Deion Sanders Owns His Prime with California Almonds This Season

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and now college football coach shares daily practices that can help with exercise recovery

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Time is now! Hall of Fame athlete and now collegiate coach, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, and California Almonds are teaming up for a partnership of a lifetime to help consumers own their PRIME. Being in your prime is a mindset, and the grind to own your prime never stops. That's why Coach Prime and California Almonds are encouraging individuals to be smart about recovery. Almonds are rich in nutrients that can help with exercise recovery – making them THE food to own your prime.

A perfect exercise food, almonds may improve your recovery response from physical activity. Initial research, funded by the Almond Board of California, conducted among 64 U.S. adults ages 30-65 who are occasional exercisers found that most study participants who ate almonds experienced reduced fatigue and tension during muscle recovery, increased leg and lower back strength, and decreased muscle damage during the first day of recovery.1

Coach Prime knows hard work means being strategic about recovery, which is why he adds almonds to his routine for their exercise recovery benefits. Prime Time never ends whether you're a weekend warrior or a competitive athlete – there's no "off the clock," so you have to keep that energy, confidence and consistency up, something Coach Prime instills in his team.

"You can't achieve your PRIME unless you put in the work...DAILY! In order to BE YOUR BEST YOU, you gotta recover with the right stuff," says Sanders. "It's all about consistency! I'm partnering with California Almonds to share how almonds help me stay PRIME, all the time. IT DON'T STOP, BABY!"

Catch Coach Prime in action with California Almonds at the beginning of the NCAA football season with advertisements airing on national and cable TV, on CBS, Fox, ESPN and CBS Sports, social media and more. For more inspiration on how to own your prime from Coach Prime himself, visit almonds.com and follow California Almonds on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

_________________________________ 1 Nieman, D. C., Omar, A. M., Kay, C. D., Kasote, D. M., Sakaguchi, C. A., Lkhagva, A., Weldemariam, M. M.,& Zhang Q. (2023). Almond intake alters the acute plasma dihydroxy-octadecenoic acid (DiHOME) response to eccentric exercise. Front. Nutr. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2022.1042719

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture.

