouse, combined with Christie's centuries-old tradition of artful distinction, perfectly aligns with my commitment to delivering the utmost quality and personalized service. This partnership opens doors to new horizons, allowing me to craft extraordinary experiences for my clients and shape the future of luxury real estate".

Stojanovic's portfolio of transactions is as diverse as it is noteworthy. From high-end condominiums and luxurious apartment buildings to exquisite homes and towering office buildings, he has skillfully orchestrated every type of transaction imaginable. His impressive list of sales includes 29060 Cliffside Drive, which sold for $35 million, 1148 Napoli Drive, which fetched $20 million, 535 Ocean Ave, which commanded $15.7 million, and 225 North Bristol Avenue which for $12.8 million.

"Vlad's deep-rooted connection to craftsmanship and innovation, along with his exceptional talent for expediting property transformations, align seamlessly with our commitment to providing unparalleled luxury experiences here at AKG," said Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate .

Inspired to get into Real Estate by his father who worked as an Engineer and General Contractor, Stojanovic is steeped in the traditions of craftsmanship and innovation. His unique upbringing has given him an innate ability to expedite property transformations, offering direct access to the region's top architecture and design firms.

However, it's Stojanovic's unbreakable ties with a multitude of family offices that truly set him in a league of his own. Through these connections, he unlocks the doors to the world's most exclusive properties, granting his clients not just homes, but vehicles for creating everlasting memories.

